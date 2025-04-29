SWISSto12 and the Rise of 3D Printed Satellites

Satellite manufacturing is entering a new phase, one where complexity meets customization, and traditional production methods are making room for additive manufacturing (AM). At the center of this move is SWISSto12, a company using 3D printing to rethink how satellites are designed and made. This transformation is mostly evident in radio frequency (RF) communications, which power everything from broadband internet to defense systems, and it’s here that SWISSto12 is pushing AM further than ever before.

“Additive manufacturing in satellite production has evolved from a novel concept to a fully qualified and trusted process,” Mathieu Billod, Head of Manufacturing Technologies at SWISSto12, told 3DPrint.com. “SWISSto12 has been at the forefront of this transformation over the last twelve years.”

With over 1,000 3D printed components already in orbit, the company is proving that 3D printing is becoming standard for critical systems in space.

From Concept to Confidence

Founded in 2011 as a spin-off from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Lausanne (EPFL), SWISSto12’s journey with AM began with RF components, which are vital for sending and receiving signals in space. But the company didn’t stop there. “We have expanded into structural, thermal, and mechanical domains,” says Billod. “Now we’re focused on scaling production, improving quality, and packing more functions into fewer parts.”

At the core of SWISSto12’s approach is high-precision metal AM, primarily using Selective Laser Melting (SLM). The company prints complex structures in qualified aluminum alloys, ensuring parts meet the strict mechanical, thermal, and RF performance requirements of space missions. In some cases, SWISSto12 also applies surface metallization techniques to boost conductivity and optimize RF behavior in printed components.

This drive to integrate and simplify is where AM makes the biggest impact. Traditional satellite manufacturing depends on subtractive methods—cutting and shaping metal into parts, then assembling them like a puzzle. But 3D printing breaks from that model.

“Our additive manufacturing process is fundamentally different. It enables greater design freedom, allowing us to consolidate multiple functions into a single lightweight component. By integrating AM from the earliest stages of design, we eliminate unnecessary interfaces and reduce size, weight, and complexity—something traditional methods cannot match.”

Weight is everything in space. The lighter the satellite, the cheaper it is to launch—and the more space is left for payloads. SWISSto12’s 3D printed waveguides, for instance, can reduce platform size by up to 30%. These compact components support high RF performance while freeing up valuable space inside the satellite.

Beyond lighter designs, the parts are also built for greater durability: “We use fully qualified aluminum alloys that meet or exceed traditional mechanical and thermal standards,” says Billod. By strengthening high-stress areas and reducing assembly steps, SWISSto12 improves reliability in extreme conditions, critical for satellites expected to survive years in orbit. What’s more, its processes are aligned with European Cooperation for Space Standardization (ECSS) standards, which SWISSto12 helped to create, ensuring every part meets rigorous space-grade reliability expectations.

Real Missions, Real Results

SWISSto12’s technology is already operating in orbit. Its RF components are part of the EUTELSAT Konnect VHTS and EUTELSAT 10B satellites, launched with Thales Alenia Space. These missions prove that 3D printed parts can perform well in space, even with heavy data demands.

Building on that success, SWISSto12 is expanding into full satellite production. Its new HummingSat platform—a collaboration with Thales Alenia and backed by the European Space Agency (ESA)—is designed to deliver traditional geostationary (GEO) satellite capabilities in a much smaller, lighter, and more affordable package. Enabled by AM, HummingSat aims to reshape the GEO market by offering agility and cost savings without compromising performance. The first mission, developed for Intelsat, is expected to launch in the coming years.

Beyond orbit, the company also brings its RF printing expertise to Earth. They have developed ground terminals for defense, emergency response, and event connectivity. One recent project features fixed-beam antennas with 95% radiation efficiency, made possible by 3D printing monolithic apertures. They’re lightweight, portable, and designed for quick deployment, which is ideal for high-demand environments. The team is also developing electronically steered antennas, which use software-defined beam movement and offer broad applications across defense, aviation, and maritime markets.

One of AM’s biggest promises is flexibility. “AM allows us to tailor subsystems to mission-specific needs without the cost or delay of custom tooling,” says Billod. This is especially important for the fast-growing space economy, where every mission has different satellite requirements and sizes, payload demands, and frequency bands.

Billod notes that SWISSto12 is preparing for this demand: “We are also scaling up our own production with more printers to meet rising demand, reflecting AM’s key role in enabling scalable space architectures.”

That infrastructure will allow them to one day manufacture satellites or key subsystems on-demand, at speed.

“While we’re not fully there yet, ongoing automation and printer capability expansions are fast-tracking our ability to deliver hardware with unprecedented speed and customization,” explains the engineer. “We envision a near-future scenario where satellites or subsystems can be produced on-demand to meet urgent operational requirements. Our scalable production model and flexible design approach are key enablers.”

Trimming the Satellite Footprint

There’s also a sustainability story behind this shift. AM wastes far less material than traditional machining, which starts with large blocks of metal and cuts away the excess. The expert explains that SWISSto12 can reduce launch mass, part count, and assembly time. That translates to lower emissions across the satellite’s lifecycle, from production to launch.

These improvements also reduce costs, helping customers save on manufacturing and transport. But even with these gains, AM still faces challenges.

One major hurdle comes from the legacy way of making RF components, which often required assembling many small parts by hand. This made integration complex and raised the risk of misalignment. 3D printing simplifies this by consolidating parts into a single structure, improving RF performance and precision while cutting weight, explains Billod.

Another challenge is connecting new 3D printed parts with traditional electronics. The success here depends on careful co-design, thermal planning, and mechanical integration from the beginning. SWISSto12 developed special tools to help customers evaluate and fine-tune performance early.

Finally, industry-wide adoption has been slowed by misconceptions about AM’s maturity; many still see the technology as experimental. To shift this view, SWISSto12 has worked closely with satellite makers and helped shape standards like those of the ECSS.

As Billod warns, the biggest misunderstanding is thinking that 3D printing is a simple, plug-and-play solution.

“Without early design integration, many benefits are lost. At SWISSto12, we emphasize a co-design approach with customers to unlock the full potential of AM,” he says.

The Road Ahead

Billod points to three big trends: deeper integration of electronics and RF, the rise of multifunctional parts, and on-demand production at scale.

“SWISSto12 is actively building the infrastructure, both in technology and talent, to lead this shift. Our expanding capabilities, deep standards involvement, and innovations in ground and space terminals all position us as a key player shaping the future of additive manufacturing in the space industry,” he says.

In the fast-moving world of space tech, SWISSto12’s approach is pragmatic but ambitious. The company is not just printing parts, but trying to reshape how satellites are made, customized, and delivered. As the space economy grows more dynamic, SWISSto12’s mix of precision, flexibility, and speed may well set a new standard.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.