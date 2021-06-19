3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: June 19, 2021

We’ve got another busy week of webinars and events this week, covering topics like cosmetics and beauty, simulation for SLS printing, 3D printed consumer products, and more. Read on for all the details!

Dassault at the World Cities Summit 2021

From Monday, June 21st through Wednesday, June 23rd, the virtual World Cities Summit 2021 is taking place, and Dassault Systèmes will be there to present its “Sustainable Cities and Resilient Infrastructure in the Digital Era” session at 7:15 EST on the 21st. Virtual twin technology, and how it’s helping to transform city infrastructure projects in the digital era, will be discussed during the session by four exclusive speakers: Jean Rottner, President, Regional Council Grand Est / Deputy Mayor of Mulhouse / Emergency Doctor – Grand Est Region / City of Mulhouse; Jean Wee, Director, Preservation of Sites and Monuments – National Heritage Board, Singapore; Sankar Villupuram, Digital Services & Products Leader – Arup; and Professor Carlo Ratti, Founder – CRA | Director – MIT Senseable City Lab.

“Today’s urban centres and industries are called to continuously revitalize themselves and be sustainable to improve citizens’ quality of life. Discover how a virtual twin technology enables the public sector, capital projects owners, and experts to collectively create resilient and sustainable infrastructure and cities. “Learn how city officials can adapt to their governance model with a deep understanding of their territory and extended collaboration to define, implement and deliver their sustainability goals. Learn how intelligent and collaborative platform is transforming the design, build and delivery of large infrastructure projects in cities.”

You can register for the summit here.

NAMRI | SME’s Annual NAMRC 49

Produced by the North American Manufacturing Research Institution of SME (NAMRI | SME) and hosted by the University of Cincinnati in Ohio, the North American Manufacturing Research Conference (NAMRC) 49 is coming up this week, from Monday the 21st through Friday the 25th. SME says that NAMRC is North America’s longest-running international forum for applied research and industrial application in design and manufacturing. The conference is packed full of interesting keynotes, technical presentations, doctoral symposiums, poster sessions, competitions, panels, and more.

“An annual event since 1973, NAMRC advances the scientific foundation of discrete-parts manufacturing leading to next-generation applications of emerging and innovative technology in material removal, forming and additive manufacturing processes and machines, and cyber-physical systems. The conference attracts global academicians, government and industry researchers, engineers, students and leaders in manufacturing to interact with each other and advance the field. NAMRC features peer-reviewed papers, keynotes, special opportunities for networking and collaboration, and recognition of research implementation, service and achievements.”

You can register for the conference here. The student rate is $299, while authors and members of SME/ASME pay $399 and non-members pay $499.

SPEE3D at CSAT 2021

On Tuesday, June 22nd and Wednesday, June 23rd, Cold Spray Action Team (CSAT) 2021 will be taking place both virtually and in-person in Massachusetts. There will be two sessions a day, with “Cold Spray at the Point of Need” kicking things off at 8 am EST on Tuesday, followed by “Cold Spray Projects and Programs” at 1:15 EST. The “Cold Spray Ecosystem” session will begin at 8 am EST on Wednesday, and “Science and Technology” at 1:15 pm EST will close out the event. Some pretty exciting speakers will be at CSAT 2021 to discuss cold spray technology, including Calum Stewart with SPEE3D, Marc Pepi from the Army Research Laboratory (ARL), Fred Lancaster with NAVAIR, Mike Nicholas with Boeing, Dr. Oliver Stier with Siemens, Mark Riccio with ThermoFisher, and more.

“Cold spray continues to expand and this year we want to emphasize the latest development in ‘Manufacturing at the Point of Need’. Cold spray has been implemented in remote locations, apart from the production floor making it a true fielded technology. Advances in feedstock powder have made it possible for cold spray material properties that were thought to be impossible just several years ago. Adhesion values of cold spray coatings on hardened steel have exceeded 50ksi, opening the doors to new and exciting applications. Wear and corrosion-resistant coatings to replace Hard Chrome and Nickel electroplating, have been commercialized and fielded this past year. These coatings have been applied to hardened steel parts for use in high wear and marine applications.”

You can register for the event here.

Materialise Continues Online Hands-On Workshop Series

This week, Materialise is continuing a series of hands-on webinar workshops focused on its Mimics software, and how it can be put to work helping with cardiac medical procedures, like Transcatheter Mitral Valve Replacement (TMVR) and Left Atrial Appendage Occlusion (LAAO). The next two sessions, both on TMVR MAC Planning, will be held from 12-2 pm and 6-8 pm EST on the 22nd, and will welcome guest speaker Dr. Thomas Modine. As before, you’ll want to register soon, as the maximum capacity for each session is only ten attendees.

