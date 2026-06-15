Printing Money Episode 39: Q1 2026 Public Markets 3D Printing Earnings Analysis with Troy Jensen, Cantor Fitzgerald
Welcome to Printing Money Episode 39, (or, “The one where they all went to market”). It’s that quarterly time, so Troy Jensen (Managing Director, Cantor Fitzgerald) joins Danny for a review and analysis of the Q1 2026 public 3DP/AM company earnings.
Episode 39 opens with a nod to the recent spate of positive financings and M&A outcomes for 3DP/AM companies. Danny and Troy review the reasons for this, but they are sure to curb their enthusiasm as a mega-IPO cycle is imminent which could dry up liquidity for smaller players such as…all 3DP/AM companies!
Next, to the heart of things. Danny and Troy analyze the Q1 2026 reports for Stratasys (SSYS), 3D Systems (DDD), Velo3D (VELO), Materialise (MTLS), Xometry (XMTR) and Protolabs (PRLB). Included in the analysis is coverage of many of these firms’ significant financings or transactions. Tune in for analysis of Stratasys’ Markforged acquisition, 3D Systems’ cash raise, Velo’s cash raise, Xometry’s cash raise, Materialise’s stock buyback, and more.
The public markets 3DP/AM players are in a better place, with stronger balance sheets and increased optionality. Good times may indeed be ahead, but smart Additive Manufacturing Strategies will be needed to execute properly and deliver value.
Please enjoy Episode 39 and check out our previous episodes too.
This episode was recorded June 9, 2026.
Timestamps:
00:13 – Welcome to Episode 39, and welcome back to Troy Jensen (Cantor Fitzgerald)
00:46 – Healthy 3DP/AM M&A and Financings are back
01:55 – Troy’s general perspective on recent 3DP/AM deals
03:00 – Strike while the iron is hot
03:42 – SpaceX vacuum? (and Anthropic, and OpenAI) What these mega-IPOs mean for 3DP/AM companies in H2 2026
06:15 – Stratasys (SSYS) Q1 2025 earnings and Markforged acquisition analysis
12:44 – Can Stratasys unlock Markforged value with in-house IP from Arevo and 9T Labs?
14:47 – 3D Systems (DDD) Q1 2026 earnings and $50M secondary analysis
19:52 – Velo3D (VELO) Q1 2026 earnings, $50M secondary, and $100M ATM analysis
25:52 – Materialise (MTLS) Q1 2026 earnings, stock buyback, and spinouts analysis
32:43 – Xometry (XMTR) and Protolabs (PRLB) surging on Q1 2026 earnings; XMTR $225M secondary
35:29 – Good times ahead? Strong balance sheets auger a need for smart additive manufacturing strategies
36:55 – Thanks very much to Troy for joining, and thanks very much to you for listening!
37:21 – Disclaimer
Disclaimer:
This content is for informational purposes only, you should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Nothing stated on this podcast constitutes a solicitation, recommendation, endorsement, or offer by the hosts, the organizer or any third-party service provider to buy or sell any securities or other financial instruments in this or in any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The information on this podcast is of a general nature that does not address the circumstances and risk profile of any individual or entity and should not constitute professional and/or financial advice. Referenced transactions are sourced from publicly available information.
Danny Piper is a registered representative of Finalis Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This material has been prepared for information and educational purposes only, and it is not intended to provide, nor should it be relied on for tax, legal, or investment advice. Investors should consult with their own tax, legal, and financial professionals before investing. Real estate investments are generally highly risky. They can be volatile, unpredictable, illiquid, and are subject to ebbs and flows and market shifts. Investors also risk the loss of all principal investments.
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