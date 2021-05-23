3D Printing Webinar and Event Roundup: May 23, 2021

With seven webinars and events each on May 25th and 26th, five on the 27th, and one on the 28th, I won’t waste time with a lengthy intro. Keep reading for all the details on the events, both virtual and live, and webinars that are coming up next week!

3D Systems on Investment Casting with SLA

The first webinar this week is “The Benefits of Investment Casting with SLA” by 3D Systems at 11 am EST on Tuesday the 25th. Attendees will get to learn about topics such as how 3D printing is transforming casting applications with its speed, ease of use, and unlimited pattern geometries, the latter of which isn’t always possible with CNC machining or milling. Additionally, the webinar will explain how the company’s QuickCast Diamond build style enables advanced performance through features like accelerated build times, increased material efficiency, larger casting patterns, and more.

“Join our live webinar all about the value of 3D printing in investment casting workflows, hosted by Evan Kuester, Senior Advanced Applications Engineer and member of 3D Systems’ Application Innovation Group. Discover how stereolithography (SLA) investment casting patterns fit seamlessly into foundry workflows and are advancing casting applications in aerospace, automotive, and more. “Discover how companies like Vaupell are using Quickcast to dramatically reduce the time and cost of investment casting patterns. Register today for this expert presentation and discover the opportunities additive manufacturing brings to investment casting processes.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Ceramics Expo Exclusive Webinar

While the Ceramics Expo itself isn’t happening until the end of August in Cleveland, Ohio, the event is starting a program of digital events that will count down to the live event by showcasing how much potential advanced ceramics have in terms of application development. The first one, a webinar called “Understanding the Benefits of Advanced Ceramic Materials for Withstanding Harsh Environment Applications,” will take place at 11 am EST on the 25th, and the topic is pretty self-explanatory. Sponsored by Kennametal and Cerion Nanomaterials, the webinar will feature speakers from the European Space Agency (ESA) and CeraNovis GmbH, and cover topics such as how to effectively protect your ceramic product from radiation, extreme heat, or chemical/environmental corrosion and how ceramic materials may fit into your manufacturing process.

“Advanced ceramics are well suited to harsh environments given their ability to withstand high temperatures, various types of corrosion and can provide optical protection. This makes them the ideal material to act as a barrier between the harshest of elements and high value components. Advanced Ceramics can prevent damage to sensitive equipment, slow chemical and environmental corrosion and not lose its functional shape due to high temperatures. This session will feature a case study of harsh environments in space by the European Space Agency. The rest of the discussion will explore the benefits of advanced ceramics in meeting harsh environment application requirements of any sort. Attendance will help the audience to better understand the latest advancements and requirements in harsh environment application development.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Stratasys & Large-Format Printing with the F770

Stratasys recently launched its large-format F770 3D printer, and is holding a webinar at 12 pm EST on the 25th about “How to successfully print large-scale parts” on the new system. Jeremy Hui, Stratasys Senior Applications Engineer, and Thomas Whiting, Stratasys Applications Engineer, will discuss the new large platform 3D printer, and the company’s methodology for creating large parts on it in 1:1, full-scale, in a faster and more cost-effective way. With the F770, you won’t need to scale your large parts down, print them in segments to be bonded together later, or outsource them.

“Print big without the high capital investment of exclusive, large-format printers. Boasting the longest fully-heated build chamber on the market, the F770 embodies the same industrial-grade components and design philosophy that make FDM Technology a class leader for reliability and consistent performance. In this session, you will learn how the F770 makes makes printing large, complex parts affordable, reliable and easy. You don’t want to miss this!”

You can register for the webinar here.

CASTOR on CAD File Analysis & Automation

Also at 12 pm EST on Tuesday the 25th, CASTOR is holding a webinar, “How CAD file analysis can automate the identification of parts for additive manufacturing.” Speakers Owen Blaier, the company’s Co-Founder and CEO, and Werner Stapela, the Head of Global Additive Design and Manufacturing for the Danfoss Group, will discuss why it’s so important for manufacturers to identify the right parts for additive manufacturing, and how CAD software can be used to automatically solve these types of challenges, as well as lower costs.

