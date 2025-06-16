Formnext Germany

3DPOD 258: Shapeways, Now and Then, with CEO Marleen Vogelaar

08:30 am by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusiness

Marleen Vogelaar was Shapeways‘ first CFO and came back to save the firm from bankruptcy. She takes us through the drama and effort to rebound the firm and grow it once again. What is their strategy to be? What markets will they target, what technologies will they use, and where will they invest? Will the firm focus on consumers, businesses, manufacturing, or prototypes? Will the company look at series manufacturing and more assembly operations, or stick to what others do? On the whole, this is an exciting set of experiences and a well-informed look into the future of Additive Manufacturing.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Print Services