“In this workshop you will: “Explore the value of 3D-CT planning in clinical practice. “Learn how to create an accurate, virtual 3D model. “Learn how to leverage enhanced 3D visualization and automation for accurate planning and informed decision making. “Go beyond planning with online case sharing, VR, and 3D printing.”

3D Printing in Cosmetics & Beauty

Women in 3D Printing (Wi3DP) subsidiary Wi3DP Next Gen is hosting its next virtual event, “Meet the Stars of 3D Printing — Cosmetic & Beauty Edition,” from 12:30 to 2:30 pm EST on Tuesday the 22nd. If you’ve ever wondered about how the beauty, cosmetic, and fashion industry uses 3D printing, this is the webinar for you. The webinar is organized by Link3D, and Sanjana Narayanan, Wi3DP Next Gen Leader, will moderate the panel, joined by guest moderator Ashley Alleyne, 3D Printing Associate at Tapestry, a brand powering Kate Spade, Coach & Stuart Weitzman. Expert panelists will be Anne Debauge, Digital and Communication Director – Pack&Dev Department at L’Oréal; Brianne Malloy, Associate Engineer at Estée Lauder; Anouk Wipprecht, Owner and Head of Design at Anouk Wipprecht Design Studio; and Sopiea Mitchell, Founder of Crezendo 3DP.

“Who can join?

Serving youth of all genders from middle school, high school to university students.

Professionals are welcome, but we’ll expect you to share your experience with the next generation! Thanks in advance!

You can register for the webinar here.

PostProcess & Carbon on Full-Stack Post-Processing

Last month, PostProcess Technologies released its new resin removal station for Carbon‘s L1 and M2 3D printers. Now, this Tuesday the 22nd at 1 pm EST, the two companies are hosting a webinar together about the benefits of this new automated post-processing solution, titled “Carbon® 3D Printing: Maximizing Throughput, Safety, and Efficiency with Full Stack Post-Processing.” Carbon’s Senior Product Manager Catherine Fisse and Senior Mechanical Engineer Kristen Einthoven, along with Dean VonBank—VP of Strategic Partnerships for PostProcess—will discuss how this new solution’s combination of chemistry, hardware, and software work to maximize efficiency, safety, and throughput for Carbon Platform users.

“Full-stack post-processing is here to enable Carbon customers with scalable finishing processes. Join us for a live webinar as we delve into the newly released solution for Carbon L1 and M2 printers and what this means to enable improved productivity.”

You can register for the webinar here.

AlphaSTAR Discusses SLS Simulation

SLS 3d printing is used often these days in consumer and industrial-based applications, and the GENOA 3DP design tool and software suite by AlphaSTAR can help simulate the print build volume for multi-part production. The company will explain more about this toolset in its upcoming webinar, “AM Parameter Driven Multi-Part Simulation for SLS,” at 2 pm EST on the 22nd. Attendees will learn how GENOA 3DP Simulation was applied to an SLS printed polymer multi-part system, and how they can use the solution for a variety of purposes, such as thermal management, mapping, material modeling, predicting toolpath errors, and more.

“The GENOA 3DP toolset offers a solution to simulate the SLS printer build volume during mass production of multiple parts simultaneously. This capability considers the thermal interaction among multiple components, unfused powder and the bottom plate while printing is in process and finished. Applying this method results in predicting the NET shape error tolerance of any individual part regarding its location in the build volume and also to study the possibility of damages and failure during the print.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3D Systems & Advancing Photopolymer Printing Revolution

In its latest live webinars, 3D Systems will discuss “Advancing the Revolution in Photopolymer 3D Printing Performance,” first at 2 pm EST on Tuesday the 22nd and then at 5 am EST on Thursday the 24th. Photopolymers in 3D printing have been around for over two decades, but they’re often only used for design prototyping, due to material longevity and performance limitations. In the webinar, attendees will learn about the historical challenges of photopolymers, how to achieve parts with stability and long-lasting mechanical performance, the latest production-capable photopolymer materials and applications, the materials science behind 3D Systems’ new production-grade photopolymers, and more. 3D Systems’ own Marty Johnson, Technical Fellow, and Matt Westman, Senior Materials Characterization Specialist, will lead the discussion.

“3D Systems is excited to expand the role of photopolymer 3D printing, and combine the speed, accuracy, and surface finish of its technology with materials that deliver long-lasting performance. Our groundbreaking 3D printing solution, including platform, software, and new material chemistries, offers a revolution in performance, productivity, and addressable applications.”

