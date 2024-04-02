3DPOD Episode 193: Flow and What’s Possible in 3D Printing with Ricky Wildman, University of Nottingham
Ricky Wildman is working on 3D printing pills, but, as Professor of Multiphase Flow and Physics at Nottingham, he does a whole lot more. His research encompasses the characterization of metal 3D printed components, laser scan strategies, regenerative medicine, and more. Given his broad exposure to various fields, Ricky’s perspective on additive manufacturing is notably more comprehensive than what is commonly encountered. What follows in this episode of the 3DPOD is an insightful conversation covering a wide range of topics, offering diverse viewpoints on numerous subjects.
