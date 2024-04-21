3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: April 21, 2024

It’s another busy week of webinars and events, starting with Hannover Messe in Germany and continuing with Metalcasting Congress, Chinaplas, TechBlick’s Innovation Festival, and more. Stratasys continues its advanced training and will also hold a webinar, 3DHEALS is having its latest virtual panel discussion, Meltio will discuss metal AM in the machine shop in its webinar, and more. Read on for all the details!

3D Printing News Unpeeled

Our Executive Editor Joris Peels, who’s also the Vice President of Consulting at Additive Manufacturing Research (AMR), offers a news livestream one to two times a week called 3D Printing News Unpeeled at 9:30 am EST. For each episode, Peels gets on LinkedIn Live and tells us, in 20 minutes or less, what he considers to be the top news stories from the 3D printing industry that week, and why they’re important. Some of the stories in his roundup are ones we’ve covered at 3DPrint.com, and some are not, but they are all equally interesting and impactful!

April 22 – 26: Hannover Messe 2024

Hannover Messe, international platform and hot spot for industrial transformation, is taking place in Germany this week from April 22-26. The trade fair brings together the core industrial sectors—automation, R&D, drive engineering, industrial IT, and more—together at one location to discuss a broad range of topics, including additive manufacturing. Make valuable connections, learn about the latest trends in manufacturing and power during presentations and on the expo floor, and attend a number of special events, including awards, the Research and Innovation Summit, the Economic Forum, the Night of Innovations finale, and more.

“This is the place where exhibitors cross the boundaries of technology and industry.”

You can buy your tickets for Hannover Messe here.

April 23 – 25: Metalcasting Congress

North America’s premier event for the metalcasting supply chain, Metalcasting Congress 2024, will be held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin from April 23-25. It’s put on by the American Foundry Society (AFS), and over 2,000 attendees are expected. There will be panel discussions, keynotes, networking events, and in-depth technical sessions on a variety of topics, including engineering, Industry 4.0, melting, molding, and additive manufacturing. Plus, over 200 exhibitors will be present, including several well-known companies in the AM industry, like 3D Systems, Markforged, ExOne, Stratasys, and more.

“Metalcasting Congress provides you with an exclusive look at the most recent manufacturing technologies, and cutting-edge research breakthroughs. It offers a glimpse into the trends and innovations that will define the metalcasting industry for the years ahead.”

You can register for the Metalcasting Congress here.

April 23 – 25: Stratasys Continues Advanced Training

This week, Stratasys continues its advanced training courses at its North American subsidiary headquarters in Minnesota. From April 23-25, it will offer “Stereolithography Advanced Operations” for customers looking to gain a deeper knowledge of the whole SLA workflow on the Stratasys Neo 3D printer family.

“Learners will be introduced to topics such as materials consideration, working in Materialise Magics software, printing operations, best practices and parts finishing techniques.”

This course will also be offered in the U.S. in May, June, July, August, and September of this year.

April 23 – 26: Chinaplas 2024

The 36th Chinaplas, the world’s leading plastics and rubbers trade fair, will be held in Shanghai from April 23-26. The industry is experiencing rapid development, and tens of thousands of innovative technologies will be showcased at the event. The event will focus on the circular economy, digitalization, innovative materials, and high-end technologies from China, and feature four eco-friendly manufacturing theme zones, where 250 exhibitors will showcase their wares—including Stratasys Shanghai, Arburg, Raise3D, and Xi’an Bright Laser Technologies (BLT).

“Manufacturers, products brands needs to embrace sustainability in the context of product design and production, consumption and after use. Therefore materials selection, processing system, post-consumer plastic waste management are the highlights of the show.”

You can register for the trade fair here.

