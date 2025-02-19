Rocket Lab’s 3D Printed Engines Propel IoT Satellites—and a Stock Surge

Rocket Lab‘s (NasdaqCM: RKLB) recent launch of five satellites for French Internet of Things (IoT) operator Kinéis has not only advanced global connectivity but also stressed the key role of 3D printing in modern space manufacturing.

On February 9, 2025, Rocket Lab’s Electron rocket successfully deployed the satellites into a 647 km low Earth orbit (LEO) from Launch Complex 1 in Mahia, New Zealand, privately owned and operated by the company. This mission, called “IOT 4 You and Me,” marked the fourth in a series of five launches, bringing the total number of Kinéis satellites in orbit to 20 out of the planned 25.

Rocket Lab’s founder and CEO, Peter Beck, said: “That’s four launches done and one still to go for Kinéis, then we’ll have deployed their entire constellation in less than a year. It’s not uncommon for constellation operators to wait longer than that for their first launch, let alone have a full constellation deployed and operating. Once again, Electron has shown its strength as a pinpoint accurate constellation launcher that lets customers tailor missions and schedules to their needs.”

The day after the launch, Rocket Lab’s stock jumped almost 12%, climbing from $27.41 on February 7 to a peak of $30.60 on February 10. This surge brought the stock close to its all-time high closing price of $31.57, recorded on January 23, 2025.

Over the past year, Rocket Lab’s stock has increased nearly 600%, marking a period of financial growth for the company. In fact, in its third-quarter 2024 earnings report, Rocket Lab reported a 55% year-over-year revenue increase, reaching $105 million, with a backlog of $1.05 billion. The company projected fourth-quarter revenue between $125 million and $135 million, with gross margins of 26% to 28%—higher than traditional aerospace firms but still below SpaceX, which is estimated to exceed 40%.

A key part of Rocket Lab’s rapid and reliable launch services is its innovative use of 3D printing. The Rutherford engine, which powers the Electron rocket, is considered the world’s first 3D printed, electric pump-fed orbital rocket engine. Unlike traditional rocket engines, which rely on fuel-burning turbopumps to move the propellant, the Rutherford engine uses electric motors powered by batteries. This makes it simpler and easier to manufacture with 3D printing.

Moreover, this engine features primary components, including the combustion chamber, injectors, pumps, and main propellant valves, that are entirely 3D printed. Rocket Lab says these primary components can be printed in 24 hours, drastically reducing production timelines compared with traditional production methods.

A total of 350 Rutherford engines have been launched into space since Rocket Lab’s first Electron launch in 2017, making it one of the most reliable and frequently flown U.S. orbital rocket engines.

As of February 2025, 20 of Kinéis’ deployed satellites have been launched exclusively by Rocket Lab. This partnership involves a series of five dedicated Electron missions, each carrying five satellites, to establish Kinéis’ 25-satellite IoT constellation. The first three missions were in June, September, and November of 2024, and the final launch is scheduled for March 2025, aiming to complete the constellation.

On track to deploy the entire Kinéis constellation in less than a year is exactly what Rocket Lab set out to do. Unlike many constellation operators that face long waits for their first launch, the company has suggested that this is the result of “dedicated launch and having control over your schedule and orbits.”

Kinéis CTO Michel Sarthou said: “Producing 25 nanosatellites and launching them into orbit in just eight months is an unprecedented feat—and above all, a remarkable challenge! With this fourth and penultimate launch, Kinéis moves one step closer to its ambitious goal: delivering global IoT coverage through a complete constellation of 25 nanosatellites. This milestone showcases the expertise and determination of our teams and partners like Rocket Lab. We are deeply grateful for the unwavering support and commitment we have received since Kinéis was founded.”

The Kinéis constellation is designed to make it possible to connect and locate any connected object anywhere in the world, enabling data transmission to users in near-real time, at low bit rates, and with very low energy consumption. By enabling internet connection to the Earth’s most remote locations, the Kinéis constellation can support forest fire detection, water resource management, infrastructure and energy network monitoring, transport and logistics tracking, and more.

“IOT 4 You and Me” was Rocket Lab’s first launch of 2025, with the company expecting to surpass its record-breaking 16 launches in 2024. That total included missions with Electron, its small satellite launch vehicle, and the Hypersonic Accelerator Suborbital Test Electron (HASTE), a modified version of Electron designed for hypersonic testing and defense applications. In 2025, it expects to launch even more missions across both rockets.

