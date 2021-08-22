3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 22, 2021

From food 3D printing and GE Additive’s Arcam EBM Spectra L 3D printer to 3D printing and CAD in a post-pandemic world and topology optimization, we’ve got a busy week of webinars and events to tell you about. Read on for all the details!

SPEE3D Exhibiting at Space Symposium

For another week running, Australian company SPEE3D will be exhibiting at a large event, this one being the 36th Space Symposium, from August 23-26, by the Space Foundation. Along with Austrade and Phillips Federal, US representatives from SPEE3D will attend the event for global space professionals and show how its superfast metal 3D printing can be used for space applications. During the event, attendees are able to examine space issues from a variety of perspectives, and exhibitors and speakers are able to focus the attention on critical space issues and promote further dialogue.

“Space Symposium attendees consistently represent all sectors of the space community from multiple spacefaring nations: space agencies; commercial space businesses and associated subcontractors; military, national security and intelligence organizations; cyber security organizations; federal and state government agencies and organizations; research and development facilities; think tanks; educational institutions; space entrepreneurs and private space travel providers; businesses engaged in adapting, manufacturing or selling space technologies for commercial use; and media that inspire and educate the general public about space.”

The hybrid event is sold out in terms of in-person attendance in Colorado Springs, but you can still register here to attend the symposium virtually.

NAMIC & SGInnovate Discussing Additive Food Manufacturing

During an hour-long panel discussion on Tuesday, August 24th, NAMIC and SGInnovate invite you to learn more about “Additive Food Manufacturing for Personalised Meals,” as part of their collaborative series on “The Future of Additive Manufacturing.” The discussion, moderated by Suchitra Narayan, Director – Venture Building at SGInnovate, will go from 4-5 pm SGT, which means 4-5 am in EST, and 3D printing and food experts from the Food Innovation & Resource Center (FIRC) of Singapore Polytechnic, the Future Ready Food Safety Hub (FRESH) initiative, Natural Machines of Foodini fame, and the Singapore University of Technology and Design (SUTD) will discuss how the technology empowers everyone with personalized nutrition, which is especially important for dysphagia patients and the elderly.

“The use of 3D food printing technologies enables customisation of the food’s colour, texture and flavour, to replicate actual food and most importantly, the ability to customize nutrients. By being able to customise essential food nutrients, it is foreseeable that food 3D printing will become a valuable technology in the healthcare and eldercare sector.”

You can register for the discussion here.

ASTM’s AM General Personnel Certificate Course Continues

Taught by 18 industry experts across eight modules, ASTM International’s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) is now on the third week of its virtual General Personnel Certificate Course. The third and fourth modules will be held this week, with “Mechanical Testing” held from 9 am – 1 pm EST on Tuesday the 24th and “AM Safety” from 9-11 am EST on Wednesday the 25th. During the first class, Nima Shamsaei, Auburn University, and Rachael Andrulonis, WSU-NIAR, will discuss fatigue testing and characterization, among other topics, and Francois Richard, P&W Canada, will provide an outline of safety considerations, including insights on risk assessment strategies like mitigation measures and identifying hazards.

“This course will equip attendees with core technical knowledge related to common AM practices and will allow them to earn a General AM Certificate that will serve as the foundation and pre-requisite for earning future specialized role-based AM certificates through the ASTM AM CoE. Attendees will complete a multiple-choice exam upon course completion.”

You can register for the course here.

3D Systems: Metal AM to Advance Semiconductor Performance

At 2 pm EST on the 24th, 3D Systems is holding a webinar called “Advancing Semiconductor Capital Equipment Performance with Metal Additive Manufacturing.” Scott Green, Principal Solutions Leader at the company focused on this very topic, will be speaking during the webinar about a variety of things, such as the benefits of using AM to advanced semiconductor capital equipment performance and how to successfully integrate the technology in order to produce high-performing, organized parts. Attendees will also hear about a few featured applications on this topic, including manifold and tubing flow optimization and wafer table thermal management.

“To accelerate innovation, semiconductor capital equipment manufacturers are turning to 3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing (AM). AM removes the limitations of traditional manufacturing technologies to enable functionally improved components, and a seamless transition from prototyping to low-volume production of complex parts. This approach can speed delivery of new capital equipment technologies to fabs that are designed to deliver improved productivity, wafer yield, and overall system quality & longevity.”