April 23: Metal 3D Printing Reinvented with Materialise

At AMUG, Materialise launched a new module for Magics called Materialise e-Stage for Metal+, which offers a different approach to support generation that can reduce AM costs and improve part quality. Learn all about it in “Metal 3D Printing, Reinvented” this Tuesday, April 23rd, at 10 am EST. Attendees will expand their understanding of laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) and gain a fresh perspective on its optimization, plus discover why they don’t need to compromise on part quality while making metal AM more economically viable.

“Ever wonder if there’s another way to achieve lower costs and better part quality? Traditionally, seasoned machine operators have relied on intuition and standard methods embedded into a strategy of “getting it built,” often at the expense of post-processing efficiency. In this webinar, we’ll demonstrate how Materialise e-Stage for Metal+ enables you to avoid unforeseen complications and increased expenses during the subsequent production stages.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 23: Elevate Business with 3D Systems’ SLS Technology

At 1 pm EST on the 23rd, 3D Systems will discuss “Strategic Success: Elevate Your Business with SLS 3D Printing Advantages,” and dive into the transformative capabilities of selective laser sintering. Speakers Richard Broad, Product Manager Materials, and Robert Kniola, Product Manager SLS 300, will explore the technology’s fundamental principles, the company’s cutting-edge SLS printers, and its key applications in tooling, production, and rapid manufacturing. Plus, the various materials and platform sizes available for SLS make it a great option for direct production of products that need heat resistance and strength, so attendees will learn about the range of materials compatible with SLS.

“The event will showcase compelling application examples, demonstrating how businesses can leverage SLS 3D printing to achieve strategic success and drive innovation in their respective industries.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 23: Unleash the Power of Metal 3D Printing with CAD Micro

To learn about the latest advancements in metal 3D printing technology, join CAD Micro in Toronto, Ontario at 1:30 pm EST on Tuesday, April 23rd, for an open house on “Unleashing the Power of Metal 3D Printing.” Attendees will learn about metal AM applications across industries including aerospace, automotive, and healthcare, and discover how it’s reshaping the way we design and manufacture the future. The event will include enlightening keynote sessions and live demonstrations.

“Immerse yourself in a world of possibilities where the fusion of metal and 3D printing technology creates a symphony of innovation. Witness firsthand the power of 3D printing with metal, forging the path to a new era of manufacturing excellence.”

You can register for the free in-person event here.

April 24: Massivit Open House at Shag Carpet

Another open house this week is by Massivit, on Wednesday, April 24th at Shag Carpet Prop Rentals in Dallas, Texas. It’s a great chance to see what the company’s large-scale 3D printers are capable of creating, including theme park characters, huge experiential displays, branded event props, 3D window displays, and more. Attendees will get to see the printer in action, and learn from its customer Shag Carpet just how the technology is impacting business.

“The Massivit 5000 series will be on full display. Capable of captivating 3D retail, theater, branded event props, 3D window displays, theme park characters, and more. If you can dream it, the Massivit 5000 can print it!”

You can register for the open house here.

April 24: Meltio’s Metal 3D Printing in the Machine Shop

To learn more about using metal 3D printing technology in machine shops, join Meltio for “Industrial Reality: Metal 3D Printing in the Machine Shop” at 11 am EST on the 24th. Presented by Maksim Orlov, Opto-Mechanical Engineer at Meltio, the free webinar will discuss the new Meltio M600 printer—featuring multiple blue lasers and a compact deposition head—and its integration into the machine shop, how it can save time and resources, the resulting increased production capabilities for unique and complex parts, and more. There will also be a Q&A session after the live presentation.

“Integrate Meltio solutions into your workshop production process to increase efficiency and enhance your design and manufacturing capabilities.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 25: TechBlick Innovations Festival

TechBlick will hold its free online Innovations Festival this Thursday, April 25th, from 1-8 pm CEST. The focus will be on all aspects of sustainable, hybrid, flexible, additive, wearable and 3D electronics. The event takes place on TechBlick’s unique platform, so you can use your avatar to visit the exhibition, meet the speakers, and network with your fellow attendees. The key applications and technology advancements of 3D electronics will be covered in the program by some well-known names, like Fraunhofer IAP, Neotech AMT, Quantica, the Danish Technological Institute, and more.

