Firehawk Aerospace Partners with JuggerBot 3D, Gets $1.25M from AFWERX for 3D Printed Propellants

Texas-based Firehawk Aerospace, an advanced energetic materials firm that works with aerospace and defense applications, announced a strategic partnership with JuggerBot 3D, an Ohio-based large-format 3D printer manufacturer. Together, the two will work to drive the creation and delivery of next-gen solid rocket motors powered by 3D printed propellant, in order to support the U.S. defense industrial base with fast production of critical components and meet the need for high-performance flight systems and agile manufacturing Made in America. The combination of Firehawk’s safe, cost-effective energetics production and JuggerBot 3D’s large-format 3D printing should help to streamline the additive manufacturing of complex fuel grains for propellants.

“The production of additively manufactured propellants delivered through JuggerBot 3D systems demonstrates the urgency and commitment to advanced flight at a rate that the United States and its warfighters require. We’re proud to support Firehawk’s mission to strengthen the U.S. munitions industrial base so that it’s capable of responding to conflict at scale and at speed,” said JuggerBot 3D President Zachary DiVencenzo.

Per the agreement, Firehawk will integrate several of JuggerBot 3D’s Tradesman Series P3-44 systems. Designed for heavy industrial use, the P3-44 uses pellet-fed extrusion, which is a type of fused granulate fabrication (FGF) technology. With this system, users can reach extrusion rates of up to 15 pounds of thermoplastics an hour across three interchangeable nozzles. To ensure that these extruder nozzles are precisely placed, JuggerBot 3D’s calibration software uses touch probe sensing technology to simplify the bed-leveling process.

Each P3-44 is built with an integrated workstation that includes a full suite of tools necessary for operation, including professional slicing software and machine control programs. Firehawk will also have options for custom and containerized configurations of the P3-44 that can be tailored to mission-specific needs.

“Partnering with an industry leader like JuggerBot significantly enhances our production process by bringing greater speed, precision, and flexibility to how we manufacture solid rocket motors. This collaboration strengthens our ability to scale rapidly, respond to dynamic mission requirements, and deliver cutting-edge capability where and when it matters most,” Firehawk Aerospace President Michael Stark said.

This partnership with JuggerBot 3D isn’t the only news Firehawk is sharing. The company also announced that it was selected for a $1.25 million Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) award by AFWERX, the innovation arm of the Department of the Air Force. Just like with the $60 million in Series C funding that Firehawk raised this winter, this contract will help it accelerate the development of next-gen, shelf-stable, 3D printed rocket propellant solutions, thus improving the capabilities it can offer to critical national defense applications.

AFWERX is powered by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), and has executed over 6,200 new contracts worth more than $4.7 billion since 2019, all meant to strengthen the U.S. defense industrial base and accelerate technology transition to operational capability. Through its SBIR program, AFWERX helps to identify and support cutting-edge technologies that address the challenges faced by the U.S. military, and bridges the gap between defense needs and small businesses.

With the Phase II SBIR contract, Firehawk will complete a study of its AM approach to solid rocket motor propellants. This study will include subscale motor validation, propellant formulation testing, full-scale static-fire demonstrations, performance evaluations, and lifecycle cost assessments. As opposed to traditional cast-and-cure methods, using AM to fabricate propellant enables improved reliability and performance, reduced waste, customized grain geometries, and the ability to quickly iterate and scale designs. Firehawk says that its advanced energetic systems can help achieve safer, scalable, and more reliable propellant solutions for the U.S. government.

Stark said, “Our team is excited to further demonstrate the superior performance, scalability and affordability of our propellant solutions for air-to-air weapon systems.”

By using 3D printing to make its solid rocket propellant, Firehawk is supporting force sustainment by enabling long-term storage and containerization and lowering the logistical footprint of propulsion systems, which should help ensure a more resilient—and perhaps more importantly—domestically controlled supply of critical energetics.

