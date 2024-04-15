3DPOD Episode 195: 3D Printing Wood, Coffee, and Seaweed with Andy Jeffery, Marvel Labs

Andy Jeffery is a long-time 3D printing veteran who has repeatedly introduced binder jetting technologies to new areas. Starting as one of the earliest adopters of this technology for filters, Andy has worked with materials such as glass, ceramics, wood, and more. Now at Marvel Labs, he is part of an initiative to develop cost-effective 3D printing methods for wood, coffee, and seaweed. Time and time again, Andy has taken his deep technological insight and repurposed it for potentially huge applications. His current projects could lead to products that reduce CO2 emissions and change consumption patterns.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 14, 2024
We’re starting off the week’s 3D printing webinars and events at ASTM AMCOE’s 11th Snapshot Workshop and MACH Exhibition. Stratasys continues its advanced training courses, SME is holding a virtual...
AML3D’s Ohio Expansion: Capital Infusion and Defense Contracts to Boost U.S. 3D Printing Operations
Australia-headquartered AML3D (ASX: AL3) is making headway into the United States market with strategic expansion plans and a fresh capital infusion. The company, specializing in advanced wire arc additive manufacturing...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 7, 2024
Webinars and events in the 3D printing industry are picking back up this week! Sea-Air-Space is coming to Maryland, and SAE International is sponsoring a 3D Systems webinar about 3D...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 30, 2024
Things are slowing down a little this week, but there are still several interesting 3D printing webinars and events for you to attend. Read on for all the details! 3D...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.