3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: October 10, 2021

We’ve got another crazy busy week of 3D printing webinars and events coming up, so let’s just dive right in to all of the details!

European Military AM Symposium

First up, the Additive Manufacturing in Military EU conference will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 12th and 13th, in Bonn, Germany. Organized by the German Association for Defence Technology, with support from the European Defence Agency (EDA), this symposium will be held at the Maritim Hotel and discuss the military perspective on AM technology.

“The advantages in production and manufacturing are obvious and reach from conventionally ‘unconstructible’ structures to cost savings and advanced mechanical characteristics. From a military perspective, another point could be even more interesting: the logistical footprint is highly driven by spare parts.”

You can register for this in-person event here.

AM2021 Conference & Expo

From October 12-14, the Additive Manufacturing 2021 Conference & Expo will be held at the Duke Energy Convention Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Focused solely on AM for industrial parts and held jointly with the Top Shops Expo, attendees can enjoy three days of immersive learning about the latest 3D printing developments, including exhibits, sessions, and networking opportunities. Plus, you don’t want to miss the winners of the Cool Parts Showcase!

“As the first and only event focused exclusively on additive technologies for industrial part production, the conference takes a practical, applications-based look at the machines, materials and methodologies being used to create end-use tools and components. The event is designed for owners, executives and engineers at contract manufacturers, as well as OEMs involved in durable goods manufacturing.”

You can register for the event here.

Advanced Manufacturing Technology Conference 2021

Also from the 12th to the 14th, the industrialization of additive manufacturing will be explored at AMTC 2021, which was called the Munich Technology Conference (MTC) for its first three iterations and is now the Advanced Manufacturing Technology Conference. Coming to Aachen, Germany for the first time, in partnership with the Technical University of Munich (TUM), RWTH Aachen University of Excellence, and Oerlikon, this hybrid C-level conference features more than 60 invited speakers from such auspicious names as Boeing, Audi, EOS, Siemens, MIT, and more.

“Nowhere else in the world will you find a conference on Additive Manufacturing with more depth, shared experience and passion. The AMTC promises out-of-the-box thinkers insights into the why and how of Additive Manufacturing.”

You can register for the conference here.

Hexagon’s CAE-Focused Conference

HxGN LIVE Design & Engineering 2021, Hexagon‘s conference focused on CAE, will be held virtually from October 12th-15th, though the last day is a dedicated product training day. With 220 technical customer presentations over three days, covering topics such as AI, digital twins, machine learning, autonomous solutions, virtual manufacturing, and more, attendees will definitely have the chance to explore all aspects of CAE.

“Join us on October 12-14 to unite with designers, engineers and manufacturing leaders and travel into the future of Design & Engineering with the world’s leading manufacturing brands at HxGN LIVE Design & Engineering 2021.”

You can register for the conference here.

Fakuma Plastics Processing Trade Fair

The year’s first large international in-person event for industrial plastics processing, Fakuma 2021, will be held from October 12-16, at the Friedrichshafen Exhibition Centre in Germany. Nearly 1,500 exhibitors, including Arburg, will be on hand to showcase their latest offerings, and over 30 talks will be held about topics related to plastics processing.

“Attention will be focused on the latest technologies which promise highly advantageous benefits, as well as processes and tools for efficient plastics processing by means of injection moulding, extrusion, thermoforming and 3D printing.”

You can register for the trade fair here.

3D Systems on Jewelry Design Freedom

Moving on from events, at least for a day, 3D Systems is holding a webinar at 5 am EST on Tuesday, October 12th, called “Unleash Design Freedom for High-Volume Production and Custom Jewelry.” Michael Fraser, an advanced applications engineer within the company’s Application Innovation Group (AIG), will discuss how to reduce cost and time-to-market, ensure quality, and more in terms of 3D jewelry design and production.

“Successful jewelry design requires creativity, quality, and the ability to reproduce true-to-CAD patterns. 3D Systems combines over 20 years of jewelry manufacturing experience and industry-specific solutions to give you a competitive advantage in high-throughput and mass-custom jewelry manufacturing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Materialise: Specialized Software for Metal AM

At 10 am EST, on Tuesday the 12th, Materialise will hold a webinar titled “Ensure Successful Metal 3D Prints Every Time with Specialized Software,” which is pretty self-explanatory. Three speakers from Materialise Software—Lieve Boeykens, Sales and Pre-Sales Enablement Manager, and Sales Application Engineers Michael Cook and Ian O’Loughlin—will discuss how simulation helps consistently achieve successful metal 3D prints, how to overcome common metal AM challenges, how your AM workflow can be streamlined with support generation tools, and more.

“Metal 3D printing has a lot of potential, but many productions could run into challenges that result in expensive build failures and excessive support removal costs. “How can you ensure that you won’t waste material, machine time, and operator time? During this webinar, our 3D printing software experts will discuss how specialized software empowers companies to minimize the risks associated with metal 3D printing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TriMech on SOLIDWORKS 3D CAD

Also at 10 am on the 12th, TriMech is holding a webinar called “Get to know SOLIDWORKS 3D CAD,” with demonstrations on how the program offers the necessary tools to help you bring your designs to life. Application Engineer David Cano-Mejia will teach attendees how to design a 3D part, create 2D drawing of a design, combine parts in a 3D assembly, and more, plus explain some of the new feature enhancements in SOLIDWORKS 2022.

“SOLIDWORKS provides you with all of the necessary tools for you to bring your designs to life. The mechanical design aspect of SOLIDWORKS is built to cut down on the design time required for any new product, as well as giving you the freedom to easily implement any design changes that may occur. Additionally, creating your designs in 3D allows you to evaluate the fit and function of your models, which can reduce the costly process of prototyping and physical testing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

INTAMSYS Concludes FUNMAT PRO 610 HT Webinar Series

INTAMSYS will complete its FUNMAT PRO 610 HT webinar series at 11 am EST this Tuesday, October 12th with “Round 3: A Deep-Dive into its Technical Characteristics and Full Benefits.” The 60-minute webinar, ending with a Q&A session, will be held at 10 am Central European Time (4 am EST), while the one with the US team will be at 11 am EST. Attendees will receive a full overview of the printer, in addition to learning about its full capabilities and professional applications.

“Our expert will give you the keys to fully comprehend our FUNMAT PRO 610 HT printer and how it unlocks the potential of high-performance polymers in 3D printing. It is after all one of the largest build volume, industrial-scale printers on the market. Without forgetting its open material system!”

You can register for the EMEA webinar here, and the US webinar here.

SOLIDWORKS CAM & CAMWorks Webinar Series

HCL CAMWorks is holding a free webinar series this week in order to offer accessible training material to professionals in the CAM industry. The first episode, “SOLIDWORKS CAM and CAMWorks:- Getting Started,” will be held at 11 am EST on the 12th, while episode #2, “SOLIDWORKS ® CAM for Designers – A Path to Better Designs,” will also be on the 12th but at 2 pm EST. The third and final episode at 11 am EST on the 14th will be “SOLIDWORKS® CAM and CAMWorks: Getting Started with the TechDB.”

“This webinar series will provide an opportunity to sharpen your CAM skills and possibly learn more advanced features and functionalities that might help you secure additional orders, helping maintain business operations.”

You can register for one or more of the episodes here.

Inside 3D Printing Seoul 2021

From October 13th-15th, Inside 3D Printing Seoul will again be held at KINTEX in South Korea. If you’re interested in launching new products, raising brand awareness, fundraising, or networking with other AM industry professionals, you won’t want to miss this one.

“Inside 3D Printing will play a major role in helping 3D printing technology to expand across industries as manufacturing, molding, construction, aerospace, automotive, medical, dental, fashion and jewelry.”

You can register for the event here.

Dassault’s 2021 MODSIM Conference

On Wednesday, October 13th, Dassault Systèmes is holding the 3DEXPERIENCE Modeling & Simulation Conference, or MODSIM, starting at 1 pm EST, with a focus on CATIA, SOLIDWORKS, and SIMULIA. The virtual event will feature keynote speakers from Airbus, Jaguar Land Rover, and Novo Nordisk, demonstrations of industry workflows that put MODSIM to the test, panel discussions, and more.

“This year’s conference will focus on game-changing technology from CATIA, SOLIDWORKS and SIMULIA, inspiring managers and leaders to design and innovate the next generation of products – together – on one business platform.”

You can register for the event here.

America Makes Town Hall

America Makes has announced a Membership Town Hall Series, with the first one taking place this Wednesday the 13th at 2 pm EST. During these three hour-long Webex sessions, a Membership FAQ will be developed and made available to attendees afterwards. The next session will be at 2 pm EST on November 17th, with the final one taking place on December 8th at 2 pm EST.

“America Makes is launching a series of three membership town halls to give an overview of membership benefits, Portal tools, and answer any questions you may have.”

You can register for the first town hall here.

3DQue’s Latest Livestream

The last webinar on Wednesday the 13th is 3DQue‘s latest livestream, at 7:30 pm EST. The discussion will be with Polymaker about PolyCast for Prusa and the Ender 3, metal 3D printing, and how to automate with the Ultimaker S5 printer.

“Learn how to 3D print metal on any dual-extrusion 3D printer! Join Mateo and Steven as they chat with Cody from Polymaker about metal 3D printing, PolyCast, and automation on the Ultimaker S5!”

Set your notifications for Wednesday’s livestream now.

TÜV SÜD Continues Training Courses

International service corporation TÜV SÜD continues its training courses this week with the second iteration of its “Health and Safety in Additive Manufacturing” class. This module is part of a bundled training course, and attendees will learn about basic principles and legal aspects, AM-specific risk assessment, standardization, and more. The class will be held from 2 am – 6 am EST on October 14th and 15th.

“This paid training focuses on the foundation for safe and efficient AM series production. For additive manufacturing, in contrast to other fields, there are only a few concrete examples of how risk assessment can be carried out. A large number of general manufacturing aspects are important for AM processes, such as the safe handling of testing and measuring equipment or moving machine components.”

