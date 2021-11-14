3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: November 14, 2021

It’s a busy week ahead of webinars and industry events, and yes, there’s definitely more to do this week than just Formnext. In today’s 3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup, there are several multi-day events, along with webinars on topics ranging from process validation, how AM is changing aerospace, 3D printing medications, and more. Read on for all the details!

TERMIS 2021 Digital Conference

First up, from Monday, November 15th through Friday, November 19th, the 6th World Congress of the Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine International Society, or TERMIS 2021, will be held in a digital format, instead of in the Dutch city of Maastricht as originally planned. The general theme of the congress is “Biologically inspired technology driven regenerative medicine,” and scientists, researchers, and technical experts from industry and academia will be on hand to discuss developments in biomaterials, biofabrication, and enabling technologies for regenerative medicine. There will be a poster program, a digitized abstract books, presentations, and exhibitors, one of which will be Nanoscribe. In addition to a booth, two presentations by Nanoscribe users will also be held, focusing on stem cell research based on Nanoscribe’s high-precision 3D printing process.

“Come visit us at our booth and explore the world of microfabrication! Find out more about Nanoscribe’s high-precision additive manufacturing technologies and how they can benefit you in rapid prototyping and fabrication of biomedical devices or 3D printing bio-inspired microenvironments. Take the chance to discuss your next microfabrication projects, e.g. in biofabrication, tissue engineering or life sciences, with our colleague Alexander Legant. He looks forward to discussing opportunities for your innovation projects and answering any of your questions.”

You can register for TERMIS 2021 here.

ASTM’s Standards Forum at Formnext

Also on the 15th, ASTM International has organized, together with ISO – International Organization for Standardization and the U.S. Commercial Service, a Standards Forum at Formnext 2021. That morning at 9:30 am CET (3:30 am EST), AM professionals from academia, industry, research institutes, and government agencies will meet in the Inspiration Room in Hall 10, Level 2 of Messe Frankfurt in Germany to discuss how standards impact AM industrialization, and how they can be leveraged for different applications in various sectors. The forum will include multiple keynote addresses, break-out sessions, panel discussions, and presentations, with professionals from organizations like Wohler’s Associates, ASME, Sigma Labs, EOS, Siemens Energy, and more, and there will also be a network reception afterwards.

“This is an excellent opportunity to understand and appreciate how AM standards have been used across different industry sectors. You will get first-hand information from the industry leaders who are effectively using standards in their AM operations. The panel discussions and break-out sessions allow you to interact with industry experts about the standard practices and methods to overcome challenges in the implementation of AM.”

You can register for the forum here, which includes a free pass to Formnext.

WESTEC 2021 & AeroDef 2021

WESTEC 2021, which is part of the Manufacturing Technology Series produced by SME and The Association for Manufacturing Technology (AMT), and AeroDef 2021, by SME alone, will both take place at the Long Beach Convention Center in California from Tuesday the 16th through Thursday the 18th. Each one will feature multiple keynotes, panel discussions, an Integrated Solution Center, technology exhibits, and more, and AeroDef will have a specific focus on “the smart technologies and intelligent people propelling aerospace and defense manufacturing.”

“Southern California is the heart of the US’s largest manufacturing market, home to more than 1.3 million manufacturing jobs and 11.3% of American manufacturing output. The high-growth West Coast region is responsible for $460 billion in manufacturing output per year and is home to over 2.2 million manufacturing jobs across a diverse range of industries.”

You can register for WESTEC/AeroDef 2021 here.

Formnext 2021: AM live and in color

It hardly needs any introduction, but Formnext 2021, the leading industry platform for additive manufacturing and industrial 3D printing, will be held this week in Frankfurt, Germany from November 16-19. Touted as the “international meeting point for the next generation of intelligent industrial production,” Formnext will be featuring a rich supporting program, including presentations from partner country Italy, high-caliber talks from industry experts, innovations from the Start-up Challenge Pitchnext and purmundus Challenge, the TCT Conference and stage, and much more. There have already been a lot of announcements from participating companies launching new products or partnerships, and there will be many more to come during the event as well. Plus, if you can’t make it in person, Formnext Digital Days will be held November 30th and December 1st.

“It’s been a long 18 months of entirely digital encounters and we have all missed the face-to-face productive meetings and exchange of ideas that are so needed in our innovative industry. As drivers of this cutting-edge technology, we know how important it is to shape ideas personally and in an environment that fosters the importance of community and personal encounters. And that’s exactly how the AM community feels. Around 600 exhibitors, including 55% from abroad, have registered already.”

You can register for Formnext 2021 here.

3D Systems & Hexagon on Quality Inspection

3D Systems, together with Hexagon, are co-hosting a webinar on Tuesday, November 16th at 2 pm EST, called “Easy Automatic Quality Inspection with the New Hexagon Optical Scanning Plug-in for Geomagic Control X 2022.” Attendees will learn how to increase their inspection process by 30% by using the automated workflows on the new Geomagic Control X software release, paired with Hexagon’s structured light scanners, from speakers Giles Gaskell and Phillip Lewis, Commercial Business Managers, Structured Light Scanning, Hexagon; Sean Parker, Senior Applications Engineer, 3D Systems; and Alexander Zacharov, Application Engineer, Structured Light Scanning, Hexagon.

“Join this webinar to learn how you can immediately improve your efficiency by combining industry-leading metrology software, Geomagic Control X, and the Hexagon SmartScan structured light scanner. “Experience how effective scanning, coupled with strong software, has a measurable impact on your accelerating your metrology process.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Printing in High Heat with Stratasys

Also at 2 pm EST on the 16th, Stratasys is holding a webinar on “High heat production options” and how to 3D print functional parts for these environments. 3D printing makes it possible to create stronger, lighter components in materials that resist high temperatures for industries like aerospace, automotive, and medical. During the webinar, attendees will learn about several Stratasys AM technologies that are great at printing parts to operate in high heat environments from Stratasys speakers Allen Kreemer, Sr. Strategic Applications Engineer and Eric O’Hara, Sr. Applications Engineer – FDM; JP Velasco, Sr. Applications Engineer – SLA; and John Griffin, Commercial Leader – P3; Matthew Stenoien, Manager, Solutions Marketing, will moderate the discussion.

“Manufacturing parts for high-heat uses can be challenging, and the risks of failure are often catastrophic, losing both trust in the customer and valuable manufacturing time – sometimes weeks or months. 3D printing high heat materials has the potential to revolutionize manufacturing in many industries, from creating lighter, stronger parts for automotive, to more intuitive and effective medical tooling and applications. This webinar will offer a tour of the excellent options that Stratasys offers, and highlight which applications are best suited to each printer and material.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TÜV SÜD Continues AM Virtual Training Series

TÜV SÜD is continuing its Additive Manufacturing Virtual Training Courses this week, talking about “Process Validation in Additive Manufacturing (AM)” on Wednesday, November 17th and Thursday, November 18th starting at 2 am EST. Each session will last four hours, and focus on how to conduct AM-specific process validation in order to guarantee part quality, as well as the requirements for and how to implement this validation. Other topics will include quality management for AM and qualification of systems, processes, and machines in AM environments, and this particular course is part of the bundled iAM Engineer and iAM Quality Manager certificate line.

“In our AM specific training, the requirements and implementation for AM-specific process validation will be deeply discussed. On the one hand, we will introduce you to that subject and we will give you the knowledge and input that you need in practice. On the other hand, there will be workshops segments in the training to discuss specific situations and cases in detail and how these learnings can be applied. You can gain ideas that will be useful for your specific situation and can continue working on them in your company in an effective manner.”

You can register for the course here.

PAMA Alliance Overview & Photopolymer Opportunities

Last month, the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and UV+EB photopolymer chemistry non-profit association RadTech, formed Photopolymer Additive Manufacturing Alliance, or PAMA, in order to engage academia, industry, government, and NGOs to help advance materials and systems science for AM. Its inaugural event, “Alliance Overview and Opportunities for Photopolymer Materials and Systems Characterization,” will be held virtually this week, November 17th and 18th, from 1-3 pm EST. The Material Characterization Panel on the 17th welcomes Technical Leader Jeff Stansbury, University of Colorado Denver Anschutz; Stephanie Benight, Tactile Material Solutions; Jeff Klang, Arkema; and H. Jerry Qi, Georgia Tech, and the System Characterization Panel the 18th welcomes Technical Leader Robert McLeod, University of Colorado Boulder; David Walker, Azul3D; Cameron Miller, NIST: and Xiayun Zhao, University of Pittsburgh.

“This will be the first in an ongoing series of PAMA events to connect commercial PAM companies of all sizes with PAMA regarding state-of-the-art materials, characterization technologies, and environmental and safety policies.”

You can register for the webinars here.

Overcoming Manufacturing Challenges with TriMech

At 10 am EST on the 17th, TriMech will hold a webinar entitled “Overcoming Manufacturing Challenges: Legacy Parts, Spare Parts and Part Inspection.” TriMech Additive Manufacturing Application Engineer Dennis Barnum will discuss familiar part-related manufacturing challenges, such as trying to source a part from a supplier that isn’t there anymore, and how we can apply new technologies, like 3D printing, to solve them. Attendees will also learn how the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated supply chain and logistics issues, ways to resurrect old hand-drafted models or CAD files, how some new technologies can be “stacked” to make a more efficient engineering workflow, and more.

“There will always be challenges to overcome in business, and manufacturing is no different. The trick is being able to leverage new technology and techniques that not only prevent future challenges but can solve your existing ones as well. Specifically, let’s take a closer look at solving common problems regarding part production.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Stratasys Direct & ASME: How AM is Changing Aerospace

Later on the 17th, at 1 pm EST, Stratasys Direct is holding a webinar, hosted by ASME, on “How 3D Printing is Changing the Aerospace Industry.” Speakers Chris Holshouser, the Founder and Principal Consultant of AoZora Additive LLC, and Scott Sevcik, VP – Aerospace Business Segment at Stratasys, will discuss how the aerospace industry has benefitted from using AM, in addition to available design services and which technologies are best suited for aerospace. Attendees will learn how AM can be used to lightweight components and consolidate parts, what special treatments are needed when printing end-use aerospace parts, how companies can integrate the technology into their supply chains, and more.

“The aerospace industry has been using a variety of 3D printing technologies for decades. From light-weighting parts for space travel using SLS to consolidating complex parts using DMLM, the aerospace industry is embracing additive technologies and producing highly efficient components while saving time, money and warehousing costs.”

You can register for the webinar here.

America Makes Holding Membership Town Hall

At 2 pm EST on Wednesday the 17th, America Makes is holding the second Webex meeting in its Membership Town Hall Series; the first was held last month and the final meeting will be on December 8th. After all three of the sessions have been completed, a Membership FAQ will be developed and made available to attendees. You can submit questions in advance to [email protected].

“America Makes is launching a series of three membership town halls to give an overview of membership benefits, Portal tools, and answer any questions you may have.”

You can register for the Membership Town Hall sessions here.

Materialise Mimics Segmentation Webinar

Moving on to Thursday, November 18th, Materialise is holding a free online “Innovation Course on Mimics Segmentation” at 8 am EST. Held in English, the program will include an introduction to the versatile Mimics Innovation Suite (MIS), and then move on to vertebra segmentation from CT data, skull segmentation with artifacts, brain segmentation based on MRT data, and more. Attendees should, by the end of the course, understand all of the latest features and enhancements of MIS in order to master the tools and apply them at their own organizations. The trainers are Robin Verheyen, Medical Application Specialist at Materialise Medical; Geoffrey Salvoni, Application Engineer at Materialise Medical; and Zachary Gillett, Application Engineer at Materialise Medical UK.

