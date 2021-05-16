3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 16, 2021

Even as we get closer to the official start of summer, that doesn’t mean the amount of webinars, virtual events, and live events are going down; in fact, the opposite is true! In this week’s roundup, we’ve got in-person and digital events covering all manner of topics, from 3D printer and company launches and virtual tours to printed hybrid electronics, aluminum powder printing, anatomical modeling, and more. Read on for all the details!

Additive by Sandvik: Super Duplex in 3D Printing

Last month, Sandvik and part subsidiary BEAMIT Group announced that they had qualified their super duplex stainless steel Osprey 2507 metal powder for 3D printing, and would be launching it on the market. This Tuesday, May 18th, at 9 am EST, the second “Additive By Sandvik: Material Matters” episode of the company’s interactive webinar series will be held, with a focus on “Super duplex in 3D printing – a gamechanger offshore.” Sandvik says that it’s the first company to offer 3D printed super duplex components, and backed by nearly 160 years of material expertise, it seems likely that the material will be able to endure when used in components that perform in unforgiving environments, such as in the offshore and marine industries.

“Set your sails for an opportunity to zoom in on the groundbreaking potential of combining super duplex stainless steel – the seawater corrosion super hero – and additive manufacturing. Featuring Sandvik’s leading experts in metal powders and additive manufacturing, this webinar offers a deep-dive in the optimized performance of 3D printed super duplex, a metallurgical break down of Sandvik’s flagship material Osprey® 2507, and insights from industry frontrunners, AM service providers, and end-users alike.”

You can register for the webinar here.

In-Person Launch of Wayland’s Calibur 3

Another thing that happened last month was the virtual launch of Wayland Additive’s Calibur 3 system, which uses the company’s NeuBeam electron beam laser powder bed fusion (E-PBF) process. Wayland sold the Calibur 3 to its first customer this month, and next week, on Wednesday the 19th, will be hosting a physical launch event, with a limited number of spots available, at its Huddersfield, UK headquarters. As the country is set to re-open again, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, just two days prior to the launch, the company will have several procedures in place to make sure that attendees remain safe, and will curate the in-person event so that only small groups of people will be together at any one time. This event will mark the first time that interested parties can actually see the Calibur 3 metal 3D printer with their own eyes, and there will be plenty of time to discuss the system and its potential applications with the Wayland team.

“Our virtual event was extremely well attended, and we received a lot of interest as registrants heard in detail how the Neubeam process contained in our Calibur3 metal AM system could be beneficial to their production requirements,” said Will Richardson, CEO at Wayland Additive. “However, there is nothing like being able to meet in person with our potential customers, media, and interested parties who are all going to join us in Huddersfield on May 19th . Until you actually stand in front of the Calibur3 and see the machine, look at how it works, and touch the parts that the process produces, you cannot get a precise feel for the technology. We are excited to host people at our HQ, and feel certain that this will be a day which will stimulate ideas and indicate possibilities for innovation through the use of our next generation metal AM process.”

You can register for the live launch event of the Calibur 3 here.

Advanced Manufacturing Virtual Workshop

From May 19-21, the National Science Foundation (NSF) is holding a virtual workshop regarding “Industry-Academia Collaboration in Advanced Manufacturing,” supported by its Civil, Mechanical and Manufacturing Innovation (CMMI) Division and co-hosted by the University of Florida, the University of Wisconsin-Madison, UNC Charlotte, and NAMRI-SME. The first afternoon will be just a welcome presentation and then networking, and things kick off again the next afternoon with opening remarks, followed by a panel discussion with Manufacturing USA Institutes, a federal agency panel, convergence research, breakout sessions, and then networking again. There will be another Industries panel discussion on the 21st, along with a Grant Opportunity for Academic Liaison with Industry (GOALI), an NSF program panel, and more.

“Manufacturing USA Institute representatives, manufacturers, and academic researchers will come together to identify current and future research and research infrastructural needs in advanced manufacturing. “With a focus on solving challenges through partnership, this 3-day workshop will also encourage multidisciplinary industry-academia collaboration, and highlight federal funding opportunities.”

You can register for the workshop here.

TÜV SÜD Continues Virtual Training Series

International service corporation TÜV SÜD recently held the first of many AM virtual training courses in its recently launched series, which addresses eight different subjects, such as fundamentals, health and safety, process and design validation, and industry standards. The second course, “Quality and Production Management In Additive Manufacturing,” will be given in three virtual, four-hour sessions, starting at 2 am EST (8 am CEST) on May 19th, 20th, and 21st, and then again from October 5th-7th. This module is part of a bundled training course to earn the iAM Engineerand iAM Quality Manager certificate.

