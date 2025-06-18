MetalWorm Sells WAAM Systems to Research Institutes in Brazil and Malaysia

Turkish WAAM firm MetalWorm has sold a system in Malaysia and another in Brazil. This is an excellent example of a few emerging trends in additive. Firstly, WAAM was experimented on by many before being abandoned by nearly everyone in favor of traditional cladding or DED alternatives. But, WAAM is back from the dead with Lincoln Electric, making good progress in pressure vessels and more. Vallourec is using WAAM to make downhole components for oil and gas, and Mx3D received $7 million in funding for WAAM services. WAAM retains its high speed, wide range of materials, and low cost, while also being better controlled now. The second trend is of emerging companies challenging US and European firms in additive. The third is the emergence of 3D printing markets in overlooked areas and emerging economies, such as Brazil and Malaysia.

In Malaysia, the MetalWorm WAAM system is destined for a Malaysian university. It was sold by Pebblereka, the Malaysian reseller for Ultimaker, Raise3D, Creality, and Formlabs. The unit sold in Brazil is also going to a research organization, the Instituto Federal do Maranhão.

The company says that,

“This is more than just a commercial sale—it’s the first step of an international technology transfer and a strong scientific collaboration in the Brazilian region. Our Robotic WAAM system will be used in IFMA’s Department of Mechanics and Materials Engineering for

critical areas such as: new alloy development & WAAM process research. Toolpath planning and digital twin-assisted production, as well as applied engineering education With a history dating back to 1909, IFMA plays a key role in engineering education, technical research, and industrial applications in Brazil. The Department of Mechanics and Materials at the Monte Castelo campus stands out with its industrial projects and hands-on training opportunities. At MetalWorm, we are excited to contribute to the global spread of WAAM technology and to collaborate with a strong academic institution like IFMA. This installation is a significant step in realizing MetalWorm’s vision of globalizing its WAAM technology.”

MetalWorm sells robot arm-based WAAM printers in enclosures. The robots are ABB, and you can use MIG, MAG, or TIG welders with your system. The company has three systems: a Compact, Special, and Lab. The Compact system has a build chamber of 2.4 x 3.4 x 2.4 m and can make objects with a height and diameter of 70 cm. That system has four different versions in which the part size, axes, and other variables change. The Special system can make objects with a diameter of 1.5 m and a height of 2 m. There is also a larger version, the Lab, that can print objects up to five meters in height. Meanwhile, there is a multistation setup as well. MetalWorm has all of its own software, including a locally run software, a diagnostic tool, a machine vision tool, control software, and an anomaly detection tool.

The company has a materials process library that includes Invar, Inconel, aluminum alloys, steels, and coppers. The product looks mature, complete, and well thought out. MetalWorm could be an ideal balance between value and trust for labs and industrial players. Since the key components are welding torches and a robot arm, everyone has a calculated idea of what a WAAM machine may cost. This helps keep prices low. There are also plenty of integrators worldwide that are trying to build these things, which also means there are a lot of options. Globally, however, besides Mx3D, WAAM3D, Meltio, Norsk Titanium, Gefertec, and a few others, there are not many widely known players. There is also not one super-dominant player. Additionally, there are dozens of Chinese LPBF players, many with expanding global footprints, but only few WAAM players. This gives opportunities for competitors to emerge and thrive.

Turkey is becoming an industrial hub, and also a global player in arms manufacturing and export. This buoys local 3D printing players and gives them opportunities to sell at home and expand abroad. Turkish companies often use the very best in German or other electronics, wiring, lasers, and motion control. But, they integrate it well in an affordable, well-working package. This kind of value play could work out very well for the firm. In LPBF, we’re used to people being either Premium (SLM, EOS) or super cheap. In WAAM, MetalWorm is showing us that another path is possible. All eyes are on China, but in a globalized world, different approaches from unexpected countries could end up working much better. OEMs across the 3D printing industry would do well to look at MetalWorm and other Turkish players, such as Ermaksan and Zaxe. Value-packed, surprisingly affordable, reliable, filled with branded components that you would recognize (Beckhoff, HiWin, Siemens, Schneider Electric), and decidedly not Chinese, Turkish firms could yet grow unexpectedly large in additive.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.