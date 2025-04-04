As Gold Soars and Diamonds Dip, PGI Bets on 3D Printed Platinum to Spark Jewelry Innovation

In the good old days of 3D printing hype, a new designer or artist was working with additive as a medium every week. People would try to get us to write about opening a plastic bag. Now you have to work a bit harder to get noticed by the likes of us. Designer Maeve Gillies of MaeVona has caught our eye with the new Tùsaire collection. The collection was created with the help of Platinum Guild International (PGI), a promotional organization that hopes to convince us all to embrace platinum jewelry.

MaeVona makes jewelry with a Celtic twist, and this collection of 30 works is no exception. The collection includes earrings, colliers, rings, and more—some pieces even feature Scottish stones. Tùsaire means “pioneer” in Scottish Gaelic, and Gillies is doing tùsaireach work with platinum and additive. Some of the jewelry items are finished, while others are left unfinished to show how they emerge from the machine.

“This exciting new technology, and my amazing technical collaborators, have allowed me to start to bring to life my dreams of where platinum can take us- To see the collection realized in full precious metal with my Celtic-inspired style, is a magical experience,” Gillies said.