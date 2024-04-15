3DPOD Episode 195: 3D Printing Wood, Coffee, and Seaweed with Andy Jeffery, Marvel Labs

3 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsSustainability
IMTS

Share this Article

Andy Jeffery is a long-time 3D printing veteran who has repeatedly introduced binder jetting technologies to new areas. Starting as one of the earliest adopters of this technology for filters, Andy has worked with materials such as glass, ceramics, wood, and more. Now at Marvel Labs, he is part of an initiative to develop cost-effective 3D printing methods for wood, coffee, and seaweed. Time and time again, Andy has taken his deep technological insight and repurposed it for potentially huge applications. His current projects could lead to products that reduce CO2 emissions and change consumption patterns.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

3D Printing Reseller MatterHackers Acquires Source Graphics

America Makes Announces IMPACT 2.0: $6.6M in New 3D Printing Funding

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 14, 2024

We’re starting off the week’s 3D printing webinars and events at ASTM AMCOE’s 11th Snapshot Workshop and MACH Exhibition. Stratasys continues its advanced training courses, SME is holding a virtual...

April 14, 2024
3D Printers3D PrintingBusinessNorth AmericaStocks

AML3D’s Ohio Expansion: Capital Infusion and Defense Contracts to Boost U.S. 3D Printing Operations

Australia-headquartered AML3D (ASX: AL3) is making headway into the United States market with strategic expansion plans and a fresh capital infusion. The company, specializing in advanced wire arc additive manufacturing...

April 9, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 7, 2024

Webinars and events in the 3D printing industry are picking back up this week! Sea-Air-Space is coming to Maryland, and SAE International is sponsoring a 3D Systems webinar about 3D...

April 7, 2024
3D Printing3D Printing Events

3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: March 30, 2024

Things are slowing down a little this week, but there are still several interesting 3D printing webinars and events for you to attend. Read on for all the details! 3D...

March 30, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec https://3dprint.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/endeavor3d.jpeg
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
Formnet Germany
Craftcloud
AM Energy
HP
SME/RAPID
FacFox
EOS
AMR Military
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides