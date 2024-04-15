3DPOD Episode 195: 3D Printing Wood, Coffee, and Seaweed with Andy Jeffery, Marvel Labs

Andy Jeffery is a long-time 3D printing veteran who has repeatedly introduced binder jetting technologies to new areas. Starting as one of the earliest adopters of this technology for filters, Andy has worked with materials such as glass, ceramics, wood, and more. Now at Marvel Labs, he is part of an initiative to develop cost-effective 3D printing methods for wood, coffee, and seaweed. Time and time again, Andy has taken his deep technological insight and repurposed it for potentially huge applications. His current projects could lead to products that reduce CO2 emissions and change consumption patterns.

