3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 8, 2024

In this month’s first 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, things are picking up! There are multiple in-person events this week, including the TETS Symposium, Additive Manufacturing in Medicine, a healthcare innovation workshop, and, of course, IMTS. Stratasys continues its North American tour, MELD will discuss its Additive Friction Stir Deposition technology, SprintRay begins its digital dentistry workshop, and more. Read on for all the details!

September 9 – 12: Composites and Advanced Materials Expo

The Composites and Advanced Materials Expo, or CAMX, will be in San Diego from September 9-12 this week. This is North America’s largest, most comprehensive composites and advanced materials event, and exhibitors have the chance to connect with over 7,000 industry leaders while showcasing their products and services. CAMX also offers a strong education program, and plenty of time to network.

“With thousands of attendees and hundreds of exhibitors from around the globe, CAMX delivers a unique experience and unrivaled opportunities to network with attendees from all backgrounds, roles, and market segments.”

You can register for CAMX here.

September 9 – 12: Turbine Engine Technology Symposium

Also from September 9-12, but on the other side of the country in Dayton, Ohio, the Turbine Engine Technology Symposium (TETS) 2024 will be held. This biennial forum welcomes the turbine engine community of the U.S. to review and discuss the latest advances in turbine engine technology, as well as critical complementary technologies in thermal management and aircraft power generation. There will be many technical presentations, supported by relevant hardware displays, during the event, which is limited to U.S. citizens only via DD2345.

“The Symposium draws an audience of approximately 1,000 engineers, scientists, managers, and operational personnel from throughout the turbine engine community; including the Army, Navy, Air Force, NASA, DARPA, DOE, FAA, engine and aircraft manufacturers, material and component suppliers, and academia.”

You can learn more about registration for the symposium here.

September 9 -13: Additive Manufacturing Meets Medicine

Engineers, manufacturers, researchers, and clinicians interested in medical 3D printing applications will want to add this next event to the calendar! The Additive Manufacturing Meets Medicine (AMMM 2024) platform will be at Fraunhofer IMTE in Lübeck, Germany this week. The Advanced Training Courses are from September 9-11, followed by the Additive Summer School certificate program from September 9-13, and the actual AMMM Scientific Conference is September 11-13. Industrial partners and exhibitors include some familiar names, including Nikon SLM Solutions, Women in 3D Printing, Nanoscribe, Colibrium Additive, and more.

“3D printing is of outstanding importance in medical engineering and has been growing continuously in recent years. From prostheses and soft implants to matrices for tissue engineering, additive manufacturing has decisive advantages for medicine.”

You can register for AMMM 2024 here.

September 9 – 14: International Manufacturing Technology Show 2024

From September 9-14, the largest trade show in the Western Hemisphere, IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show, returns to Chicago. Every two years, this event, produced by AMT – The Association For Manufacturing Technology, showcases the latest in automation, additive manufacturing, CNC machining, tooling, and other manufacturing technologies. There will be hundreds of exhibitors from a variety of sectors, including metal removal, software, tooling and workholding, and AM, and also plenty of interesting presentations to watch as well. We recommend “Always in Stock: Streamlining Inventory Management with Additive Manufacturing,” with our own Macro Analyst Matt Kremenetsky, and “Market Trends in Additive Manufacturing,” with AM Research EVP Scott Dunham.

“While visitors come to IMTS – The International Manufacturing Technology Show to tackle today’s production issues, the most memorable part of their trip often comes from beyond the exhibits. From inspiring keynote speakers on the IMTS+ Main Stage to groundbreaking innovations in AMT’s Emerging Technology Center, or engaging with industry experts at the IMTS+ Hubs, IMTS+ AfterWords, and the Manufacturing USA Knowledge Bar, the show offers unforgettable insights and experiences.”

You can register for IMTS 2024 here.

September 9: 12th AMCOE Snapshot Workshop

On Monday, September 9th, at The Manufacturing Technology Centre in Coventry, UK, the 12th ASTM AM CoE Snapshot Workshop will be held, in conjunction with the ASTM F42 / ISO TC261 meeting. Open to all manufacturing professionals, government agency representatives, and academia who want to learn about the latest AM standardized practices and R&D initiatives, the workshop will provide an overview of the technology’s status in its advancement phases.

“Engage with leading experts sharing cutting-edge research and innovation in AM. Benefit from interactive presentations and panel discussions tailored to industry needs, emphasizing the critical role of standardization in AM’s advancement.”

You can register for the workshop here.

September 9: Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

The Experience Stratasys Tour continues across the United States this week, offering users a convenient way to see the company’s technology for themselves. Each stop on the tour is hosted by a local 3D printing team that can answer your questions and walk you through the various printers and applications. The truck only has one stop this week, as it pulls into Ledgeview Brewing Company and BBQ in Warsaw, Indiana on September 9th.

“Join us at one of our tour stops across the United States to see the latest in Stratasys 3D printers, materials, software and additive solutions, including Stratasys printers – the H350™, F370CR, J55™, Origin® One, Neo®800 and the new F3300™.”

Keep an eye on the Experience Stratasys tour calendar here to see if the truck is coming to you!

September 10: Discover MELD’s AFSD Technology

At 11:30 am EST on Tuesday, September 9th, large-format metal 3D printing leader MELD Manufacturing welcomes you to “Discover the Revolutionary MELD Technology.” The Virginia-based OEM invented the Additive Friction Stir Deposition (AFSD) process, which eliminates the need to melt the metal when printing parts. The company holds multiple patents for this technology, and offers four machine models purpose-built for AFSD. MELD’s Senior Outside Sales Engineer Jim Harrison, an AMUG Dino, will be the speaker for this webinar.

“This engaging event will provide an in-depth look at MELD’s innovative solutions, our impact in the industry and the future of metal additive manufacturing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 11 – 12: AM Conclave Middle East

UAE additive manufacturing leader Sindan and AM Conclave Middle East partnered up to to boost AM adoption across the Middle East North Africa (MENA) region with AM Conclave Middle East, taking place September 11-12 in Abu Dhabi. Brought to life by AM Chronicle and AMTech Expo, the initiative seeks to bring together the entire Middle Eastern 3D printing and AM ecosystem on one platform, including material manufacturers, hardware, government, users, research institutes, standards and certification bodies, and more. The technical conference is supported by a networking zone and technology showcase for sharing ideas and solutions in sectors like medical, maritime, mobility, construction, and more.

“The event will feature application and technology focussed exhibition and conference mapping the latest developments and trends in the world of Additive Manufacturing.”

You can register for AM Conclave Middle East here.

September 12 – 13: ASTM Healthcare Innovation Workshop

In its second event of the week, ASTM International is holding a Healthcare Innovation Workshop in partnership with AAMI. This event, held at ASTM’s international headquarters in West Conshohocken, Pennsylvania from September 12-13, builds on an initial workshop that was held in January 2023 and addressed the challenges and needs within the biotechnology and biotech manufacturing sectors. This broader offering will collect new insights about technology gaps, as well as define standards development priorities for biotech. Policymakers, industry experts, and researchers are invited to collaborate in order to, as ASTM wrote in a press release, “confront biotechnology challenges in modeling, process control, material testing, and more.”

“AAMI’s mission includes global collaboration in the development, management, and use of safe and effective health technology. This opportunity to partner with ASTM to identify gaps and barriers to innovation in standards development help AAMI address our mission objectives,” stated Pamela Arora, AAMI president.

You can register for the workshop here.

September 12: Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain

On September 12th in Belfast, the Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition will be held, in partnership with the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre. The event shares a location with four others, including the Northern Ireland 3D Printing Expo. At all of these events, an impressive lineup of manufacturing academics, leaders, and government agencies will deliver keynote addresses and participate in exciting debates, and exhibit their latest solutions. There will also be hands-on demonstrations, educational seminars, and plenty of networking opportunities throughout the day.

“The Northern Ireland 3D Printing Expo is the largest professional 3D printing and additive manufacturing conference and expo in Northern Ireland. As an attendee, you’ll explore the business applications of 3D printing through conference sessions led by industry experts, demonstrations of the latest 3D printers and services, and programming for designers, professionals, and makers.”

You can register for the Northern Ireland Manufacturing & Supply Chain Conference & Exhibition here; this will give you access to the other four events as well.

September 12: Phillips Machine Tools Lunch & Learn

Also on Thursday the 12th, Phillips Machine Tools India Pvt. Ltd. is holding another one of its Lunch and Learn events. This week’s will take place at the Phillips Technical Center in Kolhapur, India. There will be live demonstrations during the event of the Markforged Mark 2 and X7, as well as the Formlabs Form 4.

“Phillips Machine Tools is elated to announce its Lunch & Learn 2024, showcasing a wide range of advanced additive manufacturing.”

You can register for the Lunch & Learn here.

September 12: Polypropylene Potential in AM with Stratasys

In addition to its Experience Stratasys tour, the company is also holding a webinar at 11 am EST on the 12th, about “Unlocking the Potential of Polypropylene in Additive Manufacturing.” Speakers from Stratasys and DyeMansion will explain to attendees the benefits of Selective Absorption Fusion (SAF) polypropylene (PP) for industries already familiar with the material, as well as how DyeMansion’s VaporFuse Surfacing can improve both mechanical properties and aesthetics. There will also be application examples showcasing the consistent part quality, and geometric freedom, of SAF PP.

“Join us for an exciting webinar to explore the transformative capabilities of SAF™ PP in additive manufacturing. Discover how this innovative material brings unmatched cost-efficiency, high-quality results, and unrivaled productivity to the PBF landscape.”

You can register for the webinar here.

September 12: TPM’s 3D Scanning Showcase & Networking

The final event on Thursday, September 12th, TPM will teach people how to “Revolutionize Your Projects: 3D Scanning Showcase and Networking” at its office in Charlotte, North Carolina. From 1-4 pm EST, attendees will have the chance to see the technology in action, enjoy snacks and drinks, and ask the technical team questions about the latest 3D scanning advancements. There will be demonstrations of reverse engineering with Artec 3D scanners, and a facility scanning demonstration with Leica Geosystems laser scanners. Plus, build your network by meeting and connecting with peers in the AEC and manufacturing industries.

“Are you in the AEC or Manufacturing industry and looking to stay ahead with the latest in 3D scanning technology? TPM invites you to a relaxed, drop-in style event where you can explore and experience our advanced scanning solutions firsthand.”

You can register for the event here.

September 13: Mastering Digital Dentures with SprintRay

Finally, the first of two hands-on SprintRay University courses will be held about “Mastering Digital Dentures: A Predictable Two-Appointment Clinical Workflow,” this Friday, September 13th, from 8:30-4:30 PST. in Los Angeles. Dr. Andrew Johnson will explain how to integrate traditional denture methodologies with digital technologies, including 3D printers and intraoral scanners. Attendees can earn 7 continuing education (CE) credits, and learn how to streamline workflows from patient consultation to final denture delivery, how to enhance clinic profitability and efficiency, and how to use Master CAD/CAM software for precise and customized denture design.

“This course will empower dental professionals to master the denture-specific data gathering, design, printing, and characterization process. Through a blend of theoretical insights and hands-on training, attendees will discover how to enhance patient satisfaction, clinic profitability, and efficiency while reducing stress and time investment.”

You can register for the course here. A second session will be held November 18th.

