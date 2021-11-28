3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 28, 2021

AM industry events and webinars are back with a vengeance this week as we move into the busy holiday season and this week’s roundup. Topics include everything from standards in the AM industry, 3D printing mold cores, and surgical innovations to disrupting the casting industry, 3D printed medical device design and heat transfer, and more. Read on for all the details!

RSNA 2021 Radiology Conference

First up, the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) is holding its 107th scientific assembly and annual meeting, RSNA 2021, at McCormick Place in Chicago November 28th through December 2nd this week. More than 19,000 attendees are expected to attend the educational event in-person, with another 4,000 signing on virtually to attend plenary sessions, industry presentations, exhibitor booths, and a showcase focused on medical imaging AI. Some of the industry companies planning to attend include Materialise, Fovia AI, and Realize Medical.

“Our colleagues have told us that they are excited to experience over 2,000 scientific presentations, 1,500 education exhibits and 300+ educational courses, and to witness the state-of-the-art radiology innovations of more than 500 exhibitors.”

TÜV SÜD on AM Industry Standards

Soon to finish its virtual training course, TÜV SÜD will be holding the second iteration of its “Industry Standards in Additive Manufacturing” class on Monday, November 29th and Tuesday, November 30th, starting at 1 am EST both days. Each paid session is four hours long, and focuses on current AM standards, how they can be applied to your business, and how to follow along with industry standardization developments to minimize risks.

“In all industries, standards ensure that processes do not have to be redefined again and again and that there is an approach that is generally recognized. In additive manufacturing, contrary to widespread assumptions, standardization is already on the right track. DIN committees and the Joint Committee of ISO and ASTM unite a large number of relevant market participants and already provide a good range of standards. The question arises in which areas standardisation is advantageous for whom. Particular focus will be placed on safety-relevant topics.”

Formnext Digital Days

The Formnext trade show was held with great success in Frankfurt, Germany earlier this month, but those who were unable to attend in person, Formnext Digital Days will take place this week, November 30th-December 1st. In fact, Formnext was so successful, the organizers are offering everyone the chance to attend Digital Days for free, using the code FN21DD01 for a 100% discount.

“Formnext is before the Formnext Digital Days. There is hardly any time to take a breather, and that’s a good thing. After all, it is important to all exhibitors and the Formnext team to also give community members the opportunity to innovations, exchange and future developments who were unable to come to Frankfurt. That’s why everyone is now putting their efforts into bringing as much Formnext as possible to your (home) office with the Formnext Digital Days. All exhibitors at Formnext Frankfurt 2021 and more will also be there digitally. And not just until after the Digital Days. The company and product profiles of our exhibitors will remain online until May 2022, providing you with a comprehensive AM industry directory.”

Giant Health Event 2021

Also from the 30th to the 1st, held at the Business Design Centre in London, is the GIANT Health Event: a global community of nearly 200,000 people in healthcare innovation. GIANT stands for Global Innovation and New Technology, though the event itself is pretty giant with an anticipated 400 speakers, and the mission-driven organization works hard to improve the health and well-being of people by facilitating healthcare innovation and supporting health-tech entrepreneurs. The event is hybrid, so anyone who can’t make it to England can watch the live broadcast and participate in the multiple conference tracks, including pharmaceuticals, virtual clinical trial solutions, the challenges facing healthcare, and more.

“Our GIANT 2021 event is an invaluable, cost-effective global hybrid event. Combining both a real world physical trade show and multiple conferences in central London, as well as a sophisticated and engaging virtual event based on GIANT Health’s proprietary Virtual Event Platform.”

GE Additive’s Arcam EBM Spectra Platform

Making up for lost time, GE Additive will hold its first of six webinars this week at 7:30 am EST on Tuesday, November 30th about the latest capabilities of its Arcam EBM Spectra platform. Speakers Oscar Angervall, Senior Product Manager, and Markus Ramsperger, Process and Materials Engineer, from GE Additive will tell attendees all about the company’s Arcam EBM Spectra H and Spectra L 3D printers.

“Find out what makes the Spectra L a robust system ideal for repeatably delivering parts at a lower cost. And, hear why the Spectra H is the perfect choice for the advanced processing of highly crack-prone nickel-based superalloys, such as Alloy 247, as well as extremely hard and wear-resistant metal matrix composites (MMC).”

GE Additive’s M Line Printing Mold Cores

Just a couple hours later on Tuesday, GE Additive will hold its second webinar, “EROFIO Group and the M Line: Making a Mold Core Using Metal AM,” at 9 am EST. Luís Santos, EROFIO Group’s metal AM leader, and Wolfgang Lauer, GE Additive’s M Line product manager, will discuss the evolution of the M Line, and how EROFIO used the printer to create its first mold core at high speeds out of M300 hot work tool steel, less than three months after the system was installed.

“GE Additive’s Concept Laser M Line is more than a single machine. It is a system created specifically for metal additive production, developed around safety, reliability, repeatability and efficiency. EROFIO Group – founded by a mold maker and an injection molding company –is a long-standing user of GE Additive’s Direct Metal Laser Melting (DMLM) technology. Due to their experience with DMLM, Erofio was selected to test and put the M Line through its paces ahead of its commercial readiness later this year.”

GE Additive & Writing Raw Material Specifications

The last GE Additive webinar on the 30th, at 10 am EST, will be “Add To Your Additive Manufacturing Toolkit: How To Write Raw Material Specifications.” GE Additive’s Advanced Lead Engineer Dan Frydryk will discuss raw material specifications, of which there are many for traditional manufacturing methods like castings and forged products, but far less in the AM industry.

“This webinar aims to educate the users of metal additive manufacturing on the creation of an internal raw material (powder) specification with focus areas on why such a document is necessary, how to determine process limits and the methods against which to test, and how to be sure the right process windows are identified without being overly constrained.”

Save Time in Orthognathic Surgery with Materialise Standard+

Moving on, Materialise is holding a webinar, “Innovating orthognathic surgery with the S-plate,” at 11:30 am on the 30th. Focusing on condylar positioning issues during an orthognathic mandibular sagittal split osteotomy, the webinar will discuss how you can use the adjustable S-plate from the Materialise Standard+ Solutions range to save time during surgery, and avoid compromising the final occlusion. The speaker, Professor Hervé Bénateau from the Caen University Hospital in France, will discuss how the S-plate can help manage the condylar position and more.

“The S-plate does not require screw manipulation for adjustment and offers proven biomechanical reliability. This unique plate allows rapid millimeter adjustment (length and angle) with dedicated pliers to fine-tune the occlusal result after performing a BSSO in orthognathic surgery. Find out how this feature can help reduce surgical time when the occlusion is not perfect at the release step.”

GE Additive Mining Data to Develop Additive Software

Back to GE Additive, the company is holding its fourth webinar this week, “Mining Data to Develop an Additive Software Platform,” at 7 am EST on Wednesday the 1st. Structured geometric data is needed to 3D print any component, but a good data management platform is needed that can collect information and create intelligence, due to how complex machine controls and monitoring are becoming when combined with expanding design and material behavior data. In this webinar, participants will learn why information flow ecosystems for additive should form an easily analyzed database, as well as a smart data entry solution.

“Join this session as the presenters explore the importance of a closed-loop system to facilitate the processing of data in an additive manufacturing environment and shorten the time to production.”

Disrupting the Casting Industry with GE Additive

At 8:30 am the same day, GE Additive is holding “Disrupting the Casting Industry,” a webinar that looks closer at a recent collaboration with GE Aviation. Kelly Brown and Nick Buhr will discuss the partnership, which resulted in four parts typically made with conventional casting being converted to additive and a cost reduction up to 35% in the process.

“This game changing initiative, that took only 10 months from identifying target parts to 3D printing final prototypes, shows that metal additive can go toe-to-toe with conventional castings on price.”

3D Systems on Factory-Level AM Productivity, Performance

At the recent Formnext event, 3D Systems unveiled several new systems and solutions that can fabricate accurate, cost-effective, repeatable production parts out of a variety of materials, including thermoplastics, metal alloys, and photopolymers, for applications in industries such as aerospace, service bureaus, medical devices, and more. The company is holding a webinar on the 1st, at 9 am EST, to discuss “Answering the Call for Factory-Level AM Productivity & Performance.” Shell Haffner, the VP of Product Management for 3D Systems, is the speaker for this webinar.

“For decades, manufacturing and design engineering leaders have anticipated the point at which additive manufacturing would be capable of delivering factory-ready plastic and metal components. With recent advances in design-to-part workflow productivity & advanced material chemistry performance, it’s now possible to strategize how to integrate additive manufacturing within the wider factory floor ecosystem.”

Advanced Materials in AM with GE Additive

In its last webinar this week, GE Additive will focus on “Where No One Has Gone Before: Advanced Materials in Additive Manufacturing.” At 10:30 am EST on the 1st, Dr. Youping Gao, the founder and president of AM research and development firm Castheon, will explain to attendees how using laser powder bed fusion (LPBF) AM processes—specifically the GE Additive Concept Laser M2 machine—can improve the metallurgical properties of refractory metals, so they can perform in environments that were previously off-limits for 3D printing.

“There are plenty of well-known advantages to additive manufacturing, regardless the industry of discussion: lighter weight, reduced part count, improved performance, more intricate new structures. “But perhaps there is an underdog worthy of a top spot on the list: the ability to manufacture using new, advanced materials.”

3DQue Holding First Live Community Conference

At 7:30 pm EST on Wednesday the 1st, 3DQue Systems is holding its first live community conference, “Automation is the Future of 3D Printing. Let’s Build it Together!” Attendees will be able to hear what’s next for 3D printer automation in 2022, get an early look at the newest features, and have the chance to tell 3DQue what printers it should automate next, in addition to features you’d like to see in the future.

“Join us December 1st for this live virtual event, get a sneak peek of the future of 3DQue, and tell us which printer you want us to automate in 2022. If you’ve been waiting for Quinly automation for your printer, now is your chance. The printers that have the most interest will be next in line for beta, so make sure your voice is heard and join us for this exciting event.”