“Using Additive Manufacturing as a driver of profitability relies on identifying opportunities among the parts used in your existing product’s design. “However, most manufacturers don’t have the in-house expertise or tools to effectively carry out such a review. “Discover how companies are quickly and automatically discover Additive Manufacturing opportunities and slash mechanical component costs by 50% by analyzing their CAD files using a plug-and-play software solution.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Integrated CADCAM Solutions with HCL’s CAMWorks

CAMWorks, an HCL Technologies software product, wants to know if you’ve ever scrapped parts because the wrong version was machined, and if you’d like to automate your manufacturing and accelerate your tool and fixture design. If the answer is yes, attend its short webinar at 2 pm EST on the 25th to learn “5 Reasons why you should switch to integrated CAD/CAM.” Attendees will hear about the benefits of fully integrated CAD/CAM, learn faster programming with more consistent, accurate results, and more, along with a current special pricing offer for the software.

“See how integrated, feature-based CAD/CAM can streamline your programming and accelerate your machining! Fully integrated, feature-based CAD/CAM offers unmatched benefits when compared to stand alone, operations-based systems. Modeling errors, managing multiple files, and the lack CAD integration for tool & fixture design are only a few of the many challenges of stand-alone CAM. In comparison, the outstanding CAD capabilities in SOLIDWORKS, combined with the feature-based intelligence in CAMWorks, makes CNC programming a breeze!”

You can register for the webinar here.

SME’s Virtual AM Career Forum

The SME Technical Community is holding a free Virtual AM Career Forum at 3 pm on Tuesday, May 25th to help connect attendees with some of the big names in the additive manufacturing community, so they can explore various roles in the industry with a focus on design and applications engineering. Moderated by John Barnes and Jennifer Coyne from The Barnes Global Advisors, the forum will welcome three special panelists: Wabtec Design Engineer Brett Heher; Evan Kirby, Application Engineer from Materialise; and Devin Paul Anderson, Systems Engineer II, NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

“This career chat session will be focused on exploring the various roles available within the AM industry, with a specific focus on design and applications engineering for this session. It will be a discussion style format with some of the additive manufacturing industry’s leading experts, sharing their insights on where their skillsets fit into the broader AM industry and what a day in the life of an Additive Design Engineer and an Additive Application Engineer might look like.”

You can register for the Virtual AM Career Forum here.

Xpand3D 2021 Virtual Trade Show

Cimquest‘s virtual manufacturing and design event, Xpand3D 2021, will be held from 8 am – 5 pm EST May 25th and 26th, and features over 30 educational sessions, panel discussions, and keynote presentations about a wide variety of manufacturing topics and trends, including 3D printing, 3D scanning, CNC machining, CAD, inspection, and more. You can also interact with exhibitors at the virtual live-streamed booths via a Live Chat function, and panel discussions will discuss topics like the future of CAD, if metal printing is ready for prime time, 3D printing vs. traditional manufacturing processes for plastics, and more.

“During the Xpand3D 2021 event, industry thought leaders will share with you:

The latest in terms of 3D Manufacturing and how global brands are deploying 3D Printing to scale production.

The fundamentals of CNC Machining and how to leverage product quality using it.

How state-of-the-art 3D scanning technology can be used to reverse engineer products for modifications and remanufacture.

You can register for Xpand3D 2021 here.

Volume Graphics VGSTUDIO 3.5 Overview

Earlier this month, Volume Graphics GmbH introduced VGSTUDIO 3.5, the latest version of its CT data analysis software. This brings us to the first of the webinars this week on Wednesday, May 26th, as experts from the Hexagon company will demonstrate some of the new features and improvements in a free “What’s New in Version 3.5” webinar. There are three available time slots that day, with the first at 2 am EST (8 am CEST), the second at 5 am EST (11 am CEST), and the final one at 11 am EST (5 pm CEST).

