3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 26, 2022

Events for this week have already started, like the ISTE Live conference for technology in education down in New Orleans. Stratasys continues its Experience Tour in Ohio, Divide by Zero Technologies is holding a virtual product showcase, Sinterit will explain why its Lisa X is a good SLS solution for engineers, and Massivit 3D will talk about why bigger can be better in 3D printing. Other webinar and event topics include ceramics, the supply chain, DEI, Materialise Mimics software, and more!

June 26 – 29: ISTE Live

This hybrid event in New Orleans on empowering educators with technology, ISTE Live, starts today and goes through Wednesday, June 29th. Education Ambassadors from MatterHackers will be on hand at the edtech conference to help teachers, libraries, and makerspace decision-makers adopt 3D printing, or keep current with the technology. Topics at the expo will include project-based learning, equity and inclusion, digital literacy, learning with AR and VR, and more, and other AM industry companies, like 3Doodler, Flashforge USA, and Autodesk Tinkercad, will also be exhibiting at ISTE Live along with MatterHackers.

“During 650+ sessions at ISTELive 22, you’ll discover strategies, activities and research-based practices that will change the way you educate. You’ll be learning from presenters who are just like you – global educators who love to share their experiences. And you’ll get the dose of inspiration you need thanks to our enthralling, thought-provoking featured speakers from education and beyond.”

You can get a free Expo-Only registration here.

June 28 & 30, July 1st: The Experience Stratasys Tour Continues

This week, Stratasys continues its Experience Tour in the Midwest, specifically in my home state of Ohio. First, on the 28th, CATI will host at Topgolf in West Chester Township, and on the 30th, TriMech will host at the Topgolf in Columbus. Finally, on July 1st, Stratasys will head to Independence, Ohio, which will be hosted again at Topgolf by CATI.

“Our mobile showroom offers a local, convenient way for you to talk with 3D printing experts and see the latest 3D printers, materials and solutions from Stratasys. Learn about additive manufacturing services from Stratasys Direct and discover how your organization can benefit from 3D printing applications.”

You can register for the Stratasys Experience Tour here. Stay tuned for more dates and locations in the future!

June 28: Divide By Zero Technologies Virtual Product Showcase

On June 28th, Divide By Zero Technologies is hosting a virtual Product Showcase event for its AION NX large-format 3D printer at 5:30 am EST (3 pm IST). The company says the system, which it calls “Bigger, Better Faster,” helps users make the shift from 3D printing for prototyping to 3D printing for manufacturing.

“Do you want to go from design to delivery in days rather than weeks for your large prototyping components? “Do you want to manufacture large complex components in one go? “Witness the machine that knows “No Limits” with a customizable extrusion head and many sensor/ automation options.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 28: 2nd ASTM AM CoE Specialty Workshop

At 9 am EST on Tuesday the 28th, ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AM CoE), in conjunction with NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center and America Makes, will host its second specialty workshop. Held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Huntsville, AL, the focus will be on “In-Situ Technology Readiness for Applications in AM Qualification and Certification.” 11 speakers will discuss such topics as standardization gaps, key challenges, and R&D needs, approaches to AM qualification using in-situ methods as a QA tool in critical applications, and more. One outcome will be a roadmap that captures input from several sectors to determine and prioritize challenges, potential future solutions, and action items to follow.

“This workshop will focus on assessment of high-maturity technologies relevant to the application of in-situ monitoring in AM qualification and certification. Fundamental studies or commercial aspects of in-situ technologies will not be covered.”

You can join the waitlist for the webinar here.

June 28: Sinterit’s Lisa X for Engineers

Sinterit is holding a webinar on the 28th as well, at 10 am EST, focused on “Why is the Lisa X 3D printer perfect for engineers?” Two of the company’s SLS technology experts, Radek Antosz and Dominik Stasiak, will be joined by Valentin Holz from BASF Forward AM to host the session about how Sinterit’s Lisa X can help improve everyday engineering work. They will discuss specific requirements for SLS 3D printed parts, how the Lisa X works and how it can benefit engineers, and more.

“If you are an industrial engineer you probably use rapid prototyping to refine your designs quickly and meet tight deadlines. You have also specific requirements for the prototyped parts, for example, complex structures, performance flexibility, or smoothness. All those needs may be covered with the SLS 3D printing technology.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 28: Bigger is Better with Massivit

The final webinar on the 28th is by Massivit 3D, at 12 pm EST, called, funnily enough, “Bigger Really IS Better!!!” The topic will be on exploring engineering and creative applications enabled by the company’s large-format AM technology, and attendees will also get to see a live demonstration of the Massivit 5000. Current promotions and programs involving low interest rate financing and discount programs for the company’s hardware and materials will also be discussed.

“Sign up now to learn about how Massivit GDP printing is the fastest 3D printing in the world. Discover how the Massivit technology can print full-size models in hours not days. Our printers offer over 100 cubic feet of build volume, high-speed printing, and proven advanced printing technology!”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 29 – 30: Ceramics UK

Ceramics UK will be held at the NEC in Birmingham, co-located with the Advanced Materials Show, the Battery Cells & Systems Expo, and the Vehicle Electrification Expo, from June 29th through 30th. The no-cost, multi-track conference welcomes a very focused audience from academia, industry, and commercial R&D involved in developing the latest technical ceramic solutions, such as XJet, which will share stand 17-227 with Tri-Tech 3D. The event will feature exhibits, an advisory panel, the latest materials, and more.

