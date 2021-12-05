3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: December 5, 2021

We’ve got another busy week of webinars and events to tell you about, with topics ranging from aviation and medical 3D printing to a town hall meeting, biomaterials, SLA technology, and more. Read on for all the details!

11th Aviation Forum Hamburg 2021

First up, nearly 160 exhibitors will descend upon Hamburg this week for the 2021 Aviation Forum, held December 7-8 with competence partners Airbus, the German Aerospace Industries Association (BDLI), and Boeing. The event, under the banner “Aviation Reloaded,” is hybrid, so it you can’t make it to Hamburg in-person you won’t miss out. OEMs, suppliers, and manufacturers, thought leaders and political decision-makers are invited to come meet the aviation industry’s top managers and discuss new strategies and technologies and expand their networks with new partnerships. Two companies that will be attending the forum are Materialise and TÜV SÜD.

“At the Aviation Forum Hamburg, more than 750 decision-makers and experts from the aviation industry will meet to shape the new age of the aviation industry. Under the motto “Aviation Reloaded” new strategies, technologies and partnerships will be discussed to meet the new demands on aviation. After facing the biggest crisis the aviation industry has ever experienced, the industry needs to reposition itself and rethink old structures to prepare thoughtfully for a fresh start.”

Stratasys & Covestro Taking SLA to the Production Floor

At 2 pm EST on Tuesday, December 7th, Stratasys and Covestro are holding a joint webinar, “Bring Neo SL to the Production Floor,” focused on using the Stratasys SLA 3D printer and Covestro’s photopolymer materials together for production applications. Speakers JP Velasco, Senior Applications Engineer at Stratasys, and Eric Romano, Global Product Manager at Covestro, will discuss how these two can be used to print short-run, end-use production components that are less expensive, with shorter manufacturing timelines.

“There is a common misconception in the market that additively manufactured, photopolymer components are not serious considerations for functional, production applications. In this session, experts from Stratasys and Covestro will demonstrate how the combination of the new Neo printer and Covestro materials are the exceptions.”

Finishing the Markforged Metal Xpo Forged Tour

This week, Markforged will finish its Metal Xpo Forged Tour, which has visited multiple cities across North America over the past month. At 2 pm EST on the 7th, Markforged will be at the EXBuild Showroom in Edina, Minnesota, and then at the Hawk Ridge Systems Showroom in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, at 3 pm EST on the 8th. The final stop on the tour will be the GSC Showroom in Germantown, Wisconsin, at 11 am EST on the 9th. Food and drinks will be served as attendees learn more about metal 3D printing and see it in action; they’ll also be eligible to receive a free Mark Two 3D printer, and two seats for the Markforged University Virtual Metal Certification, with the purchase of a Markforged Metal X system.

“Metal 3D printing has changed, and is continuing to change the landscape of manufacturing: Markforged and our partners are hitting the road to show you how.”

AM Coalition on Breakthrough AM Medical Applications

Right after the Stratasys and Covestro webinar, the Additive Manufacturing Coalition will hold a live Zoom forum at 3 pm EST on the 7th, “Breakthrough Medical Applications of Additive Manufacturing,” of which there are plenty. The panelists for this event will be Dr. Matthew Di Prima, Materials Scientist for the FDA; Alyssa Glennon, Principal Engineer at Materialise; Gaurav Manchanda, Director of Medical Market Development at Formlabs; and Denys Gurak, CEO of A.D.A.M.

Robotics for Inspection & Maintenance

From December 8th through the 9th, the “Robotics for Inspection & Maintenance” conference, powered by ASME, will take place as a virtual event. With an opening keynote about drone delivery presented by Kevin Wasik of UPS Flight Forward, the conference, with a subheading of Bridging the Gap Between the Expert and Asset, will include industry challenges and solutions, case studies, interactive expert discussions, networking opportunities, and more

“The Robotics for Inspection & Maintenance Summit brings together asset owners, robotics & UAS inspection service providers, robotic maintenance providers, robotic and UAS OEMs, sensor OEMs, and data analytic/software providers to share valuable insight on the latest robotic and data analytics technologies to help businesses optimize inspection, maintenance, and repair while improving safety and lowering costs.”

TÜV SÜD Finishes Virtual Training Course with AM Design Validation

In April, TÜV SÜD launched a virtual training course, with two iterations each of eight different multi-day sessions on topics ranging from AM fundamentals and risk assessment to health and safety and industry standards. This week, the company will finish the course with “Design Validation in Additive Manufacturing,” this Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, December 8-10, from 1 to 5 am EST. Focusing on how to design products for additive manufacturing, the course will cover topics including materials in established AM technologies, production tasks, a general overview of designing components for AM, approval and risk assessment, and more.

“Additive manufacturing enables engineers and designers to break new ground in product development. However, most companies do not yet have sufficient experience in this field: Which design rules must a 3D printed product have? How can the set requirements be met and the part functionality be assured? When is post processing needed and how should the post processing steps be implemented in AM?”

2022 Metal AM Predictions

As we get ever closer to a new year, we can’t offer you a true glimpse into the future, but we can tell you about a webinar by 3DEO on “Metal AM Predictions for 2022” at 1 pm EST on December 8th. During the intimate Q&A, led by the company’s President Matt Sand, industry expert Terry Wohlers, the Wohlers Associates Founder and Head of Additive Manufacturing Market Intelligence, will offer a look at 2021, and his predictions for metal AM in 2022. Topics will also include changes in the supply chain and new design and material trends.

“We’ll explore opportunities in metal 3D printing and how it can positively impact the global supply chain; review new advances in materials and design trends; and take a holistic look at AM in 2022 – what to expect, and what to watch for.”

