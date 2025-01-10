AMS 2025

Firehawk Lands $60M for 3D Printed Rocket Fuel, Backed by 1789 Capital—and Donald Trump Jr.

08:00 am by Vanesa Listek
Firehawk Aerospace, a Texas company redefining rocket propulsion with 3D printing, has raised $60 million in a Series C round led by venture capital firm 1789 Capital, where newly appointed partner Donald Trump Jr. is playing a role in the firm’s initial move into defense technology.

Firehawk team is ready to test its 3D printed rocket fuel. Image courtesy of Firehawk.

At the heart of Firehawk’s innovation is its 3D printed solid rocket fuel, a breakthrough that boosts performance, safety, and reliability in hybrid rocket engines. Using in-house additive manufacturing (AM), Firehawk produces thermoplastic-based fuels that are solid and specifically designed for hybrid rocket engines, which use a solid fuel and a liquid oxidizer. The thermoplastic fuel is manufactured using 3D printing, making it easier to shape the fuel for better performance and safety.

In hybrid rocket engines, the solid thermoplastic fuel remains stable and inert until the liquid oxidizer is introduced during ignition. This combination burns smoothly and safely, lasts longer in storage, and works better than regular rocket fuels. The result is a propellant that can be stored long-term without risk of moisture damage and remains safe and stable until ignited, which are considered game-changing features for defense and space applications.

Firehawk’s Co-founder and CEO, Will Edwards, stated: “Either Firehawk is going to be the company that makes 3D printing solid propellant the industry standard, or we’re going to shut our doors.”

While often viewed as separate industries, space, and defense share a symbiotic relationship. Edwards highlights that many space technologies begin as defense innovations before maturing into commercial applications. This dual-use approach has been key to Firehawk’s strategy, allowing it to attract investors while demonstrating near-term revenue potential.

Firehawk’s rocket test. Image courtesy of Firehawk.

Founded in 2020, Firehawk Aerospace has raised a total of $88.3 million across five funding rounds. Early backers like Raytheon Missiles and Defense provided seed funding, setting the stage for Firehawk’s rapid rise. Its ability to secure major contracts while innovating in rocket propulsion points to the company’s unique position in the market.

In fact, Edwards says collaborations are a big part of the company’s success: “We have some of the biggest companies in the world coming into our facilities, and we’re securing large contracts through our partnership approach.”

Firehawk’s on-site 3D printing capabilities. Image courtesy of Firehawk.

Firehawk has already gained traction with big contracts, including partnerships with the Pentagon and major defense contractors. What’s more, with the United States facing a pressing missile shortage, driven by rising global demand for defense systems and limitations in traditional manufacturing, we could see more dependence on new technologies like Firehawk’s hybrid propulsion system to address these issues.

Conventional missile production relies on labor-intensive processes, outdated supply chains, and materials that are difficult to source. These problems have slowed production and made it harder to meet urgent defense needs. Instead, Firehawk’s hybrid propulsion systems, which use 3D printed solid fuel, could offer a way to address the missile shortage and support ongoing defense efforts.

1789 Capital President Omeed Malik highlights this issue, stating: “There’s a missile shortage in the United States. This investment enhances the security and competitiveness of the U.S.”

For 1789 Capital, this investment represents more than just financial backing. Known for its focus on sectors like deglobalization and cutting-edge technologies, the venture capital firm sees Firehawk as a perfect fit for its mission to support companies that align with its values. With Donald Trump Jr. recently joining as a partner, 1789 Capital says it’s doubling down on its strategy to invest in technologies that boost American competitiveness.

1789 Capital is a $150 million venture capital firm based in Palm Beach, Florida. It is owned by entrepreneur Christopher Buskirk, financier and Trump donor Omeed Malik, and hedge fund heiress Rebekah Mercer, according to Reuters.

Additive manufacturing and static firing of ammonium perchlorate composite propellant. Image courtesy of Firehawk via X.

Firehawk’s funding also included investors such as BOKA Capital, a New York-based private equity firm, and venture capital firms Draper Associates, Cubit Capital, and Stellar Ventures, and other backers including Plains Ventures, BackSwing Ventures, Gaingels, Pomifer Capital, Greenwood and Cavalier, and What If Ventures.

Firehawk also has strong support from Chrissy Liotta Edwards, Managing Partner at boutique venture firm Arsenal Partners, and the wife of Firehawk CEO Will Edwards. Arsenal Partners, which focuses on early-stage startups, has invested in Firehawk, providing crucial backing for its mission to innovate hybrid propulsion technology. On a social media post, Liotta Edwards praised Firehawk for assembling what she called a “solid and strategic funding round,” pointing to the company’s vision and potential.

The funding comes at a time when the aerospace and defense industries are under pressure to innovate quickly. Firehawk’s approach not only boosts production efficiency but also reduces the dependence on supply chains, a key advantage in today’s geopolitical landscape.

Firehawk’s rocket test. Image courtesy of Firehawk.

