3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: July 18th, 2021

We’ve got another busy week of events and webinars coming up, covering topics from color 3D printing and 3D printed injection molds to SupportFree 3D printing, functional AM materials, and more. Read on for all the details!

Materialise Continues Online Hands-On Workshop Series

At 12 pm this Tuesday, July 20th, Materialise continues its series of hands-on webinar workshops focused on Mimics software, and how it can be used to help with various cardiac medical procedures, such as Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) and Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO). The next session, Mimics Enlight Mitral Workshops on LAAO Planning, has a maximum capacity of ten attendees, and offers experience in 3D-CT planning for TMVR and LAAO procedures. Attendees will will receive a three-week evaluation license after the workshop.

“Get firsthand experience with 3D planning for TMVR during this workshop and learn tips and tricks on the Mimics Enlight planner from our technical experts.”

You can register for the workshop here.

HP & Color 3D Printing

Also at 12 pm EST on the 20th, HP is holding a webinar on an interesting topic: “Calling all color 3D printing enthusiasts!” During the hour-long webinar, attendees will learn how HP’s Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology works and how it can be used to print functional parts in black and white as well as full color. Additionally, there will be an overview of the 580 Series printer, a customer panel, and an audience Q&A session.

“Join us for this session to learn about HP Multi Jet Fusion Technology and how you can design and produce 3D printed functional parts in full color, black or white. Find out how our End-to-End Process works, from file preparation to post processing.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Low-Volume 3D Printed Injection Molds

The American Society of Mechanical Engineers, or ASME, is holding a Design Masterclass webinar, sponsored by Formlabs, at 1 pm EST on the 20th, called “Get Started Designing Low-Volume 3D Printed Injection Molds.” Presented by Kim Olson, Tool Design and Mechanical Design Instructor at Moraine Park Technical College, attendees will learn about best practices and design guidelines for 3D printed injection molds, as well as important design considerations when choosing between a metal mold and a 3D printed one.

“Producing low-volume injection molds with an in-house 3D printer offers unique benefits including fast development timelines, design versatility, and achieving production-quality parts at a fraction of the cost. If you’re interested in producing injection molded prototypes or limited series in-house, you’ll need to design the mold first. We’d like to share an introductory session to get you started with this workflow.”

You can register for the webinar here.

TriMech & the Best 3D Printing Interface

At 10 am EST on Wednesday the 21st, TriMech is holding its first of two webinars for the week, “Who has the Best 3D Printing Interface?” The company’s Application Engineer Dennis Barnum will discuss the different types of 3D slicing software, including their strengths and weaknesses, as well as when to use each 3D printing file type, the differences between traditional, single material, and full color CMF modeling workflows, how to eliminate inconsistent or failed parts, and more.

“3D slicing software is the proverbial bridge that connects a digital CAD file to the 3D printer itself. The program generates individual layers and toolpaths to create the blueprint for the printer to follow when building the part. Some slicing programs are far more robust and sophisticated than others, giving users control over tray and model settings to customize print parameters and optimize characteristics. But with so many different software options on the market today, how do you know which program is the right fit for you?”

You can register for the webinar here.

In its first webinar of the week, held at 11 am EST on the 21st, Dassault Systèmes will teach you about how engineering data can be used to power personalized marketing and sales experiences in an e-seminar titled “Take a Shortcut to Market Using Product Data You Already Have.” Paul Miller, Principal Analyst at Forrester, and Dassault experts Matthias Szeszat, Director Strategy at 3DEXCITE, and Tim Rau, Marketing Transformation Specialist at 3DEXCITE, will explain how connecting to and leveraging a platform-enabled virtual twin for content, collaboration, and market strategies can help ensure customer success.

“A connection to the product data means engineering and design work closely from the beginning. With access to the same model, marketing, sales, and service departments get to market quicker, provide enablement and training sooner, and launch products more nimbly. Respond quickly to quality issues, product updates, and customer sentiments. Connecting all the activities to the digital twin closes the loop between the product and customer lifecycle.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Future of Sand 3D Printing

At the same time as Dassault’s webinar, 11 am EST on the 21st, another webinar is being held. “Designing the Future of Sand 3D Printing,” organized by the Barnes Global Advisors, will focus on the creation of an end-to-end digital sand casting workflow. The 90-minute webinar will have commentary from Brandon Lamoncha, Humtown Products; Ryan O’Hara, nTopology; and Penn State‘s Ryan Stebbins and Phil King.

“Humtown partnered with nTopology and Penn State on an exciting project to design a fully functional robot arm. Project participants gather to discuss the results to create an end to end digital sand casting workflow.”

You can register for the webinar here.

VELO3D’s SupportFree Technology

If you’re interested in learning about metal 3D printing without supports, then you’ll want to tune in at 1 pm EST on Wednesday the 21st when VELO3D holds a webinar titled “How to Leave Your Mark on the World with VELO3D’s SupportFree Technology.” Will Hasting, VELO3D’s Director of Aviation & Power Turbine Solutions, and Applications Engineer Gene Miller, will discuss the applications that receive the most benefits from the company’s patented SupportFree technology, in addition to its metallurgical considerations and more.

“SupportFree™ technology helps engineers leave their mark on the world by unlocking new applications and geometries previously considered impossible for metal manufacturers. With a focus on delivering improved performance at a high standard of quality, VELO3D‘s technology enables customers to enjoy a production ready solution to manufacture their latest innovations and a more responsive supply chain for their existing designs.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Dassault on Component Design Optimization

For its second webinar of the week, held at 2 pm EST on the 21st, “Gearbox Design Optimization and Lubrication Systems,” Dassault is focusing on optimizing the design of a gearbox, specifically focusing on improving its lubrication in order to decrease oil-induced drag torque and increase energy efficiency. Attendees will learn how to use computational fluid dynamics (CFD) software XFlow to enable early transmission design exploration and reduce the number of prototypes and failure tests in order to get a much better product that can help enable a cleaner environment.

“The transmission system is the heart of modern machinery and an efficient lubrication system is necessary to ensure its proper function. Inadequate lubrication in the transmission systems are the direct cause of 20% of the failures in machine equipment resulting in downtime and lost revenue. Additionally, equipment electrification and stringent CO2 emission regulations require robust design of more compact and lighter transmissions.”

You can register for the webinar here. There will be a live Q&A at the end.

TriMech: GOM T-Scan Hawk

TriMech’s second webinar, “Introducing the GOM T-Scan Hawk,” will be held at 10 am EST on Thursday the 22nd, with presenter Brian Metzger, a TriMech Elite Application Engineer, demonstrating how to use the T-Scan Hawk and pre-installed GOM Inspect Suite software to capture complex 3D geometry on the go. Attendees will learn strengths and weaknesses of different 3D scanning solutions, how to capture extremely accurate 3D scan data with the GOM T-Scan Hawk, how to integrate the 3D scanner with your SOLIDWORKS data using post-processing software like Geomagic Design X and GOM Inspect Professional, and more.

“Learn about the impressive technical features, such as multiple laser sources and scanning modes, that allow the GOM T-SCAN hawk to deliver 3D measurement data with the highest precision. Brian will reveal how this tool can scan anything from a small handheld object to an entire car. He will also examine how the 3D scanned data can be used for both quality control and reverse engineering applications.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3DHeals on Bioprinting Vasculatures

At 11 am EST on the 22nd, 3DHeals is holding an online “3D Bioprinting Vasculatures” panel, moderated by Dr. Lehanna Sanders, Business Development Manager for Advanced Solutions Life Sciences (ASLS). Panelists James (Jay) Hoying, PhD, Partner and Chief Scientist of ASLS; Dr. Prafulla Chandra with Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine (WFIRM); Jordan Miller, Co-Founder of Volumetric and Associate Professor of Bioengineering at Rice University; and Andrew Hudson, a Co-Founder of FluidForm, will discuss the latest updates, revelations, and perspectives on 3D bioprinting, and there will also be breakout rooms for networking after the presentations.

“3D bioprinting vasculatures is perhaps the holy grail of the next industrial revolution in healthcare. Biofabrication and bioprinting of any viable three-dimensional tissue will not be successful unless the vascularization challenge has been solved. Many organizations and talents around the world are actively tackling this challenge, but where are we exactly?”

You can register for the webinar here. Any Pitch3D startups interested in meeting during the breakout session are welcome to apply.

ASME & Carbon: Functional AM Materials

Carbon is sponsoring the latest webinar by ASME, titled “Functional Additive Manufacturing Materials” and held at 1 pm EST on the 22nd. Presenters Matthew Menyo, Sr. Product R&D Manager at Carbon; Raymond Schenk, Senior Sales Engineer at Diversified Plastics; and Ken Vessey, Senior Staff Engineer at UL, will offer their different industry perspectives during an overview of 3D printing materials, which will include highlighting recent material advances, discussing the certifications and validation process, and more. Attendees will also have the chance to ask questions.

“High-performance 3D printing materials have proliferated in the last decade, bringing additive manufacturing into contention for a wide variety of demanding applications. The range of engineering-grade materials has become so wide that it can be difficult to narrow the field and make a selection.”

You can register for the webinar here.

HP on Robotic and Automation Applications

This week’s final webinar will be held by HP at 2 pm EST on the 22nd, called “8 Robotic & Automation Applications Using Flexible 3D Printed Parts.” Attendees will learn about these eight real-world applications that saved manufacturers both time and money, as well as how combining TPU and PA12 are being used to replace more expensive materials used in conventional manufacturing process, how Forerunner 3D Printing is pursuing new business opportunities with TPU, and more.

“Join this webinar to learn how Lubrizol ESTANE® 3D TPU M95A and HP Multi Jet Fusion technology are enabling 3D printing of new and complex parts for robotic and automation applications. Learn why Forerunner 3D Printing uses flexible TPU in conjunction with rigid PA12 to provide customers with creative solutions to complex manufacturing problems.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Do you have news to share about any future webinars or virtual and live events? Please let us know!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.