“We are proud to present the latest version of our industrial CT software suite. In version 3.5.0, you can look forward to a completely reworked Manufacturing Geometry Correction Module, enhanced mesh compensation for the correction of 3D printing geometries, and new BDG P 203 analysis functions among other new features. In this webinar, Volume Graphics experts will demonstrate new features and improvements in version 3.5.0 of VGSTUDIO MAX, VGSTUDIO, VGMETROLOGY, VGinLINE, or myVGL. Register now!”

Siemens Realize LIVE + U2U 2021

Starting at 6 am EST and ending at 3:45 pm, with on-demand sessions as well, Siemens is having a virtual digital transformation event called Realize LIVE + U2U 2021. There will be over 400 sessions, many including digital transformation speakers, and attendees will have the chance to connect with these experts, participate in thought-leadership keynote presentations by industry-leading companies, and grow in their careers.

“One full day of online sessions including thought-leadership keynotes, user experiences and best practices. Users talking to users, with many world leading companies participating. Save your favorites from over 400 sessions, many with digital transformation speakers, you can personalize your experience around what matters most to help you Learn, Connect and Grow.”

You can register for the event here.

ASTM’s AMCoE on Debinding and Sintering

Later on the 26th, at 10 am EST, ASTM’s Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence (AMCoE) is holding the next episode in its webinar series, “Sinter-Based AM: Principles of Debinding and Sintering.” The speaker will be Dr. Amy Elliott, 3D Printing Scientist and principle investigator for inkjet-related AM technologies at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, and attendees will learn a basic understanding of various sintering AM techniques, the concepts of debinding and sintering, the effects of different process variables on debinding and sintering outcomes, and more.

“Sinter-based AM technologies are rapidly emerging and gaining interest among manufacturers due to the potential for lower cost and higher throughout with broader materials application compared to fusion-based AM technologies. Sinter-based AM processes are available across four of the seven ISO/ASTM standard AM categories, including Binder Jetting (BJT), Material Extrusion (MEX), Material Jetting (MJT) and Vat Photopolymerization (VPP) technologies. Unique in these processes, powder material is bound together with a binding agent in the feedstock or during the printing process, producing what is commonly referred to as a “green” or “brown” printed part. Secondary debinding and sintering steps are required to remove the binding agent and consolidate the powder material to the desired final density. Considerable knowledge is necessary to properly design and control the debinding and sintering process steps which are critical to achieving the desired material properties and final part quality requirements.”

You can register for the webinar for $49 here.

TriMech on SOLIDWORKS vs. 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS

Also at 10 am EST on the 26th, TriMech is holding a webinar called “SOLIDWORKS Desktop vs. 3DEXPERIENCE SOLIDWORKS.” The company’s Application Engineer Wayne White will explain the different functionalities of each ecosystem, how each one can benefit your team differently, and the data management options for the desktop version. He’ll also discuss why now might be the right time to switch to cloud connectivity.

“Data management is important in the functionality of any application, but in 3D CAD, data management is critical. With SOLIDWORKS and 3DEXPERIENCE, you have flexible options when it comes to consuming and storing data.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Dual Printing with Essentium’s HSE

If you ever wanted to know more about Essentium‘s High Speed Extrusion (HSE) AM platform, 11 am EST on the 26th is your chance. The company is holding a webinar regarding “Tips and Tricks for Dual Printing with HSE,” presented by Luke Johnson, Technical Program Manager, and focused on the mechanical differences between DEX, SEMIDEX, and IDEX printer types. Additionally, attendees will learn about the extra subsystems now included in Essentium’s 280i platform, pre-processing tips for slicing, post-processing considerations for removing soluble supports, automatic calibration routines, and more.