3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS with TriMech

Moving on to Thursday, December 2nd, TriMech is holding a webinar at 10 am EST, “Get to Know 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS,” all about the main differences between it and desktop SOLIDWORKS. Elite Application Manager Wayne White will discuss the various functionalities and data management options of each ecosystem and how they can benefit your team, as well as who’s a good fit for 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS and why now might be a good time for switching to cloud connectivity for your business. Attendees will also get to hear about some of the latest feature enhancements in SOLIDWORKS 2022.

“The 3DEXPERIENCE Platform continues to expand its capabilities. The Platform offers many critical core design functionality including real-time communication, data sharing, viewing of CAD data, built into the web browser design tools, and much more.”

PostProcess Technologies: Live Solution Experience Tours

On the 2nd, PostProcess Technologies is holding its Live Solution Experience Tours at 10 am and 11 am EST, offering attendees a look into how software-based technology is applied to post-processing for several kinds of 3D printing processes. These real-time group tours of the company’s automated post-printing methods, streamed from the PostProcess labs, will center around the main print technology applications, with the 10 am tour focused on automated support removal and surface finishing for FDM and PolyJet printing, and the 11 am about resin removal and surface finishing for SLA, DLP, and CLIP photopolymer printing.

“Conducted by one of our post-printing experts broadcasting from our lab, you will get a close-up view of how software, hardware, and chemistry work together for transformative end part results. See the solutions running live on the proprietary AUTOMAT3D platform and engage in real-time Q&A.”

Design for 3D Printed Medical Devices with 3DHEALS

At 11 am EST on the 2nd, 3DHEALS will hold its latest webinar, “Design for 3D Printed Medical Devices.” Moderated by Jenny Chen, the 90-minute webinar will feature experienced, knowledgeable educators and designers who will share their work, forecast, and industry insights. The speakers will be Jade Myers, Visiting Scientist/Adjunct Faculty, Rochester Institute of Technology; Matthew Shomper, Director of Engineering at Tangible Solutions; and CEO of MIX Surgical Technologies Nicholas Jacobson, Translational Research Faculty at University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus. As always, breakout rooms will be available after for 30 minutes of networking.

“Creativity is arguably the most valuable yet under-valued asset in society. With emerging technology like 3D printing, design is the ultimate barrier to entry regardless of the intended application. As our understanding of additive manufacturing technologies deepens, more and more efforts are put into enabling great designs that don’t just look stunning but provide more functionality and characteristics that did not exist or co-exist before.”

Heat Transfer in Medical Device Design

Speaking of designing medical devices, “Heat Transfer in Medical Device Design,” sponsored by COMSOL, will be held at 2 pm EST on Thursday the 2nd and focus on applying multiphysics simulation to medical device design. AltaSim Technologies President Kyle Koppenhoefer and Senior Engineer Joshua Thomas will share their experiences using simulations in operating medical device design in a multiphysics environment, and demonstrate an ablation device that heats tissue using high-frequency electromagnetic energy to heat tissue. They will also demonstrate the effects of necrosis on perfusion, and answer questions from attendees at the end.

“Many medical devices operate in a multiphysics environment. One of the physics that many devices rely on is electromagnetism; therefore, it is important to consider how electrical effects interact with the extraordinary complexity of the human body. This energy typically generates heat sources, which medical device engineers seek to control due to the dangerous effects of elevated temperatures on tissue. However, the complexity of the human body often causes challenges for engineers seeking to calculate temperature distribution. Multiphysics simulation helps engineers better understand how their devices will interact with the body and reduces the time needed for physical prototyping.”

Using AM to Innovate Electric Vehicles

Also at 2 pm EST on the 2nd, HP is presenting a webinar titled “Innovation in the Electric Vehicle Ecosystem with Additive Manufacturing.” Discussing the EV ecosystem, opportunities with polymers for optimizing EV components, applying 3D printing to electrical distribution, finishing options and production use cases for EV components, and more, will be HP panelists Aaron DeLong, Solutions Architect, HP 3D; Wes Kramer, 3D Application Engineer; Jens Hübner, Application Specialist; and Isabel Sanz, 3D Category Business Manager.

“Major automakers are focusing on electric vehicle (EV) production as they incorporate selling only zero-emission vehicles in their future plans. In parallel, EVs have grown in popularity with recent research predicting explosive global growth in EV demand.”

Markforged Metal Xpo Forged Tour Continues

Finally, Markforged is continuing its Metal Xpo Forged Tour, which is heading to multiple cities across North America. This Thursday, December 2nd, at 2 pm PST (5 pm EST), the company is heading to Canada, specifically the Hawk Ridge Systems Showroom in Richmond, BC, to enjoy food and beverages with attendees and answer questions about its metal 3D printing capabilities. If you’re in the area, come and see the company’s technology in action, and sign up to receive a free Mark Two 3D printer, and two seats for the Markforged University Virtual Metal Certification, with the purchase of a Markforged Metal X system.

“Metal 3D printing has changed, and is continuing to change the landscape of manufacturing: Markforged and our partners are hitting the road to show you how.”

