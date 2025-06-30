Formnext Germany

3DPOD 260: John Hart on VulcanForms, MIT, Desktop Metal and More

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D Printing

John Hart is a Professor at MIT; he´s also the director of the Laboratory for Manufacturing and Productivity as well as the director of the Center for Advanced Production Technologies. He is also a co-founder of VulcanForms. We could fill many episodes talking to John obviously, but here we focus on teaching additive, workforce development, the state of the US manufacturing ecosystem, casting startup Fabri, and Desktop Metal. We go from details to vision in an engaging talk that spans the breadth of Additive.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