Arburg’s Freeformer at In-Person Trade Show

Arburg Plastic Freeformer (APF) technology will on display in the US again this week, as the company attends the in-person Design-2-Part Trade Show at the Mohegan Sun Exposition Center in Uncasville, Connecticut from June 23rd-24th. This free event is the largest design and contract manufacturing trade show in Southern New England, and Arburg will be exhibiting its Freeformer system and some new applications for it, such as a COVID-19 face mask and robotic gripper, in booth 435/437. Together with about a dozen industrial partners, Arburg developed the face mask with its APF process early on in the pandemic, and was able to get it into mass injection molding production in 41 days.

“The unique APF process has been on the market since 2013 and works directly with thermoplastic granules. The open system and the extensive database of qualified materials enable customers to utilize their current production materials to create prototypes or move straight to small series production with additive manufacturing. The Freeformer 200-3X and 300-3X can be used to additively manufacture thermoplastic components from one or multi materials. Thanks to the processing of conventional plastic granules as stock material, part costs are a fraction of what is typical in the AM industry.”

You can register for the trade show here.

2021 National NOMCON Event

Another event this week that’s necessarily 3D printing-themed, but rather focused on the US maker movement, is the annual Nation of Makers Conference (NOMCON), held from June 23rd-26th, hosted by the national Nation of Makers nonprofit and boasting a theme of “From Local to Global: Supporting Local Makers to Create a Resilient Movement for Positive Global Changes.” The goal of the conference is to spark and increase connections across sectors, set a research agenda for the country’s maker movement, develop partnerships and collaborations, and promote the growth of an inclusive maker community. The theme this year is focused on how makers can shine a spotlight on local activism, and the impact of local maker communities, which we saw time and again during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Together, we can sustain the maker movement by building an inclusive ecosystem that produces tangible projects and partnerships amongst maker organizations of all shapes and sizes, and has far-reaching impacts throughout the United States and beyond.”

You can purchase a ticket for NOMCON 2021 here.

Link3D & Consumer Product Additive Manufacturing

From 7:30 am to 4:30 pm EST on Wednesday the 23rd this week, Link3D is holding a “Consumer Product Additive Manufacturing Virtual Event.” Industry leaders such as America Makes, Stanley Black & Decker, New Balance, SmileDirect Club, the LEGO Group, Sugar Lab and Culinary Printworks, and more will be virtually on hand to discuss topics like scaling rapid prototyping with 3D printing, supporting consumer production with end use and serial production, tooling with 3D printing in the consumer industry, mass personalization, and more. There will also be several breaks for attendees to visit virtual networking tables in the Remo virtual conferencing platform.

“Link3D enables organizations to scale their additive manufacturing infrastructure across complex supply chains and IT environments. Over the last few years, Link3D has supported the consumer product landscape to help build and scale AM prototyping, tooling, production and mass personalization operations.”

You can register for the event here.

TÜV SÜD Continues Virtual Training Series

International service corporation TÜV SÜD is continuing its virtual AM training course series with “Specifications of AM Parts for Purchase” from 8 am to 12 pm EST this Wednesday and Thursday, the 23rd and 24th. This module This module is part of a bundled training course, the iAM Quality Manager certificate line, and will be held again in November. During the training, attendees will discuss whether make or buy is the right solution for the parts you’re working on and your company situation, as there’s a high level of information exchange along the process chain when it comes to purchasing 3D printed components.

“This paid course highlights situations in which efficient communication is indispensable. The procurement of additively manufactured (3D printed) components requires a high level of information exchange along the entire process chain. Particularly when purchasing AM components, there is often a great deal of uncertainty regarding the requirements and information necessary to achieve a good result without the need for further complex coordination.”

You can register for the course here.

Sinterit – Open, Compact SLS 3D Printer Benefits

Also at 8 am on the 23rd, Sinterit will be discussing “The benefits of an open and compact SLS 3D printing system” in its latest webinar, hosted by team members Robert Garbacz and Konrad Glowacki. Topics will include Sinterit’s own SLS 3D printing solution, how to use Sinterit Studio to influence the quality and geometry of your prints, unusual applications, custom profiles, optimal refresh ratio, cost management, and more.

“What is the difference between an open and a closed SLS 3D printing system? What are the benefits of modifiable printing parameters? What is the role of temperature distribution in SLS 3D printing? “You will learn how different printing parameters enable you to alter printouts’ physical properties, experiment with new materials, and improve cost-efficiency.”

You can register for the webinar here.