“This event makes virtual interaction real and you will feel the buzz of meeting where you can have many spontaneous and serendipitous discussions.”

You can register for the virtual Innovations Festival here.

April 25: ADDITIV Medical Spain

For the third year, IAM3DHUB will hold ADDITIV Medical Spain, an annual gathering of the Spanish medical and dental 3D printing community. Organized and powered by SPE and 3Dnatives, this is a hybrid event, taking place online and in IAM3DHUB’s facility at DFactory Barcelona on Thursday, April 25th. Several interesting topics will be covered, such as regulations for 3D printing in hospitals, applications and advances in dental 3D printing, how AM has progressed the development of orthoses and prostheses, and more.

“A day packed with different Conferences, Workshops, Live Demos and a large 3DP Applications & Use Cases Showroom will be awaiting you in the physical event.”

You can register for the event here.

April 25: 3DHEALS on In Silico Simulation

Also on the 25th, at 11 am EST, 3DHEALS will hold its latest online panel, all about “In Silico Simulation for Medtech & Biopharma.” Moderated by Zsolt Pásztor, Co-Founder and Managing Director of PREMET, and 3DHEALS Founder and CEO Jenny Chen, the discussion will discuss in-silico simulation, which predicts the behavior of biological systems or processes and is becoming ever more important for future medical device and drug development. The technology offers many benefits, including reducing animal testing and costs, clarifying regulatory pathways, and improving accuracy and safety.

“This virtual event aims to illuminate the revolutionary potential of in silico simulation in not only 3D printed devices but also medical technology in general and biopharmaceuticals, led by field experts and thought leaders. From drug discovery to medical device design, participants will gain exclusive insights into how computational modeling and simulation reshape the landscape of healthcare innovation. Witness how virtual prototyping and predictive modeling accelerate novel therapies’ development and optimize treatment strategies.”

You can register for the Zoom forum here.

April 25: 3D Printing Removable Dentures with SprintRay

For those in the dental industry wanting to bring digital workflows for removable dentures into your office, don’t miss SprintRay’s latest webinar on “3D Printing Removable Dentures,” this Thursday the 25th at 7 pm EST. Dr. Andrew Johnson will discuss the necessary hardware, design services, and next-generation resins to expand your practice and reduce patient wait times. Attendees will learn the comprehensive workflow of digital dentures, explore effective digital clinical and laboratory practices for 3D printing removable dentures, and more. Plus, they will receive one CE credit for attending.

“Discover the resins that represent the pinnacle of material science and the digital workflow that delivers treatments in as little as 2 appointments. This innovative approach to 3D printing solutions drastically cuts down on the time required to produce removable dentures, enhancing the patient experience. Prime your practice for success with the latest breakthroughs in digital dentistry.”

You can register for the webinar here.

April 26: Breaking Bottlenecks with Stratasys Multimaterial AM

Finally, on Friday, April 26th, at 2 pm EST, Stratasys will hold a webinar on “Breaking Through Bottlenecks: Enhancing Productivity and Profitability with Multi-Material 3D.” Speakers Dany Karam, President at full-service laboratory Advanced Dental Technologies (ADT), and Jeff Youngerman, Account Dental Sales Executive at Stratasys, will discuss how ADT is using multimaterial 3D printing to increase productivity and overcome bottlenecks in its C&B and implant departments. Attendees will learn about 3D printing workflows in full-service dental labs, how to analyze the labor associated with different 3D printing technologies, and more.

“He will share insights on how to streamline and overcome labor intensive processes that come with single material printing technology. Jeff will review common printing misconceptions and do a deep dive into the real cost of operation that comes with 3d printing multiple materials in the dental lab.”

You can register for the webinar here. Attendees will be offered one CE Scientific Credit.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.