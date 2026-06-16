UAS Additive Strategies 2026
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3DPOD 302: Digital Inventory for AM with Mikhail Gladkikh, Würth Additive Group

June 16, 2026 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusinessEnergyMRO and SparesReshoringScience & Technology
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Mikhail Gladkikh has worked in oil and gas for many years. With this background, we obviously talk about energy market turbulence and the adoption of AM in oil and gas. We talk about what oil and gas companies want, how they are adopting 3D printing, and how it is being used. We also talk about MRO more generally, digital supply chains, and resilience, and manage to squeeze in a little about Würth Additive, where he now works.

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by FacFox, where your next product starts as a file and ends as a custom-made reality. With instant quoting, rapid design feedback, and on-demand 3D printing, CNC machining, injection molding, and more, FacFox makes it easier to test out ideas, fine-tune every detail, and manufacture with confidence. Curious what your design could become? Upload it and find out.

 

 

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