“This paid training aims to enable the participating quality manager or production manager to implement a high quality level in AM production in a targeted manner. The training enables you to implement an AM-specific quality management approach in your company. This achieves a high level of quality for your customers and creates the basis for reproducible AM series production.”

You can register for the paid training course here.

TriMech Introduces the Stratasys F770 3D Printer

At 10 am EST on Wednesday the 19th, TriMech will be holding a webinar introducing attendees to the Stratasys large-format F770 3D printer, which was just publicly launched last month. TriMech Application Engineer Andrew Sink will discuss the technical specs of the new FDM system, as well as which industries could benefit from its use, what materials are available for the F770, how it can be used for both prototyping and end-use parts, and more.

“Dive into the nuts and bolts of the new Stratasys F770 and learn which industries stand to benefit most from this large format FDM machine, what types of materials are available and more. If you’ve ever wanted to learn more about large format FDM 3D printing, this is a webinar you won’t want to miss! “The large format Stratasys F770 3D printer is the newest machine from Stratasys that delivers high value and ease of use for creating large, functional, and complex parts – now up to a meter long!”

You can register for the webinar here.

GE Additive Talks Aluminum Alloy AM Powder

You’ll have to choose between TriMech’s webinar or the next one in our roundup by GE Additive, as they’ll both take place at 10 am EST on May 19th. Advanced Lead Process Engineer for GE Additive, Daniel Rommel, will be the speaker during the company’s “Exploring Aluminum AlSi7Mg (F357) Powder and Parameters” webinar on Wednesday, which will discuss the capabilities of this aluminum alloy powder for 3D printing. Attendees will learn about different scenarios for parameter optimization on the M2 Series 5 machine, an automotive application case study for the material, how the Advanced Plasma Atomization process can lead to better powder quality, and more.

“AlSi7Mg (F357) is one of the most widely used aluminum alloys in additive manufacturing (AM). While AlSi10Mg is the more common alloy known for casting, F357 offers some unique capabilities that can be fully utilized by AM. The increased Mg content enables well-balanced mechanical properties, even at elevated temperatures. Furthermore, AlSi10Mg´s higher Si content mainly improves castability, but is not required to achieve optimal part performance in DMLM. Due to the good ratio between strength and density, F357 is typically used in aerospace and automotive applications. Other key characteristics are the low density, good corrosion resistance and high thermal conductivity.”

You can register for the webinar here.

SPE’s ANTEC 2021 Continues, with Gold Sponsor HP ANTEC 2021, a virtual event presented by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE), continues this week through Friday the 21st, and Gold Sponsor HP is one of the many virtual exhibitors. Last week, the company presented on its 3D printing polypropylene, and at 1 pm EST this Wednesday the 19th, it will be giving a virtual tour of its 3D Demo Center in Palo Alto, California. During the rest of the ANTEC Classic event, attendees can remotely participate in real-time presentations over 20 different technical tracks, as well as attend more than 50 on-demand presentations. Look at the schedule to see what other AM-related presentations are taking place at the event. “ANTEC® 2021 will include virtual profiles with easy-to-find products and services, multiple matchmaking and networking activities, extensive conference program and stand-out speaker list – integrated into a smart event engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence. “Attendees and exhibitors can connect by keyword search, industry filters, product and service category matches, AI technology matching attendees to content and exhibitors based on their search behaviors, content sponsorship and thought leadership.” You can register for ANTEC 2021 here. ASME: Lamborghini Using 3D Printing for Product Development You’ll have another choice to make, as ASME’s webinar this week, “Lamborghini and the Adoption of Digital Manufacturing,” will also take place at 1 pm EST on the 19th. Sponsored by Carbon, webinar attendees will hear how the auto maker’s procurement team determined that Digital Light Synthesis (DLS) 3D printing would be a valid way to make vehicle components, and how this plan was then put into play in 2019 by the R&D team to redesign end-use parts, such as an air duct clip and textured fuel clip, later 3D printed out of EPX 82 material for the Lamborghini Super SUV. The two teams worked to expand the company’s 3D printing capability, and now its first hybrid production car, the Sián FKP 37, features digitally manufactured central and lateral dashboard air vents. “In this webinar, Edoadro Trabace, Procurement Lead at Automobili Lamborghini, Jacopo Bardocci, R&D Lead for Additive Manufacturing at Automobili Lamborghini, Gabriele Grezzana, R&D Engineer at Automobili Lamborghini,and Norik Elchibegian, Director of Enterprise Partnerships at Carbon, talk about the importance of reducing time to market and the power of internal partnerships to push forward innovation and make better parts faster.” You can register for the webinar here. Argonne Webinar on Materials for Printed Hybrid Electronics At 2 pm EST on Wednesday the 19th, scientists from the U.S. Department of Energy’s Argonne National Laboratory are hosting a webinar, “Materials for Printed Hybrid Electronics,” all about the opportunities and challenges for materials in this application. Advancements in the materials we use to fabricate these devices, as well as how we actually fabricate them, mean that we’re seeing more low-power, inexpensive, printed electronic devices, like radio frequency antennae, wearable healthcare devices, chemical sensors, and more. But to keep up the pace, we need to continue materials innovation in this field. Yuepeng Zhang, Principal Materials Scientist at Argonne, will be asking experts from IDTechEx, NextFlex Manufacturing Institute, Henkel, Northwestern University, Electroninks, University of Chicago, and Argonne questions about the trends the influence materials innovation, promising scientific trends in this area, and more. “Experts from industry, government, and academia will discuss the state-of-the-art in materials for printed hybrid electronic devices for communication, sensing, and computing. The experts also will survey the next-generation materials that are now being discovered, developed, and commercialized. The webinar will feature a live tour of the state-of-the art equipment, technologies, and resources available to industry partners at the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory, including its newly expanded Materials Engineering Research Facility (MERF), the Center for Nanoscale Materials (CNM), and the Advanced Photon Source (APS).” You can register for the webinar here. Objectify AddMics’ Rescheduled AMIC 2021