You can register for the webinar here.

GE Additive on its Arcam EBM Spectra L 3D Printer

Moving on to Wednesday, August 25th, GE Additive is holding the latest in its Webinar Wednesday Series at 10 am EST, “How GE Additive’s Arcam EBM Spectra L Can Help You Ramp up to Volume Production.” Oscar Angervall, GE Additive’s Senior Product Manager, and Isak Elfström, Vice President of EBM Technology, will explain to attendees just how its latest Electron Beam Melting (EBM) 3D printer can help them scale to additive production.

“GE Additive’s EBM Spectra L can help you ramp up to serial production with improved consistency and mechanical properties, shorter build times and lower part costs. Spectra L has the largest EBM build envelope on the market with higher beam power for increased productivity and build speed. Join this webinar to hear from the technology team behind our latest EBM innovations and understand what makes the Spectra L unique and ideal for scaling up to high-volume production and recognizing a lower cost manufacturing solution.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TriMech on 3D Printing Post-Pandemic

Also at 10 am EST on the 25th, TriMech will hold a very timely webinar called “3D Printing in a Post-Pandemic World.” TriMech Application Engineers Ricky Shannon and Alex Pestana will discuss with attendees the many ways 3D printing stepped up during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as how the technology is continuing to help companies get rid of long lead times and supply shortages. Additionally, they will talk about what the future of 3D printing looks like as the world tries to get back to normal working life, and how the technology can continue to benefit your business.

“Last year, Additive Manufacturing stepped up to assist customers reeling from hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. From creating person protective equipment to manufacturing end use parts, Additive Manufacturing helped many companies weather the storm.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Shapeways & ZVerse Talk 3D Printing Design Challenges

If you’re interested in learning how to get past 3D printing design challenges, you’ll want to tune in to the joint webinar by Shapeways and ZVerse at 11 am EST on Wednesday the 25th, called “Overcoming 3D Printing Design Challenges with ZVerse and Shapeways.” Steve Weart, the Director of Customer Success at Shapeways, and Caitlin Buckalew, Head of CADaaS (CAD as a Service) for ZVerse, will discuss how to create 3D designs for specific industries, designing for full-color 3D printing, selecting good finishing options for product requirements, and more.

“Shapeways and ZVerse present an informative webinar on bridging the process from 3D design to 3D printing, offering easy solutions for simplifying and improving models to create outstanding, printable files.”

You can register for the webinar here.

How 3D Printing is Being Applied in the DoD

Later in the day on the 25th, at 2 pm EST precisely, the DAU (Defense Acquisition University), a modern learning platform tailored to the needs of the Defense Acquisition Workforce, will present the virtual “DAU FUEL – Additive Manufacturing is Here: Air Weapon Systems,” part of an educational webinar series meant to show how AM is currently being applied in the DoD. Subject matter experts from the USAF, USN, USMC, and GE Additive will present the latest information on how the technology can be used to modernize weapons systems, enhance warfighter capability and innovation, and current AM applications, policy, and strategy, with a focus on advances in reliability and quality control.

“Air Weapon Systems: How far have we really come using AM? A series of case studies will cover the proof of confidence from design, testing, production and acceptance for additively manufactured items for Air weapon systems.”

You can register for the two-hour online event here.

Materialise Continues Online Hands-On Workshop Series

It’s been a while, but this Thursday, August 26th, from 10 am – 12 pm EST, Materialise will pick up its series of hands-on webinar workshops focused on Mimics software, and how it can be used to help with various cardiac medical procedures, such as Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) and Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO). This online session is focused on using 3D-CT planning to prepare for complex TMVR procedures, including how to create an accurate virtual 3D model, and as always, attendees will receive a three-week evaluation license after the workshop.

“Join us to gain firsthand experience in 3D-CT planning for TMVR and LAAO during this online hands-on workshop. You will have the opportunity to use the Mimics Enlight planner and discover the benefits of 3D-CT planning for structural heart interventions. After the workshop, you will receive a three-week evaluation license so you can become a 3D-CT planning expert yourself.”

You can register for the workshop here.

ASTM on Wire-Based DED Printing, Part 2

Another webinar at 10 am EST on the 26th will be held by ASTM, as it finishes the second in its two-part series on “Wire-Based DED – Material Properties and Their Enhancement.” Taught by Dr. Supriyo Ganguly, the Course Director for MSc in Welding Engineering and Metal Additive Manufacturing programs at Cranfield University, the course will focus on the metals used, like nickel and titanium, and their structure-property relationships, in wire-based DED technology. Attendees will also learn about strategies to improve the metal properties, like cold working and heat treatment, and how to connect the wire-based DED process to the wider manufacturing world.

“The webinar will also talk about the different courses offered by Cranfield University in relation to Wire based DED that would suit newcomers (to the field) and seasoned professionals alike. Here, the content and structure of these programs would be discussed thereby, potentially benefiting anyone considering to go along this route.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TriMech on 3D CAD Post-Pandemic

The final 10 am EST webinar on the 26th is another one by TriMech, this time called “Understanding 3D CAD in a Post-Pandemic World.” TriMech Application Engineer Sawyer Gara will be taking a look at some of the new cloud tools on the 3DEXPERIENCE platform, which should be helpful now that many people around the world have had to redefine their traditional understanding of a workplace. Attendees will learn how to leverage the existing SOLIDWORKS installation for successful remote work, and how to use the new tools to design, as well as successfully interact and communicate with other remote colleagues.

“These tools let you design and communicate with other remote team members. It is easier than ever to work remotely in a high-functioning collaborative environment, and this webinar is to show you how.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Virtual HP 3D Printing Demo Center Tour

Moving on from 10 am, the next webinar on Thursday the 26th will be a live virtual tour of HP’s 3D Printing Demo Center in Palo Alto, California, starting at 12 pm EST. Attendees will learn how HP’s Multi Jet Fusion technology works, and get an overview of the 3D printing workflow—from file preparation to 3D printing and post-processing—and its many applications, followed by an audience Q&A session.

“During this 75-minute session, you will learn about HP Multi Jet Fusion technology and how you can design and print functional parts. “We look forward to hosting you for an exciting engagement on Additive Manufacturing!”

You can register for the tour here.

SprintRay on Dental Office 3D Printing

SprintRay will explain how to leverage its 3D printing ecosystem for more efficiency and a better patient experience in its webinar at 6 pm EST on Thursday the 26th, “Remastering Dentures: In-Office 3D Printing Workflows.” Dr. Andrew C. Johnson, DDS | MDS | CDT | FACP, will discuss how traditional denture-making processes compare to digital 3D printing workflows, demonstrate how repurpose current techniques to fit better in the digital age, and provide suggestions on how to make digital clinical and laboratory practices more efficient in comparison to the traditional treatment flow. Because SprintRay is a certified continuing education (CE) provider through the Dental Board of California, one unit of CE credit will be awarded per hour of class instruction.

“Digital dentistry is always changing, and clinicians can leverage modern technology to evolve their practices alongside it. To dramatically reduce lead times and improve the patient experience, dentists can employ the SprintRay 3D printing ecosystem, delivering a high-quality experience from scan to delivery.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Excel3D and Divide by Zero Discuss Topology Optimization

The final webinar of the week, co-hosted by Divide by Zero and Excel3D, will be held on Friday, August 27th, at 12 pm IST, which is 2:30 am EST. “Leveraging Topology Optimization and 3D printing for Metal Casting Applications” will be an interactive webinar on how to leverage 3D printing and topology optimization for casting applications, and includes a live demonstration of part optimization using nTopology software. Excel3D’s CEO and Founder Sameet S. Raut and Product Innovator Pranit D. Watve, together with Divide by Zero’s CEO and Founder Swapnil Sansare, will discuss automated and rapid design workflows, topology optimization of a part for pattern-making, and how to save costs and time in low-volume manufacturing with 3D printing.

“With the advent of digital manufacturing technologies, the casting and foundry industries are beginning to adopt the blending of 3D Printing with their conventional manufacturing methods to improve the efficiency of their internal process. Join the webinar to know more about the benefits of blending conventional manufacturing with the new-age manufacturing process.”

You can register for the webinar here.

