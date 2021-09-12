3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: September 12, 2021

Buckle your seatbelts, it’s going to be a busy week of webinars and events, both virtual and in-person! RAPID + TCT and FABTECH will both be held in-person this week in Chicago, 3D Systems is holding webinars on a range of 3D printing topics, and we’ve got three separate webinars focused on automation. That’s only a brief teaser…for all the details, read on!

RAPID + TCT 2021 in Chicago

After being cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, RAPID + TCT, North America’s largest and most important additive manufacturing industry event, is back! This is the 30th year for the annual event, produced by 3D technology event leaders SME and Rapid News Publications and being held at McCormick Place in Chicago, IL from Monday, September 13th through Wednesday, September 15th. RAPID + TCT will feature more than 250 exhibitors, the SME Zone Theater with industry partner presentations, a Medical Additive Manufacturing Showcase, three important keynote presentations, over 150 expert speakers, a Tech Hub, and much more.

“RAPID + TCT is where the additive manufacturing community convenes, and where industry-accelerating products are launched. The expansive show floor and conference are unparalleled in the industry. It’s where you’ll see the newest 3D technologies from hundreds of exhibitors, including 3D printing, 3D scanning, CAD/CAE, metrology & inspection, and related technologies. It’s also where you’ll find solutions to your toughest manufacturing challenges, straight from the most respected experts. Don’t miss out on North America’s most influential additive manufacturing event.”

There’s still time to register for RAPID + TCT 2021 here, and you can also attend virtually if you wish. FYI, effective as of August 20th, the City of Chicago has issued a mask mandate for both vaccinated and unvaccinated guests at McCormick Place.

FABTECH 2021 in Chicago

In the same building as RAPID, from September 13th through 16th, you can also find FABTECH 2021, the country’s largest metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing event. Featuring exciting keynote presentations and leadership exchange discussions in the Lakeside Center, as well as the multi-day 3D/Additive Manufacturing Showcase on the expo floor, attendees will be able to learn from industry experts, expand their own skill sets, gain tools to maximize production, and network with industry peers. FABTECH 2021 will have more than 100 education sessions, 14 different technology tracks, and 15 workshops, so there will be a lot to see and do over the four days of the expo.

“When it comes to metal forming, fabricating, welding, and finishing, FABTECH is the only event that makes it possible to see it all together. This is where you’ll find the latest in manufacturing equipment. Discover innovations by application and industry. And see the advanced manufacturing solutions that bring new levels of productivity and efficiency to your operations. FABTECH gives you the tools, technology, and thought leadership to stay ahead of the competition.”

You can register for FABTECH 2021 for free here, and don’t forget to mask up inside McCormick Place!

Sigma Labs Presenting at Investment Conference

With all the news these days about industry acquisitions, it’s unsurprising that we’re seeing more events focused on the investment side of things. One of these is the virtual H. C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, held this week from September 13th through the 15th. In addition to networking opportunities, panel discussions, and investor meetings, there will also be company presentations, including one by Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) on Monday the 13th. The webcast by Sigma Labs, which develops quality assurance software for commercial metal AM, will be held at 7 am EST.

“Sigma Labs President and Chief Executive Officer Mark Ruport will host a virtual presentation during the conference and participate in one-on-one meetings, where he will discuss the Company’s upcoming second half 2021 operational milestones and provide an update on the Company’s recent activity with new and existing customers, and strategic partners that continues to validate the need for IPQA (In-process Quality Assurance) systems to accelerate the industrial adoption of 3D metal printing.”

Institutional investors can register for the virtual event here.

AM Expo & Swiss Medtech Expo

Tuesday and Wednesday, September 14th and 15th, the AM Expo and Swiss Medtech Expo will both be held in Messe Luzern. The first of these two trade fairs will focus on rapid prototyping and tooling, new technologies and materials, design and simulation, series production, and automation, while the second one will obviously be centered on medical technology, including injection molding and additive manufacturing, novel surfaces and coatings, digitization, the Internet of Things, smart design and engineering, and more.

“Whether you’re a beginner or a professional in the field of additive manufacturing, Luzern is the place to be this September. Together, the AM Expo and Swiss Med Tech Expo provide the perfect opportunity to explore the full potential of AM across a wide range of industries, from medical to aerospace.”

You can register for both the AM Expo and Swiss Medtech Expo with one ticket, or request a free ticket from Materialise, which will be attending in Booth #C1088.

