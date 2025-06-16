3DPOD 258: Shapeways, Now and Then, with CEO Marleen Vogelaar

Marleen Vogelaar was Shapeways‘ first CFO and came back to save the firm from bankruptcy. She takes us through the drama and effort to rebound the firm and grow it once again. What is their strategy to be? What markets will they target, what technologies will they use, and where will they invest? Will the firm focus on consumers, businesses, manufacturing, or prototypes? Will the company look at series manufacturing and more assembly operations, or stick to what others do? On the whole, this is an exciting set of experiences and a well-informed look into the future of Additive Manufacturing.
Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Stay up-to-date on all the latest news from the 3D printing industry and receive information and offers from third party vendors.
Print Services
Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.
You May Also Like
3D Systems Helps NASA, Penn State, and ASU Take the Heat Off Space Missions
As space missions get more ambitious, keeping equipment safe from extreme heat and cold is becoming a big challenge. That’s where 3D printing steps in, and 3D Systems (NYSE: DDD)...
Additive Manufacturing in the Small Arms Silencers Market – Eight Years Later
In 2017, AM Research (then known as SmarTech Publishing) published what probably seemed like an odd research note to the AM industry at the time – an opportunity brief and opinion...
Nikon Advanced Manufacturing & America Makes to Develop Aluminum Powder Dataset
Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc. (NAMI), the Long Beach-based end-to-end metal additive manufacturing (AM) firm, has announced that the company is partnering with the Manufacturing USA Institute America Makes to develop...
Metal Powder Supplier Elementum 3D Added to $46B Air Force Contract
Elementum 3D, a Colorado-based developer and supplier of metal powders used in additive manufacturing (AM), announced that the company has been added to the vendors list in the fourth on-ramp...