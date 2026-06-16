3DPOD 302: Digital Inventory for AM with Mikhail Gladkikh, Würth Additive Group

Mikhail Gladkikh has worked in oil and gas for many years. With this background, we obviously talk about energy market turbulence and the adoption of AM in oil and gas. We talk about what oil and gas companies want, how they are adopting 3D printing, and how it is being used. We also talk about MRO more generally, digital supply chains, and resilience, and manage to squeeze in a little about Würth Additive, where he now works.

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