3D Printing Webinar and Virtual Event Roundup: April 25, 2021

nTop Week: Reintroducing the First Principles of nTopology

Starting on Monday, April 26th and going through Thursday, the 29th, nTopology will be hosting nTop Week: Engineering Design. With keynote and partner presentations, live demonstrations, student design competition talks, and more, the company will be reintroducing the first principles of its nTopology software, and what they mean for design, engineering, and manufacturing. Each day will begin at 10:30 am EST, and attendees will also have the chance to pose questions to nTopology’s product, simulation, and application engineering teams at the end.

“In April 2019, we launched nTop Platform (now simply called nTopology). And more than just a new Platform launch, what we actually introduced was a new paradigm in geometry creation for engineering. Since then, we have discussed and demonstrated mostly the features we introduced. However, reflecting on all of the revolutionary designs that have been enabled with nTopology, now it is time to use the value of these applications and explain more about the fundamental shift in approach that we call: Engineering Design.”

Avi Cohen Special Guest on Webinar Series

Warsaw-based technological company Sygnis New Technologies specializes in 3D printing, biotechnology, technological consulting, R&D projects, and educating an international audience on these topics. As such, it conducts what it calls “cyclical webinars,” called “Knowledge has Layers,” which, as a press release from the company explains, “is an attempt to show the theoretical and practical side of additive technologies.” The monthly series of free webinars works to demonstrate and explain, both practically and theoretically, additive manufacturing, thanks to special guest speakers who are experts from many fields. This month’s special guest is industry expert Avi Cohen, who has held senior positions at both Stratasys and XJet and joined precision microstructure production company Nanofabrica last year. In this webinar cycle, three will be held on Monday the 26th, three on Wednesday the 28th, and two on Friday the 30th, covering topics in science, industry, and biotechnology.

“We invite you to regular workshops in the form of webinars, during which you will learn about the application of additive technologies in theory and practice. The series of webinars will be held periodically, every month. Each time we invite exceptional guests to cooperate with us, who will talk about the latest technological solutions and implementations in both the industrial and scientific sectors. Below you will find a list of all webinars, divided into three main thematic segments.”

ASTM International’s Request for Ideas Webinar

Recently, the ASTM International Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE) launched its annual Request for Ideas (RFI) to the greater AM community, to seek out new R&D projects that could help speed up the development of industry standards. At 10 am EST on Tuesday the 27th, the AM CoE is holding a free informational webinar, which will last less than two hours, about this year’s RFI, which will end up selecting the organization’s fourth round of projects. All ideas will be evaluated based on a set of criteria that includes a narrow scope of work (completed in 6-9 months), a focus on important AM standardization gaps, and level of interest from important industry stakeholders. You are allowed to submit AM standardization multiple ideas.

“The Request for Ideas (RFI) is an annual call to the AM community to identify R&D projects that would accelerate AM standards development. After review, selected projects are conducted by the AM CoE partners: Auburn University, EWI, The Manufacturing Technology Centre (mtc), NAMIC, NASA, and WSU-NIAR. Proposing organizations may support both technical and standardization steps of selected projects.”

TÜV SÜD Introduces Virtual Training Series

International service corporation TÜV SÜD, which focuses on consulting, testing, certification, and training, has introduced a series of virtual training courses focused on additive manufacturing in order to train product designers, production managers, quality managers, and other specialists. The seminars, given in English, will address a total of eight different subjects, including fundamentals, health and safety, process and design validation, industry standards, and more. The first course, “Fundamentals of Additive Manufacturing (AM),” will be given in two virtual, four-hour sessions, with the first held this Wednesday, April 28th, at 2 am EST (8 am CEST), and the second on September 21st.

“Additive Manufacturing, also known as 3D printing, is a sector that is growing fast, especially in the field of serial production where stakeholders have high expectations of the technology’s use. As this is still fairly new technology, there is a gap in skilled professionals in the industry. TÜV SÜD has developed a series of training modules on different topics within the Additive Manufacturing process. You can gain the knowledge and receive important information about different area of responsibility in additive manufacturing such as process chains, materials, business models/quality and production management.”

Stratasys Holding Virtual Live 3D Printer Reveal

Also on the 28th, but at 10 am EST, Stratasys is holding a virtual live reveal, with the company’s CEO Yoav Zeif introducing three new 3D printers. The “blockbuster event” will be broadcast in English, and after the reveal takes place, and Zeif gives an overview of the new machines, Stratasys will then hold detailed breakout sessions about each of the three new products, in order to tell attendees how they can transform their manufacturing operations, and gain a competitive advantage, using these new solutions.

“On April 28, Stratasys will unveil the most complete set of best-in-class additive manufacturing solutions the industry has ever seen. From tooling and jigs and fixtures to mass production of end use parts, we are redefining speed, productivity, and agility in manufacturing.”

AM Coalition on Automation Alley’s Project DIAMOnD

Hopefully you can catch that live event, because also at 3 pm EST on the 28th, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition is holding its latest live Zoom forum about Automation Alley’s Project DIAMOnD: A Distributed, Independent, Agile Additive Manufacturing Approach for SMEs Small Medium Enterprises. The featured speakers during this forum will be Automation Alley’s CEO and Executive Director Thomas Kelly; Zero Tolerance LLC President Steve Michon; Josh Tucker, Purchasing, with Tucker Induction Systems; and Air and Liquid Systems, Inc.’s Shop Manager Ryan Wenzlick.

“The event will highlight Automation Alley’s Project DIAMOnD, a community of manufacturers, based in Michigan, engaged in the largest independent and distributed 3D printing network in the world operating on a blockchain technology platform.”

NAMIC Virtual Summit 2021

The National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), Singapore’s national platform for catalyzing innovation and scaling industrial adoption of AM technologies, is holding the latest summit in its global series this week, but will be expanding “NAMIC Virtual Summit 2021: Innovating for Built Environment with Construction 3D Printing,” into a series of virtual summits this year. The 10th summit begins this Thursday, April 29th, at 10 am Singapore time, which is actually 10 pm EST on the 28th. Each of the distinguished speakers will give a 15-minute presentation, before finishing up with a joint panel discussion and Q&A session, all focused on construction 3D printing. You can see the summit’s full agenda here.

“NAMIC is proud to present our 10th summit of the series. Drawing on keynote speaker, Mr Kelvin Wong, CEO of Building and Construction Authority and leading experts from Mighty Buildings, WOHA, Witteveen+Bos, Hamilton Labs, and BASF Forward AM, our first Summit event of the year will explore how AM technology with automation is deployed to build sustainable, affordable housing for the masses.”

BCN3D Talks 3D Support Materials

At 9 am EST on Thursday the 29th, the engineering team at BCN3D Technologies is holding its first webinar, “3D printing with support materials.” Hosted by 3D printing specialists Álvaro García and Jesse Wiggins, the webinar will be focused on expanding FFF 3D printing horizons with new support materials. Attendees will learn the many different benefits that support materials can offer, as well as the different ways in which they can be implemented to become, as BCN3D puts it, “your new best friend.”

“This webinar covers:

The basics of printing with support materials

Using the same material for your printed part and support

The pros and cons of PVA

The benefits and drawbacks of BVOH

TriMech Discusses SOLIDWORKS PDM

Our final webinar this week is from TriMech, and “A Day in the Life of An Engineer With and Without PDM” will take place at 10 am EST on the 29th. Elite Application Engineer Andrew Head will explain the difference between performing everyday engineering tasks with Windows Explore and SOLIDWORKS PDM. Attendees will learn how PDM can ensure easier collaboration, mobile access, revision history, and secure file storage during project management, as Head will show how each step in the process, from design and approval to data updates, can be more difficult than necessary when you’re not using PDM.

“How can you be sure you’re using your SOLIDWORKS data efficiently? SOLIDWORKS PDM can help you stay on top of your data and make sure nothing falls through the cracks. It can be overwhelming at the vast number of files you can have on your hard drive, in addition to any you have on a shared network. Instead of wasting time searching for things, SolidWorks PDM can make that data do the work for you.”

