AMPulse Asia: Major Funding Rounds Lead APAC 3D Printing Market Roundup

The first half of June saw additive manufacturing activity across China, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, India, and Australia. Here are 15 developments worth watching, from TDK’s planned acquisition of Fabric8Labs to advances in healthcare, aerospace, construction, and consumer 3D printing.

China

Creality raises HK$1.272B in Hong Kong IPO, first consumer 3D printing firm to list on HKEX

Creality (创想三维) listed on the Main Board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (ticker 3388) on May 29, 2026, becoming the first consumer 3D printing company to list there. The company issued 73,427,550 H-shares and raised approximately HK$1.272 billion in net proceeds. The offering was 3,829 times oversubscribed, and the shares opened at HK$33.88, about 80% above the IPO price.

Anycubic’s parent, Zongwei Liju, closes a Series B round of hundreds of millions of yuan

Shenzhen-based Zongwei Liju (纵维立方), the company behind the consumer 3D printing brand Anycubic, closed a Series B round worth hundreds of millions of yuan, co-led by Guotai Junan Capital, Dachen, Challenger Capital, and South Korea’s Mirae Asset Group. The company said the capital will fund R&D and market expansion across its FDM and resin product lines. Separately, it launched the P1 MAX, a large-format resin printer with an 18.3-liter build volume, with sales beginning June 15, 2026.

Yuding Additive Manufacturing completes IPO tutoring, advancing toward a STAR Market listing

Yuding Additive Manufacturing Research Institute, a Beijing-based metal AM company founded by academician Wang Huaming and Beihang University, completed its four-phase IPO tutoring with Guoxin Securities (April 2025 to June 2026) and is now positioned to file for a listing on Shanghai’s STAR Market. It has raised capital across a Series A (about RMB 250 million at a RMB 1 billion post-money valuation), a Series B led by the Xiong’an New Area government platform (RMB 3.3 billion post-money), and a December 2025 pre-IPO round. Its metal AM work targets aerospace and defense applications.

BMF develops ultra-thin 3D-printed dental veneers using micro-stereolithography

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF, 摩方精密) is developing ultra-thin 3D-printed dental veneers using its high-resolution projection micro-stereolithography process, integrating equipment, materials, process, and end-product manufacturing in-house. The company frames the veneers as a less-invasive alternative to conventional porcelain veneers.

UnionTech secures a 120-machine bulk order and expands into metal 3D printing

Shanghai UnionTech (联泰科技) secured two bulk orders totaling 120 systems: 100 SLA machines for service bureau Dongguan Fohan and 20 metal LPBF printers for Dongguan Huanya. UnionTech is also investing RMB 150 million in a dedicated metal 3D printing facility in Jinjiang, with mold maker Anyuan Molds as its first strategic partner.

AI-to-3D software developer Tripo raises nearly US$200M

Tripo, an AI text-to-3D and image-to-3D software developer (parent company VAST), raised nearly US$200 million in a round co-led by INCE Capital and a China Life-backed fund, following a US$50 million round led by Alibaba in March 2026; its reported valuation is around US$1 billion. Tripo also released the new-generation models Tripo H3.1 and Tripo P1.0, 8 K texture support, and a part-segmentation tool that automatically splits AI-generated models for 3D printing. Tripo makes software only, not printers.

Japan

TDK to acquire US metal AM startup Fabric8Labs for up to US$400M

Japan’s TDK Corporation agreed to acquire San Diego-based metal AM startup Fabric8Labs in a deal valued at up to US$400 million. Fabric8Labs’ proprietary electrochemical additive manufacturing (ECAM) process deposits high-purity copper and other metals at room temperature, without the heat or vacuum of laser-based systems. TDK said the technology targets thermal management and power electronics components for AI data centers.

