3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 8th, 2021

It’s another quieter week of webinars and in-person events, but there’s still plenty to be learned, from how to increase your production power with SLS 3D printing and working with the titanium Ti6242 alloy to predicting 3D printed part performance and more. Keep reading for all the details!

SLS 3D Printing with Shapeways and EOS

Kicking things off on Tuesday, August 10th at 10:30 am EST, Shapeways and EOS are holding a webinar called “Increasing Your Production Power: Additive Manufacturing with EOS and Shapeways.” Steve Weart, the Director of Customer Success at Shapeways, and Dr. Cary Baur, Manager of Polymer Material R&D and Applications Development at EOS North America, will discuss how to design for SLS 3D printing and what materials, finishes, and colors are available, how the versatility of Nylon 12 helps in multiple applications, and more.

“Shapeways and EOS present an informative webinar on how to increase manufacturing capabilities with SLS technology and materials that are versatile enough for quality rapid prototypes or durable end-use products.”

You can register for the webinar here.

ASTM’s AM General Personnel Certificate Course

This week, ASTM International‘s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) will begin the first of eight modules in its virtual Additive Manufacturing General Personnel Certificate Course, which goes through September 2nd. The course, taught by 18 experts from the AM industry, will feature two modules a week, covering all the general concepts of the AM process chain, and is recommended for engineers, managers, technicians, and other individuals from academia, government agencies, and industry with any level of AM experience. The first course, “AM Process Overview and Technology,” will be held from 9 am until 1 pm EST on Tuesday the 10th, while the second, “Design and Simulation,” will be at the same time on Wednesday, August 11th.

“This course will equip attendees with core technical knowledge related to common AM practices and will allow them to earn a General AM Certificate that will serve as the foundation and pre-requisite for earning future specialized role-based AM certificates through the ASTM AM CoE. Attendees will complete a multiple-choice exam upon course completion.”

You can register for the course here.

3DEO at MD&M West in California

From the 10th-12th this week, metal AM startup 3DEO will be attending MD&M West at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, which shares expo space with the WestPack, ATX West, D&M West, and Plastec West events. The event invites medtech engineers, business leaders, disruptive companies, decision makers, and innovative thinkers to come discuss breakthrough medical devices. While there, 3DEO will be discussing its work launching ten products with Blackland Razors, for which the company has actually won an award.

“3DEO is an industrial technology company that was built specifically to help customers, like Blackland Razor, unleash untapped creativity. Traditionally, the pace of inventing, or launching new products has been quite slow. It’s not because engineers are slow, it’s because the tools that engineers have to get to production slow or bottleneck the entire innovation process. We’ve taken metal 3D printing to serial production, and are allowing our customers to do things that they could never do before.”

You can register for this in-person event here. 3DEO will be at booth 1073.

GE Additive on Titanium Ti-6242 Alloy

The latest GE Additive webinar, titled “Titanium Ti-6242 – A High-Performance Material for High-Temperature Applications,” will be held at 10 am EST on Wednesday the 11th. This powder is a good match for aerospace applications, such as afterburner structures and turbine components, and Patrick Krappmann, GE Additive’s Lead Engineer – Customer Project & Process Engineering, will discuss the fundamental steps that were taken to develop the Ti-6242 parameter for GE Additive´s Concept Laser M2 Series 5 DMLM machine, and how, based on the material’s relatively low density, the powder can help reduce the weight of 3D printed components while still meeting temperature-dependent requirements.

“The main difference between Ti-6242 and other titanium alloys is the excellent mechanical properties that can be achieved from the material, particularly at elevated temperatures and in terms of creep resistance. The near-alpha titanium alloy has a high mechanical strength, a high-temperature stability and creep resistance up to temperatures of 500-550°C. Other common titanium alloys, such as the most widely used Ti-6Al-4V, typically have work temperatures up to 350°C.”

You can register for the webinar here.

EWI on Predicting Performance of 3D Printed Parts

From 1-2 pm EST on the 11th, EWI is holding a free webinar called “Predicting AM Part Performance.” Three EWI associates will discuss the company’s new performance prediction model, which takes into account both build and post-build processing and has been successfully applied to titanium alloys. You can download a paper describing this project here if you’re interested in learning more.

“Join us for this one hour webinar to learn more about the new performance prediction tool for AM-built parts developed by EWI. The webinar will be hosted by Alex Kitt, Luke Mohr and Arushi Dhakad.”

You can register for the webinar here.

NAMIC & SPETA: 3D Printing to Innovate Precision Molding

A co-organized webinar by the Singapore Precision Engineering & Technology Association (SPETA) and National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC), titled “Innovating Precision Molding Technology Through 3D Printing,” will be held at 3 am EST on Thursday, August 12th, which is 3 pm SGT. Along with expert speakers from GF Machining Solutions, Sunningdale Tech Ltd., and Additive Manufacturing Innovation Centre of Nanyang Polytechnic (NYP), NAMIC and SPETA will explore the use of AM to increase manufacturing productivity and enhance precision engineering processes, along with how the technology can be integrated and optimized for mold and die applications, and more.

“Precision Engineering (PE) is the backbone of many industries, particularly in the semiconductor, marine & offshore, aerospace and medical technology industries in Singapore. PE technology allows for the design and customization of parts made to precise specifications and in striving for higher value activities, the PE industry will have to innovate with new capabilities and digital solutions.”

You can register for the event here.

ASTM on Wire-Based DED Printing, Part 1

In its third webinar of the week, ASTM is holding the first of two parts on wire-based DED, “Processes Applications, and Systems,” from 10-11 am EST on the 12th. Professor Stewart Williams, the director of the Welding Engineering and Laser Processing Centre at Cranfield University, will teach attendees about the wire-based DED process and how to connect it with the wider manufacturing industry, summarize the various metals used in the technology, contrast the different programs available within the university to gain or increase AM specialization, and more.

“In this webinar, an introduction to Wire based DED would be presented that would allow the audience to technically understand the process in more detail. This would then be followed by a run through of the various research themes and the activities that support them. Then, several applications and case studies of wire based DED would be presented to allow the audience to put the concepts in a broader perspective. Finally, the first session of this series would look at the various aspects of commercialising this technology.”

You can register for the webinar here. Part 1 will cost $49, or you can pay $75 to bundle with Part 2.

TriMech on SOLIDWORKS PDM

The week’s last webinar will be held by TriMech at 10 am EST on Friday, August 13th, called “SOLIDWORKS PDM: ‘What Does This Button Do?’” TriMech Application Engineer Nicole Spandley will go over the upgraded management tools in the PDM interface, and highlight performance tips that help users move through the Copy Tree, BOM Compare, and Where Used functions. Attendees will learn how to customize column views, preview configurations, and more.

“SOLIDWORKS PDM enables you to arrange and edit the user interface with custom settings to improve quality and increase productivity of your assembly structure. Organizing columns and understanding keyboard shortcuts have never been easier. Are you ready to learn about the user interface highlights and buttons that are included in the latest version?”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.