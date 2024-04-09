3DPOD Episode 194: Product Design and the Additive Journey with PADT Hardware Director David Dietrich
David Dietrich‘s journey in 3D printing spans from materials engineering roles at Boeing and ORNL to his position as an engineering fellow at Honeywell, showcasing his extensive experience in metals and polymer manufacturing. Currently, David is part of PADT, a company specializing in the manufacturing and design of 3D printed medical devices, space components, and more. In this episode of the 3DPOD, Dietrich shares his insights into the evolution of 3D printing over the years, offering valuable lessons from his broad experience in the field.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
You May Also Like
US Navy Awards Contract to Ursa Major for 3D Printed Solid Rocket Motors
The Naval Energetics Systems and Technologies (NEST) Program has awarded a contract to Ursa Major to develop and test a solid rocket motor (SRM) prototype for the US Navy’s Standard...
3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 7, 2024
Webinars and events in the 3D printing industry are picking back up this week! Sea-Air-Space is coming to Maryland, and SAE International is sponsoring a 3D Systems webinar about 3D...
Naval Postgraduate School Opens Advanced Manufacturing Center as First Submarine Valve Assembly is 3D Printed
The US Navy’s additive manufacturing (AM) activity saw a striking acceleration in 2023, but as I wrote in November of last year, the branch was just getting warmed up. Bearing...
Lincoln Electric Signals Acceleration of Distributed Large Format 3D Printing with RedViking Acquisition
Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ: LECO), the Cleveland-based original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of arc welding systems, has acquired RedViking, a systems integrator for automation solutions based in Plymouth, Michigan. Terms of Lincoln...
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.