Serendix moves its 3D-printed construction business from R&D to mass production

Serendix (セレンディクス), the Hyogo-based 3D printed housing maker, announced on June 15, 2026, that its 3D printed construction business has moved from R&D to mass production. The company delivered Japan’s first 3D printed home, “serendix10,” in 2022, and completed a 3D printed station building at Hatsushima Station on the JR Kisei Main Line with JR West in March 2025. It expects roughly 38 orders by the end of July 2026 and targets over 100 buildings within one to two years and more than 1,000 buildings a year within five years.

South Korea

SeAH SST unveils 625XP, 718XP, and NiX XP superalloy powders for AM

SeAH Superalloy Technologies (SST), a US-based subsidiary of South Korea’s SeAH Besteel Holdings, unveiled three nickel-based superalloy powders for additive manufacturing: 625XP, 718XP, and NiX XP. The company is targeting commercial production in the second half of 2026 at its Temple, Texas, plant, which is designed for 6,000 tonnes of annual superalloy capacity, and has signed an exclusive European distribution partnership with Remelt Sources.

Rokit Healthcare to begin human clinical surgery for kidney regeneration in July

Rokit Healthcare (로킷헬스케어) announced on June 12, 2026, at the Korean Society of Nephrology conference, that it has received approval for an advanced regenerative medicine clinical trial and will begin human clinical trials in July 2026 for kidney regeneration. The procedure combines an AI-driven 3D bioprinting platform with robotic surgery to create an autologous omentum-derived cell patch, with the initial phase focused on safety evaluation. The company plans to seek approval for advanced regenerative medicine therapy in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Taiwan

GIGABYTE unveils a metal 3D-printed motherboard prototype at Computex 2026

GIGABYTE (技嘉科技) unveiled the X870E Aorus Infinity Next, described as the world’s first metal 3D printed motherboard prototype, at Computex 2026 in Taipei. The board uses an AI-optimized gyroid lattice structure for its chipset heatsink and M.2 cooler, which GIGABYTE says increases the cooling surface area by 44%, along with a 3D printed metal vapor-chamber cooling system. GIGABYTE presented it as a technology demonstrator and has not announced pricing or a release date.

Hong Kong

Peopoly launches the GIGA 800 large-format pellet 3D printer at US$15,000

Hong Kong-based Peopoly launched the GIGA 800, a large-format pellet-extrusion (FGF) 3D printer priced at US$15,000 (EXW) with an 800 x 800 x 800 mm build volume. It uses a dual-zone screw extruder rated for 3 kg/hour and 400°C, runs open-source Klipper firmware with pre-configured Orca Slicer profiles, and is aimed at industrial tooling, composite molds, and large fixtures.

India

Chennai-based space startup Agnikul Cosmos validated multi-engine clustering for its single-piece 3D printed Agnilet engines, synchronizing four engines with eight electric pumps and independent control algorithms during a static-fire test. The modular architecture is configurable from four to seven engines for mission-specific small-satellite launches. The company is targeting a maiden orbital flight by late 2026.

Australia

Hyperion Systems, working with marine architect Versatile Marine and autonomy provider Greenroom Robotics, unveiled the ASTRA 460, described as the Southern Hemisphere’s first 3D-printed uncrewed surface vessel (USV). The 4.6-meter hull will be produced in Henderson, Western Australia, using large-format additive manufacturing with recycled polymer, printed in about 40 hours, compared with four to six weeks for traditional methods. CEO Joshua Wigley said the company is provisioning for 10 units per month initially, with the capacity to scale to over 100.

Luyten 3D launches ASCEND A27, a tower crane-mounted concrete 3D printer for structures up to 100m

Australian construction-technology company Luyten 3D launched the ASCEND A27, the world’s first tower crane-mounted concrete 3D printer. The system has a 45-meter working radius, a 100-meter supported build height, and a 4.0-tonne crane load capacity, and can be erected in one to two days. It uses Luyten’s proprietary Ultimatecrete mix with AI-driven print-path generation, targeting high-rise residential, commercial, and infrastructure construction.

Prepared by AMPulse

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