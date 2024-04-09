3DPOD Episode 194: Product Design and the Additive Journey with PADT Hardware Director David Dietrich

11 hours by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusiness
IMTS

David Dietrich‘s journey in 3D printing spans from materials engineering roles at Boeing and ORNL to his position as an engineering fellow at Honeywell, showcasing his extensive experience in metals and polymer manufacturing. Currently, David is part of PADT, a company specializing in the manufacturing and design of 3D printed medical devices, space components, and more. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Dietrich shares his insights into the evolution of 3D printing over the years, offering valuable lessons from his broad experience in the field.

