3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 9, 2021

SPE’s ANTEC 2021, with Gold Sponsor HP

HP will be virtually exhibiting at one of the premier plastics events, ANTEC 2021, presented by the Society of Plastics Engineers (SPE), and is also a Gold Sponsor of the event, which began last week on May 5th and continues all the way through May 21st. For HP’s part, the company will be giving a 30-minute presentation on its 3D printing polypropylene at 1 pm EST on Wednesday, May 12th, and then a virtual tour of its 3D Demo Center in Palo Alto, California next Wednesday the 19th, again at 1 pm EST. During the rest of the ANTEC Classic event, attendees can participate in real-time, remote presentations occurring over 20 technical tracks, as well as more than 50 on-demand presentations.

“Hear from the industry’s top researchers as they discuss their latest findings. In the traditional ANTEC® format, 200+ papers across a wide variety of topics will be presented. Watch the presentations real-time, with Q&A after each presentation, or watch the recorded sessions on-demand on your schedule.”

You can register for the virtual event here. Check out the schedule to see the other AM-related presentations.

RIZE CEO Leading Virtual TEDx Talk

This coming Tuesday, May 11th, an independently organized, free online TEDx event called TEDxHochschuleLuzern will be held, with the theme of “Breaking Borders” between both countries and concepts. At 7:35 am EST that day, Andy Kalambi, the CEO of Additive Manufacturing 2.0 company RIZE, Inc., will give a virtual talk, “Safe At Home Manufacturing: The Power of 3D Printing,” to highlight how the technology can help address workforce development, locally-based entrepreneurship, and income inequality. Kalambi will summarize some of the company’s early learnings from its three “Make-at-Home” manufacturing pilot programs currently taking place in Virginia and South Carolina, in which non-traditional creators, or “Explorers,” from low-income communities who are disabled, a person of color, or unemployed or underemployed, receive access to a 3D printer and a laptop in or near their home. Supported by technology providers, manufacturers, and academic institutions, these Explorers work to form a self-sufficient distributed manufacturing ecosystem.

“As a global pandemic continues to disrupt supply chains while spotlighting 3D printing’s many capabilities, RIZE’s Kalambi will explain how “Make at Home” manufacturing networks bring production closer to the point of consumption, for greater sustainability and agility. He’ll share their potential to drive higher value, reduce waste, and lower the typical barriers of entry in manufacturing – while providing a more inclusive model for the future of work.”

Register here or contact Mary Kae Marinac at [email protected] While the talk will take place live at 7:35 am that day, a replay will be available immediately after.

Transforming Additive Operation with Digitalized Connectivity

At 10 am on Wednesday, May 12th, TriMech is holding a webinar, hosted by PostProcess Technologies, titled “End-to-End Digitalization: Maximizing Throughput & Minimizing Lead Times in Your Stratasys Workflow.” PostProcess East Coast Business Development Manager Jon Strible will discuss the benefits of evaluating your current post-print costs, as well as how your Stratasys-driven workflow can be improved by connecting data across the design, 3D printing, and post-processing steps. Attendees will learn tips to maximize their investment in FDM and PolyJet 3D printing, how to enable scalability and throughput with automated post-printing processes, five post-print costs that are typically overlooked, and more.

“Why is digital connectivity so essential for scalable FDM and PolyJet printing? The answer lies in the efficiency and cost savings that automation can provide. Particularly in the post-printing process, many additive users struggle with outdated methods that can inhibit productivity.”

You can register for the webinar here.

SME Discoveries – Digital Manufacturing Challenge Webinar

Nonprofit association SME, which promotes and supports the manufacturing industry, is holding a webinar at 6 pm EST on the 12th, “SME Discoveries – Digital Manufacturing Challenge Webinar.” Previous student and faculty winners of the organization’s Digital Manufacturing Challenge will be on hand to discuss their projects. Speakers will be Dr. Wayne N.P. Hung, PhD, Faculty, Texas A&M; Mihaela Vlasea, PhD, Faculty, University of Waterloo; Christopher Williams, PhD, Faculty, Virginia Tech; Alex Martinez-Marches, PhD candidate at the University of Waterloo; and Sagar Patel, another PhD candidate at the University of Waterloo.

“In this webinar, faculty and students will share insight on how they devised and executed their winning project. Winners of the Digital Manufacturing Challenge have exhibited sound understanding and implementation of digital tools in the manufacturing process. They are gathered here to share their unique experiences and insights, for you.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Lynn Allen on Replacing AutoCAD with DraftSight

Dassault Systèmes welcomes back AutoCAD expert Lynn Allen for not one, but two live webinars this week about if DraftSight can really and truly replace AutoCAD. Allen will explore Dassault’s DraftSight from the perspective of an Autodesk user, and show how easy it is to transition, from installation and user interface to using important commands and features. She’ll discuss file compatibility, APIs, constraints, LISP routines, the range of product and licensing options, and new DraftSight 2021 productivity enhancements that make the transition even easier. The first session will be at 7 pm EST on Wednesday, May 12th, and the second will be at 11 am EST on Thursday, May 13th.

“Join Technology Evangelist and AutoCAD expert Lynn Allen for a LIVE webinar for her take on whether DraftSight can actually replace AutoCAD! You’ll hear a lot about how an AutoCAD user will feel completely at home in DraftSight with the familiar user interface and common commands (have you heard – DraftSight speaks AutoCAD!). And DraftSight has some fabulous tools that aren’t even in AutoCAD, which is just the icing on the cake! You can learn quickly that the transition and the difference isn’t that big, so you can maintain the same level of productivity for a fraction of the price with DraftSight!”

