Backflip Raises $30M for Text-to-3D Print Software

11:58 am by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D SoftwareBusinessFeatured Stories
After taking their previous company, Markforged from inception to a SPAC, Greg Mark and David Benhaim are back with their next ambitious venture: Backflip, a startup that aims to advance the creation process through AI-driven design. The firm has secured $30 million in funding from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), New Enterprise Associates, Microsoft CTO Kevin Scott, and Rich Miner, CTO of Android Tablets.

Backflip is addressing one of 3D printing’s most significant barriers: accessibility. Currently, the ability to use CAD is limited to a small audience of skilled professionals, which constrains the potential market for 3D printing. Over the past two years, Backflip has trained an AI model on a dataset of 10 million parts, enabling users to bypass the need for CAD expertise entirely.

With Backflip, you can describe your idea in text, create a sketch, or upload a photo, and the platform will generate a 3D printable design. If it works well, Backlfip has the potential to dramatically expand the user base for 3D printing. I’ve been waiting for something like this for over 15 years. This is an absolutely fantastic development.

Backflip offers a free sign-up, allowing users to enter prompts and generate renderings with ease. Based on my experience, the process is not only functional but also enjoyable, as creating and exploring different renderings is highly engaging. Once a rendering is generated, you have the option to download it. Additionally, the platform provides style modifiers and presets, enabling users to experiment with various aesthetic adjustments. For instance, selecting the “Wood” modifier transforms the look entirely.

Using Backflip’s style modifiers is incredibly straightforward, offering the ability to quickly produce radically different results. Once you find a design you like, you simply press “Make 3D,” initiating the generation of 3D geometry—a process that currently takes a few minutes. Afterward, you can view your generated 3D models in an intuitive interface that allows you to rotate and inspect the files. If further adjustments are needed, the platform provides a built-in 3D editor, which opens in a separate window.

The Backflip editor is straightforward yet versatile, allowing users to import geometries, cut parts, and “prune” unwanted elements. You can manipulate primitives, adjust the camera, and even automatically restyle your object—retaining its dimensions while altering its appearance The editor supports importing buildings, scenes, and, confusingly, weapons, suggesting a focus on creature or character creation.

For users focused on end-use parts, you can toy with the shape in the editor to your heart’s content. Once finalized, you can download the STL file and upload it to your preferred print software. The generated STLs are high-quality, watertight, and print-ready. I´m currently printing the knob you see above.

Backflip has proven to be highly effective so far, and further experimentation—such as creating objects that fit screws or specific spaces in the house—will test its capabilities for precise, functional design. The software’s intuitive and playful interface makes it engaging, enhancing the user experience while maintaining reliability.

However, some features, such as printability analysis, remain to be fully evaluated. This area presents an opportunity for the platform to mature. If refined effectively, Backflip has the potential to make 3D printing commonplace. There are some quirks, such as the automatic closure of structures when designing a box with a lid, which need to be addressed to improve functionality.

While other text-to-3D and text-to-STL tools exist, they often feel clunky compared to Backflip. By establishing itself as the leading text-to-STL-to-print solution, supported by the smartest people in the room and a $30 million investment, Backflip is poised to outpace its competitors. This funding gives the company a significant edge, likely accelerating innovation and adoption.

I´m super excited by Backflip and expect many more firms like it to emerge. So far we´ve been a printing press industry in a world where no one can write. Backflip could let many millions of people author their own parts, design what they wish and get what they need for 3D printing. If Backflip works well for many people, this could change our space completely. Now, you can more easily make parts for your home or business. Kids could become prompt engineers and make money selling 3D printed parts very quickly, tackling every single trend. This could change so much for us. I urge you to take Backflip for a spin here.

