3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: August 15th, 2021

ASTM’s AM General Personnel Certificate Course Continues

Last week, ASTM International‘s AM Center of Excellence (AMCOE) launched its virtual Additive Manufacturing General Personnel Certificate Course, which features eight modules and goes through September 2nd. The courses are taught by 18 industry experts, and the first two courses were on “AM Process Overview and Technology” and “Design and Simulation.” This week’s classes will be “Feedstock,” from 9 am – 1 pm EST on Tuesday, August 17th, taught by Tony Thornton from Micromeritics and Louis-Philippe Lefebvre with NRC Canada, and “Metrology and Post-Processing” from 8 am – 1 pm EST on Wednesday, August 18th, taught by University of Nottingham’s Richard Leach and EWI’s Alex Kitt.

“The AM General Personnel Certificate Course is comprised of 8 modules that cover all the general concepts of the AM process chain. To give flexibility to the attendees, the course is scheduled such that two modules will be covered every week to complete the entire course in one month.”

TriMech & Convincing Your Professor to Get a 3D Printer

At 10 am EST on Tuesday the 17th, TriMech is holding what sounds like a fun and interesting interview-style webinar called “How to Convince Your Professor They Need a 3D Printer.” TriMech Application Engineer Stephen Choi will discuss some of the important reasons your professor should get a 3D printer, including the fact that the equipment in which schools invest should reflect current technological advancements, as well as promote realistic career expectations for students. Choi will cover the main types of 3D printers used by design and engineering firms, how the technology is used in today’s industries, prototyping and research applications using 3D printers in a class or research environment, and more.

“Professional grade 3D printers are crucial for establishing a solid career foundation in today’s economy. 3D printers have become so accessible that smaller manufacturing and design teams can acquire high-level printers to use in their prototyping, R&D, and final product designs. Many industries are turning away from the plastic extrusion printers in favor of 3D printers because of the benefits and advancements in technology.”

Demonstration of Sandvik Coromant’s PrimeTurning in CAMWorks

HCL CAMWorks will hold a brief demonstration at 11 am EST on Wednesday, August 18th called “Turning reinvented: Sandvik Coromant’s PrimeTurning™ in HCL CAMWorks.” CAMWorks is one of the first integrated CAM systems to support Sandvik Coromant’s PrimeTurning innovation, which is said to offer a more than 50% reduced cycle time for turning, a high material removal rate, and a more than 500% increased insert tool life in comparison to conventional turning. During the demonstration, webinar attendees will learn how to get extremely fast return on investment, higher productivity, and higher machine utilization with PrimeTurning.

“The significant turning innovation, PrimeTurning™, is now available with HCL CAMWorks and offers the flexibility for turning operations in all directions. PrimeTurning™ uses CoroTurn® Prime Type-A and Type-B tools in conjunction with unique toolpaths to achieve increased feeds and speeds, shorter cycle times, and longer tool life. It offers the flexibility for turning operations in all directions.”

Enabling the Future of Static Mixers with Simulation

Together, Ansys and VELO3D will hold an informational webinar at 1 pm EST on Wednesday the 18th called “How VELO3D & Ansys are Enabling the Future of Static Mixers – The Secrets to Successful Design & Manufacturing of Mixing Components.” Ben Wilson, Application Engineer at VELO3D, and Ethan Thompson, Senior Application Engineer at Ansys, will discuss the engineering challenges related to designing and manufacturing optimal static mixing components, and how Ansys software and VELO3D‘s SupportFree metal 3D printing can help create the next generation of static mixers. The two will take a look at Ansys’ CFD simulation for design analysis, the manufacturability of various design choices, using Ansys to predict print performance, and more.

“Static mixers have a range of applications, from oil and gas to food and beverage. With no moving parts and their use across so many industries, what are the challenges behind building next-gen static mixers? And what are the secrets to successfully designing and manufacturing these complex mixing components?”

SPEE3D Attending Dansk AM Summit in Copenhagen

On Thursday, August 19th, SPEE3D will be attending the third annual AM Summit by Dansk AM Hub in Copenhagen, Denmark. Stefan Ritt, the company’s European representative, will be in attendance at the summit, which is said to be Scandinavia’s largest AM event of the year. While there, Ritt and other SPEE3D representatives in Europe will demonstrate how its supersonic AM capabilities can offer industrial-scale solutions to the global manufacturing industry. Several other big names in the industry, such as EOS, Stratasys, DyeMansion, and NASA/ESA, will also be attending, and speaking, at the summit, discussing the latest trends and development within the technology.

“The third annual AM Summit is a conference for everyone who is interested in the development and influence of AM technology and who wants to become smarter, inspired and network with the main influencers in AM and 3D printing. The conference provides international business leaders, creative forces and AM innovators with a forum for sharing knowledge and experience and a unique opportunity to let creative actors present their qualified bids for the AM industry’s future.”

3DHEALS Discusses Biomaterials for 3D Printing

In a webinar sponsored by HP called “Biomaterials For 3D Printing,” at 11 am EST on the 19th, 3DHEALS will be discussing biomaterial science, which it calls “one of the major pillars of successful 3D printed solutions for healthcare.” Moderated by Joe Borrello, a biomedical engineer and PhD Candidate at Mount Sinai, the panelists consist of Astrid Ahlinder, PhD, AKIRA Science; Balaji Prabhu, Director Global R&D – 3D Printing, Dentsply Sirona; Nadav Orr, PhD, VP R&D at CollPlant Ltd; and Scott DeFelice, Founder, CEO, and Chairman, OPM.

“In this webinar, we invited stakeholders from academia, industry, larger chemical and material companies, and rising startups to give you a comprehensive view of where material science technology for healthcare 3D printing is at. We aim to provide information with enough breadth and depth that is suitable for both the general public and industry experts. We will also have breakout rooms after the webinar presentations for networking purposes, which will last around 30 minutes.”

3D Systems Hosts Conversations in Advanced Bioprinting

If you’re more interested in overall bioprinting than biomaterials specifically, you’ll want to check out the other webinar taking place at 11 am EST on Thursday the 19th – “Meet the Innovators: Conversations in Advanced Bioprinting,” the first virtual discussion in Allevi by 3D Systems‘ quarterly Meet the Innovators series. This week, the top thought leader in 3D bioprinting for this series will be Dr. Y. Shrike Zhang, director of Zhang Lab, who will present on “3D Bioprinting for Tissue Model Fabrication.” Afterwards, 3D Systems’ General Manager of Bioprinting, Taci Pereira, will facilitate a Q&A session with attendees about the 3D bioprinting market, applications, future innovations, and more.

“We’ll also ask Dr. Zhang, who holds several academic and scientific roles at such prestigious institutions as Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women’s Hospital, about his career and vision for success. As always, we welcome you to submit questions during the session.”

Dassault Discusses Simulation Solutions

Finally, Dassault Systèmes will hold the final webinar of the week from 2-3 pm EST on the 19th, titled “Improve Cabin Efficiency, Safety and Comfort with Fast & Proven Simulation Solutions.” Attendees will see the company demonstrate how to design an energy-efficient cabin in early development stages, in addition to considering various important performance indicators. Several topics will be covered, including cabin acoustics and structure borne noises, operator thermal comfort for both summer and winter conditions, how to optimize the operational efficiency of the HVAC system under different climate control modes, and more.

“Operators spend hours on end sitting in their cabin, so making sure they are comfortable and safe goes a long way to increasing efficiency and decreasing operating costs. Our simulation solutions allows heavy machinery manufacturers to reinvent the cabin of next generation machinery, pass stringent certifications and promote increased operating efficiency.”