“Medical image data serves as a powerful information base for doctors, engineers, and researchers who are looking for solutions to improve medical care. The Mimics Innovation Suite was developed with the goal to process medical image data as easily and efficiently as possible. “In this virtual Mimics Segmentation Course, you will learn about the functionalities of our Mimics Innovation Suite and gain firsthand experiences in the segmentation of bony structures and soft tissue. You will also gain insight on how you can benefit from the versatile tools.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Printing of Drugs with 3DHEALS

At 11 am EST on the 18th, 3DHEALS is holding a 90-minute virtual event regarding “3D Printing Medications,” in order to showcase and update technological advances and high-value applications in the unique space. Moderated by Dr. Jenny Chen, the Founder and CEO of 3DHEALS, the speakers will be Anna Worsley, Director Of Innovation at FabRx; Xiaoling Li, PhD, a Professor of Pharmaceutics in Thomas J. Long School of Pharmacy at the University of the Pacific; Dr. Wei Jiang GOH, Co-Founder and CEO of Craft Health Pte Ltd; and Tom Bradbury, Vice President of Development Engineering at Aprecia Pharmaceuticals. As always, there will be breakout rooms available after the webinar for networking and connecting Pitch3D startups and investors.

“Leveraging design freedom of 3D printing and the latest research findings in pharmaceutical material science research, further optimization, and personalization medication/formulation is within arm’s reach. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to directly engage with us on this subject.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Live Virtual Tour of HP’s 3D Printing Demo Center

HP is holding another live virtual tour of its 3D Printing Demo Center at 12 pm EST on the 18th. On the agenda is an overview of HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing process and workflow, its applications, a customer panel, and an audience Q&A session. Speakers will be Carolina Rubio, 3D Printing Customer Program Manager, and Wes Kramer, Application Engineer – 3D Printing, both from HP, and then Paul DeWys, Owner and Sales Engineer at Forerunner 3D Printing.

“In this session, you will learn about HP Multi Jet Fusion Technology and how the HP 3D Printing End-to-End Process works, from file preparation to post-processing.”

You can register for the tour here.

Metal Xpo Forged Tour Continues Last week, Markforged kicked off its Metal Xpo Forged Tour, which is heading to multiple cities and states over the next month. On Thursday the 18th, the tour is coming to Hawk Ridge Systems showrooms in Santa Clara, California, and Redmond, Washington at 2 pm PST (5 pm EST). Attendees will get to meet with AM experts and learn how metal 3D printing is “changing the game” for businesses in multiple industries, see the company’s technology in action, and be eligible to receive a free Mark Two 3D printer, and two seats for the Markforged University Virtual Metal Certification, with the purchase of a Markforged Metal X system. “Food and beverages will be provided — join us to interface directly with additive manufacturing experts to learn more about Metal 3D printing or see it in action. Metal 3D printing has changed, and is continuing to change the landscape of manufacturing: Markforged and our partners are hitting the road to show you how.” If you can’t attend any of the live tour dates, you can register for a virtual ticket to the Metal Xpo livestream on December 1st; you’ll still be eligible for the discount. 3D Printing for Periodontics & Dental Surgery Finally, SprintRay, a certified continuing education (CE) provider through the Dental Board of California, is holding a free webinar at 6 pm EST on Thursday, November 18th, “3D Printing for Periodontics and Surgical Practices.” Dr. Jin Y. Kim, DDS, MPH, MS, FACD, will talk about how he’s used SprintRay’s technology and integrated digital workflows into his periodontics and dental implant therapy private practice, and demonstrate how AM technology can elevate patient care. “3D printing has revolutionized the modern dental practice, making digital workflows highly efficient and accurate. In this webinar, Dr. Jin Kim will discuss his use of SprintRay’s 3D printing technology and how he has integrated digital workflows in his private practice of periodontics and dental implant therapy as well as an overview of his practice’s adaptation from analog to digital.” You can register for the webinar here. One unit of CE credit will be awarded per hour of live class instruction, and the company will reach out after the webinar to all qualified persons with the course number. Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.