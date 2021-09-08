NILS 480: A new industrial SLS 3D printer from Sinterit

Sinterit just announced a new industrial SLS 3D printer. Entering the industrial sector with NILS 480 keeps the company on track providing the most available SLS solution on the market. The printer will be available from early 2022.

NILS 480 opens up a whole new industrial line, independently from the compact line with Lisa or Lisa PRO multiple times awarded SLS 3D printers. It answers different needs.

The large printing volume, fast build time, and automated systems make it a considerable choice for bulk additive manufacturing users. Sinterit declares that the ROI of NILS 480 can be achieved in just 40 days, so it becomes a considerable option for AM newbies that just starts building the inventory. It is also a game-changer for current industrial machine users, which can use NILS 480 to become more agile.

How big and fast is NILS 480

The size of the print bed, which in SLS 3D printers is the printing area, measures 200 x 200 x 330 mm. The official printing speed will be unveiled during Sinterit’s launching webinar, but we suspect that the whole print bed could be printed in a little more than one day.

“We used our experience from over 1000 compact systems sold worldwide and decided to reinvent the industrial-grade printer, changing the market once again. Starting with the compact line raised the bar for us very high. Our goal was always to provide the highest selective laser sintering quality, but also to make this technology widely available, so with a reachable price in mind. NILS 480 draws from this experience,” says Maxime Polesello, CEO at Sinterit.

How much will NILS 480 cost?

Sinterit declares that it will present the exact price, as well as the complete NILS 480 specification during the launching webinar on September 15th. Most of the industrial-grade SLS 3D printers cost over 100k EUR. There are a few in a price range between 60k and 100k, but Sinterit declares opening the new pricing chapter to make industrial printers more accessible.

Productivity reinvented

Sinterit’s experience in producing compact SLS 3D printers is beneficial when it comes to the economics and ergonomics of the device. Industrial professionals expect to achieve optimal printing costs. However, those costs are down to a variety of factors, including printer performance, automated systems, the cost and refresh ratio of materials, machine maintenance, machine speed, and printer purchase depreciation.

NILS 480, thanks to smart powder distribution systems and automated bed removal, becomes a production-ready SLS 3D printer.

The range of materials covers the majority of key industry needs and the open environment function makes NILS 480 available for a lot of adjustments. The user could easily set over 50 printing parameters and use third-party materials which also answer the needs of researchers and academics.

Is zero waste possible in SLS 3D printing?

The complete novelty is a limited powder waste specificity, which makes NILS 480 a very economical 3D printer. More about it will be told during the NILS 480 launching webinar.

Ease of use

Industrial SLS printers need specialized, trained operators, and pre-print preparation takes a lot of time. In addition to that, the maintenance costs of a typical industrial SLS 3D printer are huge. Sinterit announces a change in those aspects. Supposedly, thanks to the automated systems it will be even easier and faster to operate than in a current compact Lisa SLS line. Is the revolution coming? The first NILS 480 SLS 3D printers will be available for clients from early 2022.

About the company

Sinterit is a global supplier of innovative 3D printing solutions in SLS technology. With two SLS 3D printer lines – compact and industrial – it answers the needs of engineers, educators, researchers, scientists and, above all, visionaries.

Sinterit SLS 3D printers work every day across multiple industries including automotive, electronics, mechanical engineering, consumer goods, healthcare, and many more.

Sinterit’s system is used in over forty markets around the world with more than a thousand installations. The recipient of awards at Formnext and from All3DP authority (multiple times), Sinterit SLS 3D printers are known for their ease of use, uncompromising quality, and availability.

