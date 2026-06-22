UAS Additive Strategies 2026
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3DPOD 303: 6K Additive CEO Frank Roberts on Premium and Sustainable Metal AM Powder

08:00 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingAdditive ManufacturingBusiness
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6K Additive is roaring ahead with a recycling solution for metals. Their path from scrap to powder is helping the US to be more resilient, produce powder locally and perhaps be more cost effective and sustainable as well. But, what does 6K want to do? Where is it headed? What does it want to accomplish? How does it’s process stack up to others? And how will it go about it? Frank here talks us through their strategy, goals, plants, capacity, operations and the future role 6K wants to play at the core of the US defense and industry.

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