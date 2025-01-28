GoEngineer Acquires CAD MicroSolutions, Expands Services in North America

GoEngineer has acquired CAD MicroSolutions, a Canadian provider of design software, engineering services, and 3D printing solutions. This move expands the reach of the Utah-based company, allowing it to serve clients across the United States and Canada. With CAD Micro’s expertise in Dassault Systèmes solutions like Solidworks, 3DExperience, and DraftSight, GoEngineer can now provide even stronger support for these powerful design and engineering tools.

“We are excited to welcome CAD Micro into the GoEngineer family,” said Ken Coburn, President and CEO of GoEngineer. “Their dedication to customer success and technical expertise aligns perfectly with our mission to empower innovators. Together, we will continue to deliver industry-leading solutions and unparalleled support to engineers and designers across North America.”

For customers, the acquisition translates into several key benefits. With the combined expertise of CAD MicroSolutions and GoEngineer, clients now gain access to a broader network of professionals equipped to support everything from software training to advanced 3D printing applications. The merger also promises to strengthen localized service in Canada while maintaining GoEngineer’s dedication to delivering personalized, high-quality customer support. Overall, by uniting its operations, GoEngineer promises a broader reach to customers across North America.

This new chapter also means that customers of both companies will benefit from a wider portfolio of services. CAD Micro’s deep knowledge of Dassault Systèmes products and GoEngineer’s extensive 3D printing capabilities, including partnerships with Stratasys and other industry leaders, are now part of what they are calling a “unified offering.”

With GoEngineer’s experience in delivering 3D printing hardware, materials, and support, alongside CAD Micro’s expertise in integrating these technologies into manufacturing workflows, the combined company is better equipped than ever to help businesses adopt and scale 3D printing for prototyping, production, and custom applications across various industries.

Founded over 40 years ago, GoEngineer has built a reputation for helping engineering, manufacturing, and product design companies remain competitive. With thousands of training resources, mentoring opportunities, and access to advanced tools, the company has long been a trusted partner for businesses looking to streamline their workflows and innovate faster. Clients include Tectonics, a leader in visual communications, and Drake Automotive, which leverages GoEngineer’s innovative technology to stay competitive in the aftermarket automotive industry.

Recently, GoEngineer partnered with Formlabs to add Formlabs’ printers, including the Form 4 SLA and Fuse SLS series, to its portfolio. This allows GoEngineer to offer these machines to its customers across North America, while Formlabs benefits from GoEngineer’s extensive network and technical expertise to ensure seamless customer support and training. The partnership also involved Formlabs training GoEngineer’s Field Service professionals in Milwaukee, equipping them to provide comprehensive support for their mutual customers.

Meanwhile, CAD MicroSolutions has made its mark by delivering high-quality solutions tailored to the needs of Canadian companies. With a strong focus on Dassault Systèmes software and 3D printing technologies, CAD Micro has become a trusted name for businesses across various industries, from aerospace to consumer goods. Clients such as Archmill House have benefited from their expertise.

“Joining forces with GoEngineer marks an exciting chapter for CAD Micro. Our shared values and commitment to customer success ensure a seamless transition and a stronger future for our customers and employees. We are confident that this will unlock new opportunities for growth and innovation across Canada and beyond,” explained Darren Gornall, President of CAD MicroSolutions.

As industries face ongoing challenges like labor shortages and resistance to adopting new technologies, the partnership between GoEngineer and CAD MicroSolutions promises to help businesses thrive. By combining their expertise in design automation, additive manufacturing, and 3D scanning, the two companies want to empower organizations to streamline operations, improve productivity, and adopt innovation. This partnership is a step forward in helping businesses across North America meet the changing needs of manufacturing and engineering.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.