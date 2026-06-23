3D Printing in Drones Could Reach $900 Million by 2034, AM Research Report Says

For years, additive manufacturing has searched for applications where its advantages clearly outweigh the limits of traditional production methods. Now, according to a new report from Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research), unmanned aerial systems (UAS) may be emerging as one of the industry’s most important opportunities.

AM Research’s latest study, Additive Manufacturing Opportunities in Unmanned Aerial Systems 2026: Drones Market Analysis and Forecast, is the firm’s flagship report on the drone market. It estimates that the market for additive manufacturing in drones reached approximately $140 million in 2025 and could grow to nearly $900 million by 2034. The report examines the use of 3D printing across drone hardware, materials, and services, while tracking adoption by application, geography, and vendor.

Drones have become one of the most important markets for additive manufacturing. Over the last several years, demand has grown across defense, public safety, agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure inspection. At the same time, 3D printing has become a way to make many of the parts used in these aircraft.

In fact, drones are no longer just a prototyping market for 3D printing. According to the report, they have become the largest production application for low-cost 3D printers worldwide. More drone companies are turning to 3D printing not just for development work, but for manufacturing as well.

One reason is economics. Many drones need to be produced quickly and affordably, making polymer-based 3D printing a natural fit. At the same time, the report states that metal additive manufacturing is beginning to gain traction for larger aircraft, particularly in propulsion systems and structural components with greater payload requirements.

Defense is another big reason the market is growing. Military drones are now being produced in much larger numbers than they were just a few years ago, and governments around the world are investing heavily in both drone and counter-drone technologies. As demand rises, manufacturers are looking for ways to build and update systems more quickly, creating new opportunities for 3D printing.

The report looks at companies from across both the drone and additive manufacturing industries. The list ranges from major drone manufacturers such as DJI, Skydio, General Atomics, and Quantum Systems to 3D printing companies including EOS, Stratasys, HP, Markforged, and Nikon SLM Solutions. According to AM Research, the market now has a mix of established aerospace firms, manufacturing suppliers, and startups developing new drone technologies.

For AM Research, the report is the latest effort to track one of the fastest-growing applications. Authored by Scott Dunham, the study draws on more than a decade of market data and examines how 3D printing is being adopted across the drone industry, from small commercial platforms to larger defense systems.

UAS Additive Strategies Webinar

AM Research will take a closer look at the trend during UAS Additive Strategies, a live webinar scheduled for June 30 at 11:00 a.m. ET. Drawing on data from the new report, the event will explore the companies, technologies, and trends shaping the future of additive manufacturing in drones.

Speakers include Dunham, EOS‘s David Krzeminski, HP‘s Emily Levin, Stratasys‘ Conrad Smith, Firestorm Labs‘ Ian Muceus, General Atomics‘ Steve Fournier, Prusa Research CEO Josef Prusa, and other industry leaders, who will talk about market forecasts, new applications, and the opportunities ahead for 3D printing in the drone sector.

Readers interested in learning more can register for the webinar at UASAdditiveStrategies.com. Also, additional information about the report, including a free sample, is available on the AM Research report page.

Could drones become 3D printing’s breakout application of the decade? Few sectors have embraced additive manufacturing as quickly as drones. From small commercial aircraft to military systems, 3D printing is becoming a very important part of how they are built.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.