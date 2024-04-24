New Report: Semiconductor Industry to See $1.4B in 3D Printing Revenues by 2032

“The semiconductor sector has become the most strategically significant area of global industry.” Truer words are hard to come by when it comes to the modern world, and they are the words that begin the new “3D Printing for Semiconductors: Market Opportunity Brief” from Additive Manufacturing Research (AM Research). The Market Opportunity Brief, the first in a new product series for AM Research, estimates that 3D printing in the semiconductor market will generate $160M of market activity in 2024, with the potential to grow to $1.4 billion in 2032.

AM Research’s new Market Opportunity Briefs are meant to provide incisive and thorough analysis in a shorter, 20–30-page format. This compares to traditional AM Research reports that are typically over 60 pages. Each Market Opportunity Brief is accompanied by an Excel file of historical market data, as well as a 10-year forecast.

This inaugural brief examines the current state of additive manufacturing (AM) adoption in the semiconductor sector, noting the major use of various 3D printing technologies by the leading capital equipment company in the sector and how this applies to AM stakeholders. Specific use cases are identified for AM within the semiconductor value chain, including reduced lead times, reduced parts, and thermal management, packaging, and more. It also discusses historical trends in semiconductor production and how they apply to the current state of supply chain management, including the implications for AM of such broader initiatives as the CHIPs Act and other geopolitical actions and trends.

The companion Excel file details semiconductor markets various AM technologies including Powder Bed Fusion (PBF), Directed Energy Deposition (DED), Metal Binder Jetting (MBJ), and Bound Metal Deposition (BMD). Breakouts are also provided by metal, polymer, ceramic and specialty metal powders, as well as by geography. Companies and organizations mentioned or profiled include but are not limited to: ASML, 3D Systems, Lam Research, Velo3D, Applied Materials, SIMTech, Fabric8Labs, Intel, Coherent, and Nikon Advanced Manufacturing.

This AM Research report is authored by Matt Kremenetsky, Macro Analyst for AM Research. Matt also contributes editorially to 3DPrint.com (an AM Research sister company) under the same Macro Analyst title. Kremenetsky’s work places an emphasis on 3D printing’s incorporation into the supply chains for strategically critical sectors, including energy, electronics, and defense. For more information on the report, including a free sample, please visit:

https://additivemanufacturingresearch.com/reports/3d-printing-for-semiconductors-market-opportunity-brief/