You can register for the one of the webinar sessions here.

ASME’s Digital Twin Summit

Also on May 12th and 13th, the virtual Digital Twin Summit, powered by ASME (the American Society of Mechanical Engineers), is taking place. For those who don’t know, the Digital Twin is an analytics-driven approach to design, testing, manufacturing, and support of products and operations, referring to the idea that pairing mass customization with software will mean that every product in a company’s inventory will have a unique file that includes all the settings and necessary production information for that one part. At this year’s event, attendees will get to hear some interesting keynote presentations, sessions and panel discussions by industry leaders, influencers, and technical experts on digital twin capabilities, as well as have time for networking and innovation zones.

“This cross-industry virtual event is focused on the adoption and implementation of digital twin technologies, including data analytics, modeling and simulation, artificial intelligence, IIoT, cybersecurity, and more. Come join us and transform your existing data into meaningful and actionable information.”

You can register for the summit here.

GrabCAD SDK Bringing 3D Printers to Smart Factory

Stratasys recently unveiled two new tools, the GrabCAD Software Development Kit (SDK) and GrabCAD Software Partner Program, and will be holding a webinar, “GrabCAD SDK: Bring 3D Printers to Your Smart Factory Floor,” at 11 am EST on Thursday the 13th. The webinar will explain how the new SDK can help take your company’s AM operations to the next level, courtesy of several speakers: Link3D’s CEO Shane Fox; IndusIntel, Inc. founders Sachin Saswade and Gopal Ramanujam; Vistory’s CEO Alexandre Pedemonte; Identify3D founders Stephan Thomas and Joe Inkenbrandt; and Frank Lindeman, Sr. Business Development Account Manager at Stratasys.

“Attend this webinar to learn more about the GrabCAD SDK. You’ll also have a chance to meet the CEOs behind the software companies who joined the Software Partner Program, and learn how their solutions will add value to your smart factory floor.”

You can register for the webinar here.

HP 3D Printing Demo Center Virtual Tour

At 12 pm EST on the 13th, HP will be holding a live virtual tour of its Palo Alto, California-based 3D Printing Demo Center. Agenda items for the tour include an overview of HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) 3D printing technology and how it works, the company’s 3D printer portfolio, print workflow, and materials, a question and answer session, and more.

“During this 60-minute session, you will learn about HP Multi Jet Fusion technology and how the HP 3D Printing end-to-end process works, from file preparation to post-processing. “We look forward to hosting you for an exciting engagement on Additive Manufacturing!”

You can register for the virtual tour here.

Materialise: Virtually Implanting MCS Devices

Dr. Ryan Moore, MD MSc, from Cincinnati Children’s Hospital will be on hand during a short Materialise webinar at 1 pm on the 13th about the “Virtual Implantation of MCS Devices,” or mechanical circulatory support (MCS) devices. Joined by Todd Pietila, the Director of Point of Care Solutions for Materialise, Dr. Moore, who is also an Associate Professor of Pediatric Cardiology & Non-Invasive Imaging, as well as the Co-Director of the hospital’s Digital Experience Technologies and Director of its Heart Institute Digital Media & 3D Modeling, will discuss how Materialise Mimics and 3D modeling have been able to advance the virtual implantation of these devices, as well as how he uses 3D anatomic modeling to estimate the potential cardiac volume heeded for a heart transplant and how Cincinnati Children’s has created a very strong dataset for the virtual implantation of MCS devices.

“How do you harness the power of Mimics in your hospital? Cincinnati Children’s Hospital uses 3D technology to perform the virtual implantation of mechanical circulatory support (MCS) devices as part of their procedural planning process. Dr. Ryan Moore discusses the 40 intracorporeal MCS devices he has implanted in pediatric and young adult patients that were virtually planned using Mimics.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Objectify AddMics’ AMIC 2021

Objectify AddMics, an initiative by Objectify Technologies to help educate individuals on the value and potential of 3D printing, is holding a virtual event next week called AMIC 2021, or Additive Manufacturing Industrial Conference. From 9 am – 3 pm on May 13th and 14th, 16 speakers will present on topics like rapid prototyping, topology optimization, design for additive manufacturing (DfAM), 3D scanning, metal AM, and simulation, with the main focus on skill development for upcoming engineers and designers in India. In addition, four workshops will also be held during the conference.

“Objectify wants to showcase the power of innovators in India and help industries grow manifolds. Using the power of Additive Manufacturing, along with our partners we seek to establish a firm grip and pave the landscape of Manufacturing in India for the world.”

You can register for AMIC 2021 here.

ASTM International AMCoE’s 5th Snapshot Workshop

In our final virtual event of the week, ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AMCoE) is holding a virtual Snapshot Workshop, with the theme of “Advancements in Materials and Processes,” from 8:30 am – 3:30 pm EST on Friday, May 14th. Held in conjunction with ASTM’s Committee F42 on AM Technologies and ISO TC261, is the fifth such workshop from the center’s Education & Workforce Development (E&WD) Program, which provides training opportunities for various levels of the AM workforce, and is open to all AM professionals, including academic, industry, and government agencies, who are interested in learning about the latest AM standardized practices and R&D initiatives in both materials and processes.

“Key topics demonstrating the state-of-the-art AM materials and processes that open new fields of application will be covered. Presentations and panel discussions topics include: Advancements in materials for AM

Developments in powder management and characterization

Sophistication in additive manufacturing processes

Qualification challenges with advanced materials and machinery

Advancements in non-metal AM processes”

You can register for the 5th Snapshot Workshop here. Participants will receive a digital Verification of Completion Certificate from ASTM AMCoE.

