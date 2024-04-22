3D Printing Unpeeled: Orbex Investment, IndoMIM and HP, Ultrasonic Waves

4 hours by Joris Peels 3D Printing3D Printing News Unpeeled
IMTS

Share this Article

INDO-MIM has bought three HP Metal Jet S100 printers, operating two in India and one in Texas. This is a win for HP because the company has deep experience in MIM and has a lot of involvement in binder jetting from partnerships with Desktop Metal and buying a bound filament company previously. The pair will work on M2 tool steel and industrialization.

Professor Anthony Mulholland of the University of Bristol has written a paper in Waves in Random and Complex Media, where laser-based ultrasonic array coupled with a mathematical model could be used to scan parts for 3D printing to improve QA. The paper is, “A probabilistic approach to modelling ultrasonic shear wave propagation in locally anisotropic heterogeneous media.”

UK-based space form Orbex Space has secured $16.7 million in funding for its LEO launch company. The firm uses EOS AMCM and SLM 3D printers and seems like a leading force in launching on the European continent. But, will European Union countries find an alternative or will everything be pushed aside by the Chinese and Americans?

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

GaeaStar and Verve Coffee Roasters Start Pilot Production of Sustainable 3D Printed Coffee Cups

Israel’s Magnus Metal Raises $74M for its Digital Casting Process

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D Printing3D Printing MaterialsAutomotive 3D PrintingMetal 3D PrintingMilitary 3D PrintingSustainability

IperionX Inks 10-Year Deal with Wisconsin Manufacturer for 80 Metric Tons of Titanium Per Year

IperionX, the Charlotte-based supplier of sustainable titanium powders used for additive manufacturing (AM) and metal injection molding (MIM), has signed a ten-year deal with United Stars, a group of industrial...

April 17, 2024
3D Printed Food3D PrintingEuropeMedical 3D Printing

Gastronology Launches Industrial Production of 3D Printed Food for Dysphagia Patients

Food 3D printing has, in many ways, been an additive manufacturing (AM) segment looking for the right business case. While some applications are beautiful and others may or may not...

April 15, 2024
Featured
3D PrintingAutomationElectronicsEuropeFeatured StoriesMilitary 3D Printing

Lockheed Martin Leads $3M Investment in Q5D’s Electronics 3D Printing System

Q5D, an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of robotic arm, hybrid additive manufacturing (AM) systems used for wire harness production, has closed a $3 million investment round. The investment arm of...

April 15, 2024
3D Printers3D Printing3D SoftwareAdditive ManufacturingAutomotive 3D PrintingEuropeNorth AmericaPost-processing

3D Printing News Briefs, April 6, 2024: Depowdering, Cybertruck Door Handles, & More

In today’s 3D Printing News Briefs, ioTech’s digital manufacturing CLAD technology is opening up opportunities for microelectronics and additive manufacturing. Hexagon and Raytheon Technologies commercially released the Simufact Additive Process...

April 6, 2024

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Xometry Craftcloud Prototool Jawstec https://3dprint.com/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/endeavor3d.jpeg
Xometry
Prototool
Jawstec
Endeavor 3D
3D Systems
Craftcloud
EOS
AMR Military
SME/RAPID
HP
Formnet Germany
FacFox
AM Energy
AMR Dentistry
Metal AM Markets
3DPOD

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking & Intelligence Summit,
February 4-6, 2025

Networking & Intelligence Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides