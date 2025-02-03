AscendArc Emerges from Stealth with $4M and a 3D Printing Deal

Chris McLain is no stranger to satellites. His experience as a principal engineer at SpaceX, where he worked on Starlink, helped shape the future of global connectivity. Now, he’s taking a different route. With his new venture, AscendArc, McLain is betting big on small geostationary (GEO) satellites. These compact, cost-efficient alternatives could redefine commercial space by offering high-bandwidth connectivity without the complexity of massive low Earth orbit (LEO) constellations.

Emerging from stealth mode on January 29, 2025, Portland-based AscendArc announced $4 million in funding, backed by venture firms Seraphim Space, Everywhere Ventures, and Portland Seed Fund, along with investments from Thermo, a holding company with investments in telecom and satellite businesses, and satellite operator Hunter Communications. The company also secured a $1.8 million AFWERX contract from the U.S. Air Force to develop high-bandwidth satellite communications technology and a partnership with Optisys to integrate 3D printed RF (radio frequency) components into its satellite systems.

Rethinking GEO Satellites

For years, GEO satellites have been synonymous with massive, expensive spacecraft that take years to develop and launch. But AscendArc is following a different path. Instead of building large-scale spacecraft the size of school buses, it’s focusing on smaller, more efficient GEO satellites weighing under 1,000 kilograms. These compact satellites can be manufactured and deployed more quickly and at a fraction of the cost, making them attractive to commercial and defense customers.

While LEO constellations like Starlink have dominated in recent years, they come with their own set of challenges. LEO networks require massive constellations to maintain coverage, and many of those satellites spend their time hovering over uninhabited areas. On the other hand, GEO satellites stay fixed over specific regions, ensuring continuous service where it’s needed most. This makes them an appealing option for governments and telecom operators looking for cost-efficient, high-bandwidth connectivity without the complexity of a widespread LEO network.

The $4 million seed funding round was led by Seraphim Space, whose CEO, Mark Boggett, highlighted AscendArc’s potential to transform satellite communications for commercial markets and national security applications. According to Boggett, AscendArc previously raised $505,000 in a pre-seed round and $3.45M in seed funding.

Seraphim Investment VP Lewis Alun Jones noted, “Their innovative approach holds the potential not only to revolutionize commercial satellite communications—providing even lower-cost satellites for the commercial market—but also to provide crucial solutions for countries’ national security.”

Even before AscendArc officially emerged from stealth, it was already turning heads. Scott Hartley, co-founder and managing partner at Everywhere Ventures, shared his excitement about the company three months ago, talking about the interest it was attracting globally.

“While a lot of people were down in Texas snapping photos of the SpaceX Starship success, Everywhere Ventures was up in Portland investing in the next generation of companies SpaceX enables,” commented Hartley on LinkedIn. “AscendArc and what Chris McLain is quietly building in a small warehouse next to Nike brought people flying in from Korea, Japan, the UK, and elsewhere. Next-generation telecom, backhauling, and connectivity for the 2.5 billion phones on the planet without even basic access to 4G data. Can’t wait to see these birds in the sky in a few years.”

The company also secured additional support from Business Oregon, the state’s economic development agency, which awarded it a Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) matching grant. These federal programs fund R&D to help small businesses bring innovative technology to market, and in AscendArc’s case, the grant will support translating its satellite payload technology into a manufacturable design.

The GEO satellite industry is evolving fast. Established companies like Astranis and Swissto12 are already proving that smaller GEO satellites can deliver high-quality connectivity without the big price tag of traditional models. Astranis, for example, has inked deals with major telecom operators and is planning multiple launches with SpaceX. Meanwhile, Swissto12 has orders from Intelsat and Viasat for its first satellites, which are around 500 kg, launching in 2026.

Similarly, AscendArc focuses on cost-efficiency and high-performance GEO satellites. Its first satellite is targeting a 2027 launch, and if all goes according to plan, AscendArc’s approach could drastically lower the cost per megabit per second, making satellite internet far more affordable. AscendArc is targeting both commercial and military markets, with its satellites designed to meet U.S. Department of Defense encryption, anti-jamming, and secure communication requirements.

The SpaceX DNA

McLain’s background in satellite technology shows what AscendArc is aiming for. Before launching the company in March 2023, he worked on Starlink as a principal engineer at SpaceX, where he played a key role in Enterprise Product Engineering and adapting Starlink technology for government missions—now known as Starshield. He also led projects at ArgoSat Consulting, advising on satellite strategy. With his experience at SpaceX and an aeronautics degree from MIT, McLain brings both technical expertise and industry insight to AscendArc.

A major part of AscendArc’s strategy is 3D printing. The company has partnered with Optisys, a leader in 3D printed RF components, to develop a 4.5-meter dish with a high-performance horn antenna. This collaboration is key to making AscendArc’s cost-efficient approach possible. 3D printed RF components, like those from Optisys, offer lighter, more compact designs with improved performance, reducing both manufacturing costs and launch expenses. By leveraging this technology, AscendArc can manufacture complex satellite components with higher precision, lower weight, and reduced cost, which is a major advantage in an industry where every ounce matters.

AscendArc is betting that small GEO satellites will be the next big thing in space communications, offering an alternative to massive legacy GEO satellites and crowded LEO constellations. McLain is working toward an ambitious goal: ” Satellite cheaper than fiber.” If successful, AscendArc could redefine the economics of satellite connectivity, making high-bandwidth space-based internet more affordable than ever.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.