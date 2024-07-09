Sindan and AM Conclave Team Up to Drive AM Innovation in the MENA Region

The Middle East is gearing up for a major leap in technology. Sindan, a leading name in additive manufacturing, has announced a new partnership with AM Conclave Middle East. This collaboration seeks to boost the adoption of additive manufacturing (AM) across the region. Together, they will host events, provide training, and develop initiatives to promote the use of AM technologies in various industries, including aerospace, healthcare, and defense.

Sindan’s decision to join forces with AM Conclave Middle East as the lead partner is a strategic move. AM Conclave is the premier forum for AM in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, and the second edition of this significant event is scheduled for September 11th through 12th, 2024, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre. The theme for this year’s conclave is “Additive Manufacturing: Innovation in Action,” and the event will bring together key stakeholders from various sectors, including government, end-users, software providers, hardware and material manufacturers, research institutions, and standards and certification organizations.

A key goal of this partnership is to promote a broader understanding and integration of AM technologies across multiple sectors, including defense, aerospace, energy, healthcare, and consumer products. By facilitating knowledge-sharing and educational initiatives, the partnership strives to empower professionals and enthusiasts with 3D printing skills.

Also, by enabling local production capabilities, the collaboration says it will reduce dependence on imported goods. This move could be a powerful support to regional economic development as well as innovation, making advanced 3D printing technologies more accessible across industries.

“We are excited to partner with AM Conclave to bring the additive manufacturing ecosystem in the Middle East forward. This partnership is a significant step towards realizing our vision of a future where 3D printing is a cornerstone of innovation and economic growth in the region,” added Abdullah Saif Al Awani, CEO of Sindan.

Launched in 2023, Sindan is the United Arab Emirates (UAE) first 3D printing center of excellence, offering AM services with over 100 industrial-level 3D printers and CNC systems. Located in Abu Dhabi, Sindan was created through a collaboration between the UAE Defense-related authority Tawazun Council and local companies. Notably, Sindan has partnered with the UAE Air Force and Air Defence (AFAD) and companies like Saab to create spare parts.

One of the key aspects of Sindan’s new partnership is education. By offering training and workshops, Sindan and AM Conclave aim to equip the next generation of engineers and designers with the skills they need. This educational push will ensure that the region remains at the forefront of technological innovation.

This is not the first time the UAE has launched an initiative to boost the workforce in additive manufacturing. In 2016, the Dubai 3D Printing Strategy was introduced to make Dubai a global hub for 3D printing by 2030, focusing on sectors like construction and medical products. Additionally, Siemens has signed agreements with UAE entities to support higher education and develop 3D printing capabilities. These efforts are similar to initiatives in other countries, such as the U.S., which also aims to bridge the skills gap in advanced manufacturing technologies​.

The success of additive manufacturing in the MENA region relies on the support of the community and industry. By bringing together a diverse group of stakeholders, the AM Conclave event will create a platform for collaboration and innovation. According to Sindan, this is where ideas will be exchanged, partnerships will be formed, and the future of manufacturing will be shaped.

