3DPOD 259: AM at Stratasys with Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer

Rich Garrity is the Chief Business Officer of Stratasys. Rich shares Stratasys´ vision and future with us. We talk about machines, applications, clients, and the market in general. What technologies will Stratasys rely on, what materials will it focus on, will it stay with polymers or move more towards metals, how is it dealing with competition, and more will be addressed in this episode.