“In 3D printing, the ability to print with multiple materials on the same build platform unlocks a broad range of new part geometries and features that can be printed. With the introduction of a platform that contains two truly independent print heads, Essentium has unlocked a whole new paradigm for printing within a single build volume.“

You can register for the webinar here.

ASME Webinar on 3D Printing Elastomers

The latest in ASME International’s webinar series is “3D Printing Elastomers: Opportunities, Challenges and Solutions,” at 2 pm EST on Wednesday the 26th. Walter Voit, Adaptive3D‘s Founder and CEO, and Vince Anewenter, the Director of the Rapid Prototyping Consortium at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, will discuss the optimization and exploration of elastomers, including the applications and opportunities of 3D printed elastomeric parts, new developments in the area, examples of functional 3D printed elastomer parts used to replace injection molded parts, and more.

“Additively manufacturing elastomeric materials with rubber and polyurethane-like performance can be challenging. Some processes can produce parts suitable for end use. Identifying the process for your application to produce functional performance, requires understanding the unique needs of printing elastomers and how each works in different AM platforms.”

You can register for the webinar here.

Arburg at TCT Asia 2021

The TCT Asia 2021 AM trade fair is taking pace in Shanghai next week, from May 26th-28th, and Arburg will be there, exhibiting its Arburg Plastic Freeforming (APF) technology at stand G70 in hall 7.1. Over 300 companies total will be exhibiting at the live event, which is “focused on developing a 360-degree understanding of the potential of additive manufacturing and 3D printing technology.” Arburg, specifically, will be demonstrating the live 3D printing of functional parts on two of its Freeformer systems.

“The response at Chinaplas in April was very good and showed that everyone is happy that they can again find out about new products and highlights live and in person at trade fairs. Many new projects have also been initiated. We’re expecting the same from TCT 2021 in Shanghai, the big AM event in China,” Zhao Tong, Managing Director of the Arburg organizations in China, said in a press release. “Customers and interested parties will be able to benefit from our comprehensive expertise in plastics processing and meet our experts on site for detailed advice on the potential of our APF process.”

Online registration is now closed, but you can still get in by going directly to the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai with your business card and paying an admission fee of RMB 50.

Fraunhofer IAPT’s DfAM Conference

Moving on to events and webinars on Thursday the 27th, Fraunhofer IAPT is holding a conference on Design for Additive Manufacturing, better known as DfAM, and 3DPrint.com’s Executive Editor Joris Peels will be moderating. The virtual conference, “Design for AM: What is the future of products?” starts at 2:45 am EST that day and is sponsored by Germany’s Federal Ministry of Education and Research. The event includes a technology transfer between France and Germany and will cover a variety of topics, including new functions in AM design, generative design and AM, exploiting DfAM for serial production applications in the automotive industry, and more.

“Join on Thursday 27 May 2021 the experts of the Fraunhofer IAPT to discuss current innovation trends and the future of work and Design for Additive Manufacturing in the industry.”

You can register for the online conference here.

HP’s 3D Printing Tips & Tricks

At 12 pm EST on the 27th, HP is holding a webinar called “Ask the Experts: Design for additive manufacturing tips and tricks.” Attendees will learn how HP’s Multi Jet Fusion (MJF) technology works, along with some helpful tips and hints for additive manufacturing design. Additionally, they’ll have the chance to participate in a live Q&A session regarding the most frequently asked questions in regards to DfAM.

“Do you have specific questions about additive manufacturing? Join our live session of ‘Everything you’ve ever wanted to know about 3D printing’ in which our experts will answer your most frequently asked questions on the topic of design. “If you want answers, now is your time to submit questions!”

You can register for the webinar here.