3D Systems: Process Optimization for Medical Devices

The first of three webinars by 3D Systems this week will be held at 1:30 pm EST on Tuesday the 14th, “Leveraging Process Optimization and Validation to Speed your Medical Device’s Path to Market.” Jeph Ruppert, Director of the company’s Application Innovation Group (AIG), will cover topics such as how the company’s Direct Metal Printing (DMP) technology can lead to a more robust process, how to leverage the company to speed up the path to market, the set-up and results of the process characterization design of experiment study, and more.

“3D Systems’ direct metal printing (DMP) process has been developed and characterized to reduce end-product testing, and can help expedite validation cycle for device manufacturers. Join Jeph to find out how our experienced team can help remove risk from your development process by combining our validation strategy for DMP and our process capability with titanium alloy Ti6Al4V. Our DMP process also enables near limitless powder reuse with no negative effect on part quality, contributing to reduced time and resources for medical device submission.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Materialise on Innovations in CMF Surgery

At 12 am EST on Wednesday the 15th, Materialise is holding a webinar titled “CMF Surgery Innovations with Materialise Certified Medical Software and the All-in-One Stratasys J5 MediJet 3D Printer.” Together, experts from both Materialise and its partner TCL Hofmann will discuss how to get started with medical 3D printing for personalized craniomaxillofacial (CMF) solutions, the workflow from scanning to 3D printing anatomical models and surgical guides, how the Stratasys J5 MediJet system sets a new standard in multimaterial medical AM, and more.

“Easily linking to a 3D printing source of choice and other advanced visualization applications, Materialise Certified Medical Software provides you with 3D models that enhance pre-surgical planning, improve patient consultation, and support medical education. You can integrate Mimics inPrint seamlessly into your hospital’s workflow and quickly convert medical image data (DICOM files) to 3D anatomical models.”

You can register for the webinar here.

AM Solutions Continues Live Event Series

In June, AM Solutions began its Inside AM live event series, which features company representatives from various industrial sectors as they discuss their AM applications, experience, obstacles, and visions. These are interactive live stream events, where viewers are encouraged to ask the guests questions as they discuss the status of AM in their respective companies and industries. The first guest was Christoph Hansen, the Director of Technology & Innovation at Sauber Engineering AG, while the second was Andreas Knöchel, Head of Program Management Additive Manufacturing Lattice for Oechsler AG. This Wednesday, September 15th, at 9 am EST, GKN Additive‘s Global Operations Manager for Additive Manufacturing, Jan Hötter, will be joining Inside AM.

“Additive Manufacturing is changing the world! Vision or already real?” Our new interactive and live series “inside AM” will discuss this with leading industry experts.”

You can register for the event here.

Sinterit’s NILS 480 3D Printer

Just last week, Sinterit released its new industrial 3D printer, the NILS 480, right in time for RAPID this week. The company is holding an official launch webinar for the NILS 480 printer this Wednesday the 15th at 9 am EST, and Sinterit’s Dominik Stasiak, Maxime Polesello, Michał Grzymała – Moszczyński, and Tim Sheehan will discuss some of the key features of the new printer, including its automation options, its speed and size, wide material range, the price, ROI, and more.

“During our launching webinar on September 15th, you will learn how fast you can print using the full 200 x 200 x 330 mm print size. “It will be the first chance to meet a completely new product line and discuss with the Sinterit team why NILS 480 is a game-changer for industrial SLS 3D printing.”

You can register for the launch webinar here.

3D Systems: Bioprinting Sodium Alginate

In its second webinar of the week, 3D Systems will present “Bioprinting Sodium Alginate Using the Allevi by 3D Systems Platform” at 11 am EST on the 15th. During the virtual presentation and demonstration, attendees will learn about four unique methods for bioprinting alginate using the Allevi 3 system: pre-crosslinking, filament, coaxial hollow tube, and FRESH support bioprinting. Registrants will receive a PDF copy of the company’s Sodium Alginate bioprinting protocol, and are encouraged to submit questions during the hour-long webinar.

“Our bioengineer Aidan Zerdoum will discuss how to approach alginate pre-crosslinking for traditional bioprinting, as well as alginate filament and FRESH support bioprinting. He will then go over a demonstration of how to use our coaxial nozzle to create hollow tubes and core-shell structures. All these techniques can be used for applications such as tissue engineering, vascularization, bioink development, and drug delivery. “

You can register for the webinar here.

3DQue’s Livestream on Sustainable 3D Printing

Technology startup 3DQue Systems is focused on automating 3D printers in order to make high-volume production available to makers, entrepreneurs, and engineers around the world. At 7:30 pm EST on September 15th, the company will host a livestream on its YouTube channel about sustainable 3D printing called “Sustainable Automated 3D Printing – The Key to Green Manufacturing.”

“Join us this Wednesday September 15th, at 4:30 PM PST on our livestream as Mateo and Steven talk with Buzz Baldwin of 3D PrintLife about how automating 3D printing reduces waste and GHGs, leading towards a more sustainable future.”

No need to register, just set your notifications and tune in on the 15th at 7:30 pm EST to the livestream below:

CAMWorks Automation Fighting Workforce Shortage

Moving on to Thursday, September 16th, software company CAMWorks, An HCL Technologies Product, is holding a webinar at 11 am EST called “Combatting Workforce Shortage with CAM Automation.” Senior Applications Specialist Marc Bissell with HCL America will discuss how CAM Automation can help save attendees time and energy, how to use SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks to improve the design to manufacturing process, how to keep up with demand even when short-staffed, and more.

“Skilled manufacturing workers are difficult to find and hire. Join this webinar to learn how CAM automation can help you increase productivity with your current workforce.”

Register for the webinar here.

HP: Getting Started with Automation

Sticking with the theme of automation, HP is co-sponsoring a webinar with several other companies at 12 pm EST on the 16th called “Technologies Used in Automation: How to Get Started.” Hosted by the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), attendees will learn how to reduce risk, develop a supply chain strategy for complex automation systems, and more from speaker Jim Beretta, the President of marketing consulting company Customer Attraction, which specializes in automation and robotics.

“Automation is complex, there are many serious decisions to be made when considering implementation into your facility: from vision, part feeding conveyance, and robotics, to PLC and communications. What happens if you don’t have a plant standard or specification? How do you get started and ensure that you make the right decisions? In this webinar we invite industry experts to weigh in on getting started in automation and how to make the best purchase decisions for your factory.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3DEO on 3D Printing Metal Medical Devices

At 1 pm EST on the 16th, 3DEO is hosting a webinar called “Metal 3D Printing Medical Devices,” and while the focus will be on medical devices, the insights shared by company president Matt Sand should be applicable to product development in other applications as well. Among other things, attendees will learn how to scale metal AM for mass production, how the technology is accelerating product development, and finding good candidate applications for metal AM. In addition, Sand will share some real-world medical case studies of applications that have successfully moved from CNC machining to medical 3D printing with metal.

“The material will be discussed in the context of real-world case studies in metal 3D printing at 3DEO and publicly available success stories such as medical implants and other medical applications. In addition, the economics of metal 3D printing will be covered so you can understand what it takes to build a winning business case.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Systems: Design Freedom for Custom Jewelry

In its final webinar this week, 3D Systems will hold “Unleash Design Freedom for High-Volume Production and Custom Jewelry” at 2 pm EST on Thursday the 16th. Michael Fraser, an advanced applications engineer within 3D Systems’ AIG, will lead the webinar, covering topics including jewelry design challenges, examples of jewelry casting use cases, the benefits of 3D printed wax patterns for direct jewelry casting, and more.

“Join this webinar to learn how our 3D printing solutions ensure perfect quality and reliability every time, reduce cost and time-to-market, and help you achieve new levels of jewelry design and productivity. Fitting into your standard manufacturing workflow from finely detailed, high-fidelity prototypes, to lost wax casting and mold making, our wide range of additive manufacturing solutions addresses all jewelry design styles and production challenges.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Printing in Orthopedics with 3DHEALS

For our final webinar this week, also at 2 pm EST on the 16th, 3DHEALS will discuss “3D Printing in Orthopedics” via Zoom. Sponsored by HP and moderated by Dr. Ben Holmes, the CEO of Nanochon, the webinar will feature four panelists: Alan Dang, MD, co-founder and CMO of PrinterPrezz; orthopedic surgeon Bruno Gobbato, MD; Brian McLaughlin, the Founder, President, and CEO of Amplify Additive; and orthopedic surgeon Richard Hurley, MD, the co-founder and CEO of Conceptualiz.

“In this upcoming virtual event focusing on 3D printing in Orthopedics, we will feature a panel of international influencers, rising startups, and hot topics to both learn and discuss what innovators and entrepreneurs are experiencing from their personal perspectives, ranging from metal 3D printing, implants, to various other 3D technologies that are related to 3D printing surgical planning tools, such as AR/VR/MR. Through the conversation, we hope to learn more about current industry landscape and trends.”

You can register for the webinar here. As always, breakout rooms will be available afterwards for networking.