MakerBot’s 2nd Annual 3D Printing Virtual Summit

Additive Impact, the second annual 3D printing virtual summit by MakerBot, will take place this Wednesday the 23rd from 9 am to 4 pm EST. The professional, free event will begin with a company update from CEO Nadav Goshen, and then look at some of the latest applications and trends in additive manufacturing across several industries. There will be sessions on CAD design and robotics, 3D printing and motorsports, 3D printing materials science, advancing humanity through 3D printing, and even a conversation with fitness giant Peleton. With over 15 speakers and more than 2,000 registered attendees, it’s sure to be an interesting event.

“In a landscape where change and innovation are the new constant, 3D printing and other emerging technologies are not only impacting industries by redesigning the current markets and creating new ones, but are shaping our vision of the world today. “Be part of the exploration of 3D printing in Additive Impact, a 3D Printing Virtual Summit, where we’ll dive into some of the most important trends and tipping points of additive manufacturing across industries worldwide. Join a mix of industry experts, engineers, designers, innovators, and forward thinkers.”

You can register for the summit here.

Additive Impact, A Virtual 3D Printing Summit

SLM Solutions is Getting Unhinged

At 11 am on the 23rd, SLM Solutions is inviting the industry to what it’s calling a “game-changing product launch,” which will take place virtually and is fittingly called “The Big Launch.” The product launch is free and will include an open discussion of the new product, which the company says “empowers the creation of metal components” with high productivity and complex designs, in addition to minimizing end-part cost and overall material usage. The new technology is also said to feature improved thermal management for a shorter build time and better surface finish.

“Last year we introduced an industry gamechanger—the NXG ll 600—but we won’t stop there. Today, after three years in the making and care of many of the world’s most visionary engineers, we are proud to add a new technology to our portfolio,” said Sam O’Leary, CEO of SLM Solutions, also noting that the new technology’s basic subscription will be totally free of charge. “The goal is to be relentless in innovation. It’s free because we want to empower our partners and customer base. Why should this remain an enablement of just a few when it can benefit all? “This new technology is another milestone, not only for us but for the entire industry. As a high-tech company, we are once again shaping the face of additive manufacturing with this product launch. It’s the next disruption in the manufacturing industry, so it’s worth attending.”

You can register for the event here.

ASME: Innovation to AM Production

The latest in ASME’s webinar series is “Innovation to Production with Additive Manufacturing,” at 2 pm EST on Wednesday the 23rd. Attendees of the hour-long webinar, which is sponsored by HP, will get to learn how Blue-White Industries, which manufactures chemical metering pumps and flowmeters, now uses 3D printing not just for prototyping, but for producing final parts as well. Topics will include the benefits of using the same technology and materials for both prototyping and final production, the business impact of using additive manufacturing, how the technology can accelerate product development, and more.

“Are you using additive manufacturing strictly for prototyping? Are you thinking about how you can use additive to produce final parts? Curious about how implementing 3D printing can drive business growth? “Join this webinar to hear how Blue-White Industries moved from using additive manufacturing just for prototyping to manufacturing final parts.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3DQue’s Quinly for Prusa Livestream

Quinly is 3DQue‘s automated 3D print manager, and the company has just come out with Quinly for Prusa, an upgrade kit specifically for automated printing with the Prusa MK3, MK3S, and MK3S+ systems. To learn more about this release, and receive an extra discount in addition to pre-sale pricing for Quinly for Prusa, you can join the company’s weekly livestream this Wednesday, June 23rd, at 8:30 pm EST. Sign up here for more pre-sale updates.

“Are you looking for reliable, efficient high-volume printing? Experience the freedom of automation with our newest product, Quinly for Prusa. “Quinly combines our custom automation software with VAAPR Print Bed technology specifically formulated for auto-release. This upgrade kit allows you to print continuously even when you are away from home!”

TriMech: Drawingless MBE for Automotive

Moving on to Thursday webinars on the 24th, the first is “Implementing a Drawingless MBE in the Automotive Industry” by TriMech at 10 am EST. TriMech Elite Application Engineers John Hall and Paul Ludwick will explain how, by combining SOLIDWORKS MBD, CAM, Inspection, and Composer, automotive companies can change their digital workflows and transition from a paper-based operations floor to a digitalized one, using model-based definitions to complete projects. Attendees will learn how to efficiently manage data in a single unified environment, how to create digital product manufacturing information (PMI) directly inside CAD files, how to create inspection documentation from the model, and more.

“The automotive industry is constantly rolling our new standards for Model-Based Enterprise (MBE), which is a drawingless system that uses a model throughout the workflow. Are you curious about how to effectively implement MBE practices at your organization? “With new standards rolling out to suppliers and manufacturers such as MIL-STD 31000B, ASME Y14.41 and ISO 16792, and the development of open CAD data exchange standards capable of adequately representing product manufacturing information (PMI), it can be tricky to understand how to leverage this into your own organization.”

You can register for the webinar here.