In-Vision Discusses Bioprinting for Soft Tissue Regeneration

In-Vision Digital Imaging Optics GmbH, an Austrian manufacturing shop for projection lenses and light engine systems, is holding a webinar, also at 12 pm EST on the 27th, called “Bioprinting from Scratch – Solution for Soft-Tissue Regeneration.” The company’s CEO, Florian Zangerl, will be hosting, with Vincent Fitzpatrick and Riley Patten from the Kaplan Laboratory at Tufts University sharing lessons they’ve learned from the lab’s Soft Tissue-Regeneration-Project, as well as their research goals and how exactly they built a proof of concept DLP 3D bioprinter, including the mechanical design, choice of projector, and control software. In-Vision’s CTO Cristof Hieger will discuss the capabilities for bioprinting applications offered by DLP projection technologies, and there will be time for a Q&A session at the end.

“This live session is an opportunity to gain hands-on insights into the process of building an experimental DLP bioprinter.”

You can register for the webinar here.

nScrypt & NEXTFLEX on 3D Printing Electronics

At 1 pm on the same day, nScrypt and NextFlex are co-sponsoring the second installment of a free webinar on “The Strength of 3D Printed Electronics.” nScrypt CEO Ken Church and AM industry mainstay John Hornick, author of the award-winning book “3D Printing Will Rock the World,” will moderate the panel discussion of several distinguished guests as they discuss the continuing migration from printed circuit boards (PCBs) to printed circuit structures (PCSs), which conformally integrate circuits into device structures. Panelists Susan Trulli of Raytheon, Nick Chiolino of Ozark Integrated Circuits, Sudhir Patel of Johnson & Johnson, Anand Kulkarni of Siemens, and Zach Larimore of DeLux Engineering, will discuss 3D manufacturing, how to permeate electronics throughout structures, the many advantages of 3D PCSs, and more.

“PCSs solve the problem of incorporating an increasing number of active and passive electronic components and antennas into increasingly smaller and complex electronic packages. The panel predicts PCSs will eventually replace PCBs as electronics are reshaped and reformed, and become part of the structure of electronic devices.”

You can register for the webinar here.

3DHeals: 3D Printing and Bioelectronics

Another webinar at 1 pm EST on the 27th is looking at 3D printing and bioelectronics. 3DHeals is holding what it calls a “high-energy 90-minute webinar,” in which an international panel of industrial and academic experts will discuss the current status of bioelectronics, wearable devices, healthcare electronic devices, and how 3D printing can play a part in their fabrication. Moderated by Jenny Chen, MD, the Founder and CEO of 3DHEALS, the panelists will be Professor Shweta Agarwala, assistant professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Aarhus University; Amit Dror, the CSO and Co-Founder of Nano Dimension; and Ashok Sridhar, PhD MBA, Senior Business Development Manager at the Holst Centre, an innovation center in the Netherlands that’s focused on next-generation electronics.

You can register for the webinar here.

NAMIC & SGInnovate: 3D Printing with Generative Design

As part of the Future of Additive Manufacturing series, the National Additive Manufacturing Innovation Cluster (NAMIC) and SGInnovate are holding a webinar at 4 am EST on Friday, May 28th that will discuss how generative design, paired with 3D printing, can keep us on the right path to the future of manufacturing. Discussing the practical applications of generative design and the advantages of adopting it will be Serene Sia, Managing Director – ASEAN, Autodesk; Marta Cherednik, Lead Designer, MALINKO Design; Mitchell Beness, Go To Market Manager, 3D Printing & Digital Manufacturing, APJ, HP; and Lin Kayser, the CEO of Hyperganic, with Suchitra Narayan, Director – Venture Building at SGInnovate acting as the moderator.

“In manufacturing, the application of Generative Design brings great value. For example, manufacturing new parts and components without any notion of how something is made or used often has to go through a long series of refining processes. Generative Design allows for a series of simulations to be built into the design process to identify the optimal solution in the manufacturing process, thus drastically saving time and workload. 3D printing then further supplements the process by providing the flexibility and capability to produce affordable and fast hardware to achieve the desired end-product. Working in tandem with each other, it is no wonder that such technologies are making waves in the manufacturing industry.”

You can register for the webinar here.