Objectify AddMics, an initiative by Objectify Technologies to help educate individuals on the value and potential of 3D printing, was supposed to hold a virtual event last week called AMIC 2021, or Additive Manufacturing Industrial Conference. However, it had to be rescheduled at the last minute due to COVID-19 issues. But good news, it’s happening this week instead! On May 20th and 21st, several speakers will present on topics like rapid prototyping, topology optimization, design for additive manufacturing (DfAM), 3D scanning, metal AM, and simulation, with the main focus on skill development for upcoming engineers and designers in India. In addition, four workshops will also be held during the conference.

“Objectify wants to showcase the power of innovators in India and help industries grow manifolds. Using the power of Additive Manufacturing, along with our partners we seek to establish a firm grip and pave the landscape of Manufacturing in India for the world.”

You can register for the rescheduled AMIC 2021 here.

Sinterit: Compact SLS Setup Webinar

Desktop selective laser sintering (SLS) leader Sinterit is holding another one of its popular webinars about compact SLS 3D printing setup, called “What do I really need to get into SLS 3D printing?” The webinar, at 8 am EST on Thursday, May 20th, will take place in a hybrid format: the main part is pre-recorded, while the Q&A portion will happen live. Sinterit’s International Sales Manager Dominik Stasiak and Support Manager Robert Garbacz will discuss what exactly SLS 3D printing is, if you need if for your applications, how many materials are needed, how to compose your SLS solution, how important training is, and more. They’ll also provide some examples, and answer questions as well.

“Our SLS 3D printing solution can be tailored for everyone who needs this technology. You can have a sophisticated system for very fast workflow or a basic solution that consists of a Lisa printer, powder sieve, and basic tools if that fits your needs. From this webinar, you’ll learn what to take into account while choosing an SLS set for you.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Dassault’s Webinar Series on MODSIM

The SIMULIA and CATIA teams from Dassault Systèmes are exploring Modeling & Simulation (MODSIM) in a four-part series of panel discussions and webinars, with the first episode held earlier this month. The second episode, “Developing Efficient Structural Concepts for the Future of Mobility,” takes place the 20th at 8 am, so you’ll have to choose between this or Sinterit’s webinar at the same time. As Dassault puts it, the world is “in the middle of a metamorphosis” of the aerospace and automotive industries, as both are working to reduce the carbon footprint of their products, as well as redefine what it means to be a pilot and a driver. Experts will discuss the impact of industry trends on how engineering teams in the electric vehicles & eVTOL aircraft industries are evolving.

“At this moment close to 189 eVTOLs in different phases of development. Air mobility demand to grow significantly to 5.8Million Flying hours by 2035. 450 EV models with varying levels of driver assistance will hit the road by 2025. EV sales are going to grow from 4 million in 2020 to 21 million in 2030. “All of this is happening at a frenetic pace, where the product development timeline is shrinking fast. Go-To-Market timelines for Automotive OEMs have been reduced by 71%. Reduction of product development timeline is putting tremendous pressure, on the engineering teams at OEMs and innovative Startups, to convert their current ideas to vehicle programs, in a very short time frame.”

You can register for this MODSIM episode here.

