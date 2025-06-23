Formnext Germany

3DPOD 259: AM at Stratasys with Rich Garrity, Chief Business Unit Officer

June 23, 2025 by Joris Peels 3D PrintingBusiness

Share this Article

Rich Garrity is the Chief Business Officer of Stratasys. Rich shares Stratasys´ vision and future with us. We talk about machines, applications, clients, and the market in general. What technologies will Stratasys rely on, what materials will it focus on, will it stay with polymers or move more towards metals, how is it dealing with competition, and more will be addressed in this episode.

Podcast (podcast-audio): Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Spotify | RSS

Tagged with:

Print Services

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP 3D Systems Craftcloud Endeavor 3D FirstMold Xometry

Share this Article

Recent News

Zellerfeld and Sean Wotherspoon Drop 3D Printed Sneaker and Mule

Vinmec Performs Pediatric Total Femoral Replacement in Vietnam Using Personalized Implant

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Food

3D Printed Guns

View More

You May Also Like

3D PrintingEuropeMedical 3D PrintingNorth America

Children’s Nebraska Joins Insight Surgery to Bring 3D Printing to the OR

Children’s Nebraska is teaming up with UK-based Insight Surgery to bring personalized surgical planning and device manufacturing in-house. This move could reshape how the hospital prepares for complex procedures. By...

June 6, 2025
3D PrintingBusinessEuropeMedical 3D PrintingNorth America

Insight Surgery Receives $2.5 Million Investment & FDA Clearance for 3D Printed Guides

UK-based Insight Surgery has received a $2.5 million investment, with the round led by medtech investor Nodenza Venture Partners. Insight has a workflow solution for end-to-end design and printing of...

May 27, 2025
3D PrintingBioprintingGovernmentMedical 3D PrintingOceania

3D Printed Skin: Australia Leads the World with Breakthrough Trial in Sydney

A world-first clinical trial is underway in Sydney, and it’s rewriting the future of burn treatment. At the Concord Burns Unit, a patient has become the first in the world...

May 22, 2025
3D Printing3D Printing ResearchEuropeMedical 3D PrintingScience & Technology

Lithoz 3D Printed Bioceramic Implants Get a Boost from KLS Martin

Bioceramic implants could unleash a revolution. Ceramics that come close to mimicking bone could, if deemed safe and useful, replace a lot of metal and polymer implants. Now, a long...

April 18, 2025
Continuum Webinar
3ERP
Formnext
Continuum Powders
IMTS2026
AMR Data Center
AMR Satellite
HP
HP
Stratasys
FacFox
AMR Military Report 2024
AMR Software
MMX
3DPOD
HP Session 3

Events

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Networking Business Summit
February 24-26, 2026

Networking Business Summit
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides