AM Research Says 3D Printing Could Be Responsible for Half the Parts on Launched Satellites by 2033

The satellite industry has grown significantly in the last decade. In the “new space race” between the more industrialized nations of the world, stiff competition has resulted in new and improved ways to manufacture satellites, and from Swissto12 and Rocket Lab to Sidus Space and even NASA, 3D printing has played a major part. What’s more, there is potential for the satellite industry to grow even more over the next ten years, so long as it’s able to match, or exceed, its willingness to keep innovating.

A few years ago, Executive Editor Joris Peels, the Vice President of Consulting for Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research) called 3D printing for satellites a billion-dollar opportunity. On that note, AM Research recently published a new market study, “AM for Satellites: a 3D Printing Market Opportunity.”

According to AM Research, “Built on proprietary AM Research market data, this report analyzes the rapid expansion in satellite launches and the AM industry’s potential to penetrate that market.”

In its latest report, AM Research sees the market for metal additive manufacturing hardware used in satellite production growing more than four times its current size by the year 2033. So in less than a decade, our analysts are forecasting that at least half of the metal components and parts on launched satellites could feasibly be fabricated using AM technology. Titanium and aluminum are, unsurprisingly, the most commonly used materials for satellite parts, but steels and nickel alloys are next in line.

The leading industry analyst firm in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector, AM Research has been publishing market data and research reports since 2013, focused on the many important revenue opportunities in this industry. All AM Research reports are meant to offer strategic input to any senior executives who are planning market strategies for 3D printing products, as well as investors interested in taking equity positions in 3DP/AM firms. Proprietary modeling and current AM Research data are used to build the penetration rates, forecasting, and market data that make up this report and others. Research and direct interviews with key industry players help contextualize the information.

The companies and organizations covered in the AM Research report include those mentioned above, along with SpaceX, Velo3D, Thales Alenia Space, Maxar Technologies, Markforged (now part of Nano Dimension), and the Department of Defense (DoD). The written report also includes a companion Excel market data file that you can download.