Materialise Holding Online Hands-On Workshop Series

Materialise is hosting a series of hands-on workshops, via webinar, focused on its Mimics software, and how it can be used to help with various cardiac medical procedures, such as Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) and Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO). The first two sessions, which will be Mimics Enlight Mitral Workshops on TMVR MAC Planning, each with a maximum capacity of ten attendees, will be held at 10 am EST on Thursday, May 20th. Attendees will explore the value of 3D-CT planning in clinical practice, learn how to create accurate virtual 3D models and leverage enhanced 3D visualization and automation for planning and informed decision making, and more.

“The complexity of procedures is increasing along with the need for enhanced planning and training. A growing number of clinicians are using 3D-CT planning to prepare for structural heart interventions with more confidence. Unprecedented insights are revealed when using 3D-CT planning to create pre-procedural plans. “Join us to gain firsthand experience in 3D-CT planning for TMVR and LAAO during this online hands-on workshop. You will have the opportunity to use the Mimics Enlight planner and discover the benefits of 3D-CT planning for structural heart interventions. After the workshop, you will receive a three-week evaluation license so you can become a 3D-CT planning expert yourself.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3DHEALS Germany Talks 3D Printed Anatomical Modeling

Starting at 11:30 am EST on the 20th, 3DHEALS Germany is holding a community-building event and webinar focusing on Advancements in 3D Printed Anatomical Modeling. Sponsored by Materialise, this was organized by 3DHEALS’ Munich Community Manager Hannah Riedle, PhD, the co-founder, CEO, and CTO at ANAMOS. While the webinar will be held in English, four speakers from Germany and surrounding communities, in addition to Riedle, will be featured: Björn Petersen, the Head of Sales at Materialise; Bernhard Dorweiler, MD, Professor and Chair at University Hospital Cologne’s Department of Vascular and Endovascular Surgery; Julian Fürmetz, MD, Section Head and Chief physician at Munich University Hospital’s Department of General, Trauma and Reconstructive Surgery; and Simon Enzinger, MD, DMD, Managing Senior physician at the University Clinic for Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery in Austria.

“3D printed anatomical modeling is perhaps the earliest and most widespread application of additive manufacturing in healthcare. However, rapid advancements in software, materials, 3D printers, and more and more use cases are enabling further adoption by healthcare providers and more accessibility to the patients. This webinar aims to update the audience what are the latest applications by clinicians, as well as the ecosystem and new technologies that are supporting them.”

You can register for the webinar here.

KBM Advanced Materials Hosting Online Company Launch

Ohio-based KBM Advanced Materials, LLC, which was formed to finance, sell, and distribute metal powders to the additive manufacturing, metal injection molding (MIM), metal spray coating, and other advanced manufacturing markets, has officially launched its operations, and will host an online launch at 1 pm EST on the 20th via the REMO conference platform. Stakeholders will give a short overview presentation, and then there will be time for breakout networking. The company is supported by several big names, including Koch Metallics, LLC, Sumitomo Corporation of Americas, and The Barnes Global Advisors (TBGA), and it will work to become a bridge between large metal powder producers and “a dispersed advanced manufacturing customer base,” with efficient quoting and shipping and a valuable e-commerce platform.

“The powder will be sold under the powder producer’s brand name, ensuring customers they are receiving top quality product for their manufacturing requirements. Furthermore, the brand equity and recognition of the producers will be retained and enhanced as access to their products is increased. Currently KBM has inventory agreements with Carpenter Additive (a division of NYSE: CRS), Höganäs AB, and Tekna Holdings AS.”

You can join the online conference through this link.

AeroDef: DoD’s Use of Cold Spray Technology

The final webinar in this long week of events will be held at 3 pm EST on Thursday, May 20th by AeroDef Manufacturing, and will focus on how the US Department of Defense (DoD) is using cold spray technology today. The technology has been developed and used by different organizations within the DoD, along with its research partners and contractors, for almost 20 years, and Keith DeVries, Program Manager for the Office of the Secretary of Defense (OSD) Manufacturing Technology (ManTech) Manufacturing Science and Technology Program (MSTP), will be moderating the panel discussion, which will focus on offering a better understanding of the ongoing, and future, DoD cold spray programs, and how the department plans to broaden the technology’s benefits and applications.

“Various organizations within the Department of Defense (DoD), its contractors, and research partners have been developing and implementing cold spray technology for nearly two decades. The technology improves operational readiness, sustainment and maintenance costs. Additionally, it is being evaluated for aerospace use and building new parts from scratch. Although cold spray technology is sufficiently advanced, it is in the early stages of implementation.”

You can register for the webinar here.

