3DPOD 261: Tooling and Cooling for AM with Jason Murphy, NXC MFG

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing ServicesGeneral IndustryMetal 3D PrintingNorth America
Jason Murphy´s NXC MFG (Next Chapter Manufacturing) is not a generalist service; instead, the company specializes in making tooling. Using LPBF and binder jet, the company produces some of the most complex, high-performance tooling worldwide. Jason talks to us about conformal cooling and when companies turn to Additive for their tooling needs. We also talk about manufacturing in America and workforce development. Jason is a Master Molder with extensive experience in the molding industry. So, Additive is a problem solver for him. His LPBF machines of choice will surprise you, and I think that his methods and vision for creating a business should be an inspiration for many more to develop similar businesses in other verticals.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