“Spread over two action-packed days, Ceramics UK will offer an unrivalled insight into the latest in technical ceramic materials with differing properties for differing applications.”

You can register for the event here.

June 29: Xometry’s Marketplace Summit

Xometry is holding its Marketplace Summit on Wednesday, June 29th, focused on “Powering Tomorrow’s Supply Chain.” The virtual event will be live-streamed at 11 am EST and reveal new technologies that will change how suppliers and buyers come together to produce goods that fuel the economy, including digital sourcing models for enterprise buyers, an emerging platform for third-party developers to create an ecosystem of interconnected solutions, and more. Attendees will learn how manufacturers and companies are embracing these technologies to solve big problems in the world, like runway inflation and the supply chain crisis.

“As the world faces unprecedented events, manufacturing is playing a pivotal role in helping overcome obstacles affecting us all — from the supply-chain crisis to inflation to scarce resources. Xometry is introducing expanded marketplace products, new cloud-based solutions and a developer platform to bring buyers and suppliers even closer together to make the procurement process more nimble, drive efficiency across the supply chain and help the world get back to what it does best: delivering today’s products while also getting tomorrow’s innovations to market faster,” said Randy Altschuler, the CEO of Xometry.

You can register for Xometry’s Marketplace Summit here.

June 29: Addressing the Gap in DEI in the AM Workplace

At 12 pm EST on the 29th, Alexander Daniels Global is holding another webinar related to the data results of its 2022 AM Salary Survey Report, related to “Addressing the Gap in DEI in the AM Workplace.” Sophie Pontoppidan, ADG’s Digital Marketing Executive, will be joined by guest speaker Sarah Goehrke, the Head of DEI and member of the Board of Directors for Women in 3D Printing.

Together, Pontoppidan and Goehrke will discuss what extent DEI plays a role in the workplace today, and perceptions on DEI from employers and talent in the AM industry. They’ll also talk about how DEI strategies support and challenge the AM workplace, and tips on improving DEI in the workplace with diverse hiring strategies.

You can register for the webinar here.

June 29: ASME on DFM for Additive Manufacturing

Also on the 29th, ASME is holding a workshop on “DFM for Additive Manufacturing” at 1 pm EST. Led by Brittany Hancock, Engineering Education Specialist at Carbon, this webinar will focus on an application selection method that can help would-be users determine when the technology makes sense for a specific application, and some of its basic design principles. Attendees will gain an understanding of an easy thought process for choosing applications, as well as design tips to easily convert designs for AM.

“Ever wonder whether utilizing Additive Manufacturing for an application is the best solution for your business? Are you being asked to explore additive options but don’t know how to find the applications that are a good fit for your industry? Maybe you see an excellent opportunity to utilize additive manufacturing but think the design needs to be fully topology optimized to benefit from the process.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 30: What’s New in Materialise Mimics

Materialise is holding a webinar on Thursday, June 30th about “What’s New in Mimics Innovation Suite 25?” During the live webinar, attendees will learn how the software has evolved with improved usability, better integrations, interactive segmentation, and other new features and enhancements. Three Materialise speakers will answer your questions: Product Marketing Specialist Karen De Leener and Medical Application Specialists Kevin Dotremont and Geoffrey Salvoni.

“Innovation doesn’t stand still; it keeps pushing boundaries in an ever-changing world of healthcare. That’s why the Mimics Innovation Suite evolves alongside you so you can unlock challenges and find innovative, sustainable solutions to advance patient care.”

You can register for the webinar here.

June 30: 3D Printing Hollywood Props

If you’re interested in the use of 3D printed props in movies and TV shows, you won’t want to miss Nexa3D’s webinar about “3D Printing Hollywood Props with Higher-Speed Resin” at 1 pm EST on the 30th. Michael Currie, Vice President, General Manager Desktop Business Unit for Nexa3D, will sit down with Hollywood prop maker Rob Wiggins, who has worked as a Hasbro contractor on the Star Wars, Marvel, and Transformers film franchises, and has also designed and 3D printed props for other major movies and TV shows. Attendees will not only learn how AM is used in Hollywood, but also how Wiggins decreased print time from days to just hours with Nexa3D’s technology, how ultrafast industrial LSPc technology was brought to desktop 3D printers, and more.

“Join us as we talk with Rob about how 3D printing is used throughout Hollywood, his process for designing and producing full scale characters and props, and his recent discovery of 3rd-generation resin-based 3D printers – enabling him to print projects in a few hours instead of days or weeks. Then learn how you can achieve the same blazing-fast results for yourself!”

You can register for the webinar here.

July 1: Manufacturing Supply Chain Reshoring with Roboze

Finally, on Friday, July 1st, Roboze is holding a webinar called “Manufacturing Supply Chain Reshoring and the Deep Tech effect” at 11 am EST. Manufacturing challenges include market volatility, high expectations from end customers, and the limitations of classic supply chain management. Get inspired during this webinar by the following deep-tech experts: Roboze Founder and CEO Alessio Lorusso; Roboze Advisory Board member Alec Ross, an expert in geopolitical and geo-economic analysis; and Davide Sher, who’s spent over a decade as a journalist and analyst of the AM market.

“Many have focused attention on the possible solutions offered by emerging technologies like 3D printing, Internet of Things (IOT), cloud systems, and Artificial Intelligence (AI). These are the cogs driving the evolution of manufacturing. Actions like reshaping and reshoring manufacturing can open up new horizons and benefits for businesses and territories. But how can this powerful ecosystem drive your manufacturing strategy and help you grow?”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.