You can register for the course here.

OnRamp Manufacturing Conference

Together with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC), gener8tor is holding a virtual event, the OnRamp Manufacturing Conference, from 10 until 4 pm EST on Thursday the 14th. Starting with a keynote presentation by Celeste Drake, Made in America Director from the Office of Management and Budget, and continuing with breakout sessions on topics like the manufacturing workforce, digitalization, why corporations engage with startups, and more, the event will bring together manufacturing innovators from VC, corporate, and startup audiences.

“The OnRamp Manufacturing Conference brings together the manufacturing industry’s leading corporations, investors and startups. The conference highlights innovations disrupting the manufacturing industry, the leaders making such innovations possible and how new technologies and business models will reinvent the industry.”

You can register for the conference here.

TriMech on SOLIDWORKS PDM

In TriMech’s second webinar this week, at 10 am EST on the 14th, the company will focus on how to “Get to Know SOLIDWORKS PDM.” Elite Application Engineer Tim Paris will demonstrate how SOLIDWORKS PDM can help automate and streamline data, while also making it easier to locate as well. Attendees will learn to avoid the wrong version of a form, recreating lost files, clicking through complex or strangely named folder structures, and more.

“After spending time on creating designs and generating a lot of data you want to make sure you are able to find it again. Did you know SOLIDWORKS PDM can help you with this?”

You can register for the webinar here.

Materialise & 4 Common AM Challenges for Dental Labs

Materialise is also holding its second webinar of the week at 10 am EST on the 14th, called “4 Common 3D Printing Challenges for Dental Labs: Why Automation Is the Solution.” Software expert Dr. Volker Schillen, Materialise Market Innovation Manager, will be discussing some of the common challenges that are encountered when adopting 3D printing in the dental lab, and how automation via the Materialise Magics Pre-Print Dental Module can help you get past them and create an efficient, scalable process.

“Dentistry is rapidly becoming more and more digitalized. If you want to stay ahead of the competition, you need to turn to advanced technologies, such as 3D printing, for your dental lab.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Automated Post-Processing with B9Creations

At 12 pm EST on Thursday, October 14th, B9Creations will hold a webinar, “Automated Post-Processing: The Secret to Taking the Work out of Your Workflow.” After discussing what can lead to successful post-processing, attendees will also have the chance to participate in a live Q&A session at the end.

“During this webinar, we’ll uncover the secrets to successful post-processing – from support removal to cleaning and curing your 3D printed models. Discover best practices, see live demos, and find out what real customers have to say about B9Creations’ automated post-processing solutions.”

You can register for the webinar here.

HP on Redesigning Racing Motorcycles with AM

HP feels the need, the need for speed, in its latest sponsored webinar, “Need for Speed: How Additive Manufacturing Helps to Re-Design Racing Motorcycles,” at 2 pm EST on the 14th. Attendees will learn how 3D printing was used to redesign a 30-year-old motorcycle for top performance, how to produce a functional prototype directly from CAD, and more from three expert speakers: Brian Case, Director of the Barber Advanced Design Center at the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum; HP Applications Engineer Justin Case; and Mike Santora, Associate Editor of Design World, WTWH Media LLC.

“Do you race motorcycles? The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum houses the world’s largest motorcycle collection. The museum is also home to a 3D design and research center focused on educating and exploring concepts and ideas to advance motorcycle design for peak racing performance. Join this session to hear about an exciting project the Barber team has been working on using additive manufacturing technology!”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Printing in Hospitals with 3DHEALS

Our last webinar this week is “3D Printing in Hospitals” with 3DHEALS, from 3-4:30 pm EST on Thursday the 14th. Many hospitals have started using medical images not only for diagnostics but also for patient-specific surgical planning, which 3D printing has definitely helped with. A panel of experts will discuss this topic during the webinar: Kerim Genc, Business Development Manager for the Simpleware Product Group at Synopsys; Shannon Walters, Executive Manager of the Stanford 3D and Quantitative Imaging Lab; Paul Fotheringham, Founder of 3D LifePrints (3DLP); and Albert S. Woo, MD, FACS, an Associate Professor of Surgery, Pediatrics and Neurosurgery at The Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Chief of the Division of Pediatric Plastic Surgery, Director of the Cleft and Craniofacial Center at Hasbro Children’s Hospital, and founding Director of the Lifespan 3D Printing Laboratory at Rhode Island Hospital.

“In recent years, many hospitals have started making a shift, from using medical images primarily for diagnostic purposes, to integrating them in patient-specific surgical planning. This has created enormous advantages for hospitals and their patients and is largely supported by the clarifying regulatory landscape, increased governmental support, new public and private initiatives, and the expanding role of the radiologist as an imaging expert. As part of this, an increasing number of hospitals across the world have integrated the practice of 3D printing into their medical care. Hospitals are recognizing the added value it brings to personalized patient care and the countless possibilities that are becoming a reality, in creating better treatment options.”

You can register for the webinar here.

