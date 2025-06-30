3DPOD 260: John Hart on VulcanForms, MIT, Desktop Metal and More

John Hart is a Professor at MIT; he´s also the director of the Laboratory for Manufacturing and Productivity as well as the director of the Center for Advanced Production Technologies. He is also a co-founder of VulcanForms. We could fill many episodes talking to John obviously, but here we focus on teaching additive, workforce development, the state of the US manufacturing ecosystem, casting startup Fabri, and Desktop Metal. We go from details to vision in an engaging talk that spans the breadth of Additive.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
Making Space: Stratasys Global Director of Aerospace & Defense Conrad Smith Discusses the Space Supply Chain Council
Of all the many verticals that have been significant additive manufacturing (AM) adopters, few have been more deeply influenced by the incorporation of AM into their workflows than the space...
EOS in India: AM’s Rising Star
EOS is doubling down on India. With a growing base of aerospace startups, new government policies, and a massive engineering workforce, India is quickly becoming one of the most important...
PostProcess CEO on Why the “Dirty Little Secret” of 3D Printing Can’t Be Ignored Anymore
If you’ve ever peeked behind the scenes of a 3D printing lab, you might have caught a glimpse of the post-processing room; maybe it’s messy, maybe hidden behind a mysterious...
Stratasys & Automation Intelligence Open North American Tooling Center in Flint
Stratasys has opened the North American Stratasys Tooling Center (NASTC) in Flint, Michigan, together with automation integrator and software firm Automation Intelligence. Stratasys wants the new center to help reduce...