Riven Tackling Warp with New WAM Feature

Also at 1 pm EST on the 8th, Riven, a leader in 3D reality intelligence for advanced manufacturing, will present a webinar and live demonstration of its newest feature, WAM, which stands for Warp-Adapted Models, and not Wire Arc Manufacturing. After releasing its Re-Scaling Factors AM feature, the company took a deeper look at warp issues, and is now announcing the coming release of its new WAM tool, which uses full-part 3D data from a warped part to find the corrections necessary to print a new anti-warped model that’s up to ten times more accurate than the first version. Attendees will get to hear from Riven’s Founder and CTO James Page about capturing the initial part with the Riven Propel Scanner, using the updated Riven Cloud to generate a CAD-Compare output, how to integrate WAM into production and save costs, and more.

“We can’t wait for you to join us and our founding CTO to see a live demonstration of how Riven’s Warp-Adapted Models will save iterations and budget across a wide variety of additive manufacturing technologies.”

America Makes Holding Final Town Hall

America Makes is holding its last of three Town Hall Meetings for members at 2 pm EST on Wednesday, December 8th; the first was held in October and the second in November. You can submit questions about membership in advance to [email protected], and after the meetings are over, a Membership FAQ will be developed and made available.

“America Makes is launching a series of three membership town halls to give an overview of membership benefits, Portal tools, and answer any questions you may have.”

Metallurgical Principles for PBF with ASTM

At 10 am EST on Thursday, December 9th, ASTM International’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AMCOE) will hold a webinar on “Metallurgical Principles for PBF Processes.” Speaker A.D. Rollett, Carnegie Mellon University, will discuss the microstructure evolution and physics behind the laser powder bed fusion (PBF-LB) process, links between porosity and process conditions in defining a process window, using advanced methods like ultra-high speed imaging with dynamic x-ray radiography (DXR for process characterization, and more. Attendees will also hear an overview of the main metal AM technologies, like binder jetting and DED.

“3D printing of metals has advanced rapidly in the past decade and is used across a wide range of industry. Although laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) has matured the fastest for metals, other technologies such as binder jet and (robotic) wire feed are making substantial progress. Many aspects of the technology are considered to be well understood in the sense that machines make parts and temperature histories with residual stress can be simulated. Nevertheless, key questions remain open as to how to qualify printers and certify parts, how to control defect structures, which includes surface condition and how to implement more sophisticated control systems.”

3D Systems Begins Automotive Webinar Series

In its first of two webinars on the 9th, 3D Systems begins its Automotive Webinar Series at 10:30 am EST with how to “Optimize Flexible Component Retention Earlier.” Competitive pressure for innovation is speeding up in the automotive industry, making AM applications for this sector pretty important. This first webinar, featuring 3D Systems speakers Kevin Baughey, Segment Leader, Transportation & Motorsports, and Richard Broad, Application Development Manager, will show attendees how it’s possible to rapidly design, test, and iterate complex yet effective retention components by using advanced AM equipment, comprehensive software solutions, new material technologies, and plenty of process knowledge.

“This webinar series with helpful insights from our application experts shows you how additive manufacturing (AM) becomes a pillar in your automotive development and production processes. Our consultative approach to engineering and additive manufacturing technology can give you the competitive advantage you need to meet the challenges of nonstop innovation. Join our team throughout this series to discover how you can increase manufacturing productivity, lower costs, and develop new designs that optimize performance and create unique experiences for your customers on demand.”

3D Systems: Expanding Biomaterial Palette

The company’s second webinar on December 9th, at 11 am EST, will be a meeting with one of the major thought leaders in advanced 3D bioprinting in “Expanding the Biomaterial Palette for Biofabrication: From Development to Commercialization.” Each month, Allevi by 3D Systems is holding a virtual discussion in its Meet the Innovators series, and this one will be with Dr. Ramille Shah, Associate Professor of Bioengineering at the University of Illinois at Chicago and Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Dimension Inx.

“Our own Vice President and General Manager of Bioprinting, Taci Pereira, will facilitate a Q&A session about the 3D bioprinting market, key insights, applications for the technology, and future innovations. We’ll also ask Dr. Shah, who is an inventor of over a dozen patents in the field and a renowned entrepreneur, about her career and vision for success. As always, we welcome you to submit questions during the session.”

Details on Sinterit’s NILS 480

Just before RAPID this fall, Sinterit announced a new industrial SLS 3D printer, the NILS 480, which is independent from its compact Lisa 3D printer line. The company held a launch webinar for the system in September, and is now holding a new edition of the webinar, “NILS 480 in details,” at 12 pm EST on the 9th. Sinterit team members Robert Garbacz, Dominik Stasiak, and Maxime Polesello will discuss the features of the new printer, featuring a 200 x 200 x 330 mm build size, including its speed, price, automation options, ROI, and much more.

“It will be the chance to meet a completely new product line and discuss with the Sinterit team why NILS 480 is a game-changer for industrial SLS 3D printing.”

HP and A3 on End-of-Arm Tools

Finally, the last webinar of the week will also be at 12 pm EST on Thursday the 9th, called “Trends, Innovations and Technologies in End-of-Arm Tools” by HP and A3 Association for Advancing Automation. Attendees will learn about what’s currently going on in the EOAT market, how it’s changed and adapted, current technologies, the future for EOATs, and more.

“One of the most exciting parts of the robotics and automation movement is the tooling that does the heavy lifting: the End of Arm Tool (EOAT). From a dollar perspective the end of arm tool market is as big as the robot market and has recently seen an innovation renaissance with electronics, integrated sensing, soft technologies and tool delivery at the speed of Amazon.”

