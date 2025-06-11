3D Printing News Briefs, June 11, 2025: Sustainability, Automotive Tooling, & More

We’re starting with sustainability news in today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, as EOS has strengthened its commitment on climate responsibility, and Zestep is making 3D printing filament out of eyewear production waste. Moving on, ORNL is conducting research into 3D printed metal molds for automotive applications. Finally, historic textile brand Harris Tweed® is using 3D printing to breathe new life into its weaving machines.

EOS Pledges Net-Zero Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 2045 with Science-Based Targets

In celebration of World Environment Day 2025 earlier this month, EOS—already a top supplier of Responsible Manufacturing solutions—announced that the globally recognized corporate action organization Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has approved its science-based targets (SBT) to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. With this milestone, the company joins a number of others around the world responding to the call for climate action, while also aligning with customer expectations. Its targets are grounded in the Net-Zero Standard of SBTi, which works to help financial institutions and companies around the world do what they can to combat the climate crisis, and align with the Paris Agreement’s goals to limit global warming to 1.5°C. EOS’s SBTs include 42% absolute reduction in Scope 1 and 2 CO2e emissions by 2030 and 90% absolute reduction in Scope 3 CO2e emissions by 2045. It will also take measures to develop more sustainable materials, electrify the company car fleet, transition to renewable electricity across sites, and increase efficiency of its processes and systems.

“We are proud to take this important step toward a 1.5-degree future, reinforcing our commitment to meaningful climate action and to supporting our customers on their sustainability journeys. Our validated science-based targets reflect EOS’ dedication to Responsible Manufacturing and our role in helping drive sustainability progress within the additive manufacturing industry,” said Marie Langer, the CEO of EOS.

Zestep Using Eyewear Production Waste to Make 3D Printing Filament

According to Italian company Zestep, more than 70% on average of the cellulose acetate used to produce one set of eyeglass frames is wasted. That’s why this team of young creatives and technicians is on a mission to reduce the environmental impact of the Italian eyewear industry. Their solution is recycling this waste material into 3D printing filament. To get the raw material, the team reached out to optics and eyewear factories, as well as cellulose acetate producers, who they say were “aware of the important impact that this project could have for the sustainable recycling of a material that is as unique as it is complex to process.” After verifying that the waste can be supplied without fear of contamination from other materials, Zestep carried out a series of tests to determine an “optimal point for processing the material.” The team says it’s able to extrude high-quality 3D printing filament out of the waste material, and after a year of study and experiments, their patent-pending ReAcetate, produced and distributed by Techinit, is available for purchase in both 250g and 700g spools. Zestep says the filament is easy to print, with excellent adhesion and resistance to breakage. The company is currently activating university collaborations to continue R&D work on possible material applications.

“The Zestep project was awarded at the ADI Design Museum as the winning U35 project of Genoa DesignWeek 2024. Awarded with the temporary exhibition in the Compasso d’Oro museum, in which we showed the recycling process: from the waste taken from the factory, to the object printed with the same material,” the company wrote.

ORNL Presents Faster Automotive Tooling with 3D Printing Metal Molds

Research conducted at the Manufacturing Demonstration Facility (MDF) at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) shows that large-scale additive manufacturing could really speed up auto manufacturing in the U.S. In a project funded by the DOE’s Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office (AMMTO), the team found that, when compared to traditional tooling, 3D printed metal molds are a faster, more cost-effective, and flexible approach to fabricating large composite components for mass-produced vehicles. Metal molds are typically made by removing up to 98% of the original material from large, forged steel blocks, which is a lengthy and wasteful process. AM builds up material in layers, rather than cutting it out, and can also enable more complex internal geometries. ORNL researchers partnered with Collaborative Composites Solutions (CCS), operator of IACMI–The Composites Institute, to test out the concept, and 3D printed a large battery enclosure mold with intricate internal features. They used a gas metal arc welding (GMAW) process at Lincoln Electric Additive Solutions to print two near-net-shape dies from stainless steel ER410 wire, using a specialized toolpath strategy to maintain strength while reducing weight. Analysis confirmed that the lightweighted mold met the structural performance requirements.

“This kind of technology can help reindustrialize the U.S. and boost its competitiveness by creating smarter, faster ways to build essential tools. It brings us closer to an automated, intelligent production process,” said lead researcher Andrzej Nycz with ORNL’s Manufacturing Robotics and Controls group.

Harris Tweed® Using 3D Printing to Future-Proof Weaving Machines

Legally, Harris Tweed® textiles can only be handwoven in the homes of weavers in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides. Unfortunately, the looms have complicated designs, so it can take months to source replacement components, and weavers have to borrow parts from each other or modify looms on their own; weaver John Bennie once repurposed a Ford Ka flywheel to improve his loom. The iconic fabric is exported to over 60 countries, and used by the likes of Dior and Ralph Lauren, so it’s important to keep things up and running. To future-proof this historic craft, The Harris Tweed Loom Spares Co. is partnering with the National Manufacturing Institute Scotland (NMIS) to create a more accessible loom assembly design featuring 3D printed parts. Part of the High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult, NMIS is operated by the University of Strathclyde, and engineers at its Digital Factory in Renfrewshire tested a range of materials to produce the most durable, high-quality loom components. One key loom assembly was made up of seven parts, but using a strong composite material, has been redesigned so it can be made with just three. The 3D printed part costs 99% less, and can be produced locally in just two hours.

“We take pride in our craftsmanship and tradition, but we also know that innovation is vital for keeping our industry strong for the generations to come,” said Kelly McDonald, Operations Manager at The Harris Tweed Authority. “Working with NMIS is a significant step forward in future-proofing the looms critical to the production of Harris Tweed®. With the ability to replace parts quickly, easily, and affordably, our weavers can focus on what they do best without worrying about delays. This not only safeguards the future of our fabric but also supports the livelihoods of the island community who dedicate their skills to preserving the craft.”

The initial phase of this project is complete, but work continues, as the ultimate goal is to create easily fitted, adaptable parts that can maintain the integrity of the traditional craft of weaving.

