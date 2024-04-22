3D Printing Unpeeled: Orbex Investment, IndoMIM and HP, Ultrasonic Waves

INDO-MIM has bought three HP Metal Jet S100 printers, operating two in India and one in Texas. This is a win for HP because the company has deep experience in MIM and has a lot of involvement in binder jetting from partnerships with Desktop Metal and buying a bound filament company previously. The pair will work on M2 tool steel and industrialization.
Professor Anthony Mulholland of the University of Bristol has written a paper in Waves in Random and Complex Media, where laser-based ultrasonic array coupled with a mathematical model could be used to scan parts for 3D printing to improve QA. The paper is, “A probabilistic approach to modelling ultrasonic shear wave propagation in locally anisotropic heterogeneous media.”
UK-based space form Orbex Space has secured $16.7 million in funding for its LEO launch company. The firm uses EOS AMCM and SLM 3D printers and seems like a leading force in launching on the European continent. But, will European Union countries find an alternative or will everything be pushed aside by the Chinese and Americans?
