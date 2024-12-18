Shapeways Buys 3D Model Community Thangs

3D printing service pioneer Shapeways is showing significant initiative. Just weeks after emerging from bankruptcy, the company is acquiring Thangs, a platform for downloading and sharing designs, from Physna, Inc. Thangs allows users to sell designs and share them globally. The platform also enables creators to charge memberships for exclusive access, offer affiliate revenue to promoters, and conduct searches across Thangs and other sharing platforms.

This acquisition could provide Shapeways with substantial revenue from digital file sales and potentially drive physical component sales. For users, the enhanced Thangs platform could scale to accommodate high-volume production using powder bed and other manufacturing processes.

Shapeways said of the deal:

“Changes to the Shapeways business model by the former management team left the infrastructure underpinning Shops and Marketplace outdated. The acquisition of Thangs from Physna, Inc., provides the community with a timely solution that exceeds Shapeways’ prior capabilities combining robust IP protection powered by Physna’s technology with a modern platform tailored to creators’ needs. With Thangs fostering ideas into designs and Shapeway” bringing those designs to life, the two companies together create a seamless ecosystem that spans the full 3D creation value chain.¨

“The team behind Thangs really love their creators and community — and they take good care of them: which is exactly in line with the original spirit of Shapeways. Equally importantly their 3D search technology powered by Physna protects the IP of their creators which is incredibly important to me and the rest of the management team. We will be working now to create the ‘Print to Shapeways’ button within Thangs, and developing shops. We will be retaining the spirit of Thangs, which will become Thangs 3D Inc., a subsidiary, while creating a new home for Shapeways community members’ 3D files and businesses,” Shapeways CEO Marleen Vogelaar stated.

“The synergy between Shapeways and Thangs was clear from the start. While Physna will continue to focus primarily on our B2B and government products, we remain invested in Thangs and have a great relationship with the community. We look forward to continuing to support Thangs and Shapeways; I believe the strong synergies between the two will drive growth and create value for both communities,” added Paul Powers, CEO and Co-founder of Physna, Inc.

I hope Shapeways invests in developing desktop 3D printer-based print farms as well. This approach would enable them to compete with the growing number of print farms emerging globally. While powder bed fusion excels at producing detailed parts in large quantities, reliable desktop 3D printers can create affordable parts in a variety of materials at similar scales.

Currently, there’s a price gap in 3D printing being exploited by companies like Gantri and other 3D-printed lamp producers. With well-designed 3D-printed lamps now available at affordable prices, dozens of firms are entering this market. Many use desktop machines to print their products, either in-house or through services like Slant3D. This trend signals the broader potential for desktop 3D printing in end-use parts.

Shapeways could strategically position itself as the only service capable of mastering both desktop and industrial 3D printing, bridging the gap between affordability and scalability. This move not only reinforces Shapeways’ adaptability but also highlights its potential for future growth.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.