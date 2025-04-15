Velo3D Kicks Off New Strategy by Signing $15M Deal with Space Company

Velo3D (OTCMKTS: VLDX) just landed a five-year, $15 million deal with commercial space company Momentus (Nasdaq: MNTS). But this partnership is more than just a revenue boost; instead, it marks a shift in how Velo3D plans to work with customers. Rather than simply selling metal 3D printers, the company will now also help design and produce parts through a new service called Rapid Production Solutions (RPS).

The goal is to help customers like Momentus move faster from idea to finished product—something that is especially important in high-stakes industries like space and defense, where timelines are tight, precision is critical, and there’s little room for error.

And for a company like Momentus, which is focused on getting payloads into space and performing services while in orbit, speed and flexibility are critical.

What’s Actually in the Deal?

According to the partnership, Momentus is giving Velo3D stock valued at $15 million in exchange for services to be provided over five years. Those services will include consulting and parts production powered by the new RPS model, with Velo3D handling the printing itself. This means that Momentus will not be bringing metal 3D printing in-house.

There is also a cap in place: Velo3D will not own more than 9.99% of Momentus’s outstanding common stock at any time.

This isn’t the typical supplier-customer agreement. It’s a long-term collaboration that brings Velo3D directly into the engineering and production process for Momentus’s upcoming projects, a strategy that is still pretty rare in the 3D printing ecosystem. Most additive manufacturing companies either sell printers or offer on-demand printing services, but few structure deals like this.

Companies like Stratasys and 3D Systems offer contract manufacturing and engineering support, but their services are usually project-based and cash-funded. They don’t typically structure multi-year partnerships where compensation comes in the form of stock.

On the other end of the spectrum, newer players like VulcanForms keep all production in-house without selling printers at all, operating under tight secrecy. Meanwhile, platforms like Xometry and Protolabs make manufacturing accessible through large marketplaces, and don’t generally take stock as compensation.

What makes Velo3D’s agreement with Momentus interesting is its structure. Instead of selling a printer or handling a one-time order, Velo3D is becoming part of Momentus’s product development process through its RPS model. That includes engineering consulting, application-specific design work, and part manufacturing, all handled by Velo3D, not Momentus. It is a strategic move, and one that turns Velo3D’s role into a long-term manufacturing partner.

What is RPS?

Velo3D’s RPS is meant to make life easier for companies that need high-quality metal parts quickly. Instead of selling printers, Velo3D offers a package deal that includes consulting, planning, software tools, and the actual production of parts.

According to Velo3D, RPS helps companies in three important ways. First, it speeds up development. Instead of spending months or even years getting new parts ready for production, companies can move from idea to final product much faster. This is especially useful in aerospace, where innovation needs to happen quickly. Second, RPS makes sure the parts are reliable. Velo3D uses advanced tools to monitor production, analyze data, and control the process so that every part meets high industry standards. And third, RPS gives customers flexibility. Some companies want to print parts in-house, while others prefer to work with contract manufacturers, and some may even use Velo3D’s facilities. These options help customers choose what works best for them, without spending much money upfront.

Why This Matters

Like many 3D printing companies that went public in recent years, Velo3D has faced its share of challenges. Now trading over-the-counter under the ticker VLDX, the company is working to get back on track through new strategies like this long-term partnership with Momentus.

Velo3D CEO Arun Jeldi, who joined the company in December 2024, made it clear that this deal fits into a bigger strategy: “We are constantly seeking opportunities to drive growth and deliver value, and this deal with Momentus marks a great step in that direction. This partnership represents meaningful progress for both companies, setting the stage for the successful execution of mission-critical projects over the coming years. We are optimistic about the opportunities it opens up. Additionally, the agreement provides seamless delivery, aligns with our long-term growth strategy, and secures exceptional value for our company over the next five years.”

Jeldi’s vision aligns closely with what Momentus is working toward. The company designs and builds satellite buses for space missions and offers services that support satellites once they’re in orbit. As the new space economy grows, so does the need for faster, better hardware. And for Momentus, reducing production and testing time is key to staying competitive. By tapping into Velo3D’s new service, it’s hoping to do exactly that.

This partnership is also a sign of a bigger shift in AM. For years, the focus has been on developing better machines. Now, the focus is changing toward services, process control, and making sure that AM fits in complex supply chains.

Velo3D, which made its name by helping companies like SpaceX and Lockheed Martin print parts once thought impossible, seems to be betting that the future of AM is much more than just hardware; it’s solving real manufacturing problems. What’s more, the deal with Momentus could pave the way for similar partnerships. For Velo3D, this is a chance to show that it can evolve in a tough market.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.