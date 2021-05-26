PostProcess Releases New DEMI 910 Resin Removal System for Carbon L1 and M2 3D Printers

7 hours by Michael Molitch-Hou Exclusive InterviewsPost-processing

Share this Article

Coinciding with AMUG 2021, Carbon announced it had partnered with PostProcess Technologies for a resin removal system called the DEMI 910. Now, PostProcess has officially released the DEMI 910, as well as further details about the technology and how it is specifically tailored to Carbon’s L1 and M2 3D printers. We had a chance to speak to representatives from the two companies to learn more.

The DEMI 910 is described as a “full-stack resin removal solution specifically for the Carbon ecosystem,” using PostProcess’s Submersed Vortex Cavitation (SVC) technology and a Carbon-specific detergent to clean parts made with the company’s Digital Light Synthesis 3D printing process. The DEMI 910 then uses PostProcess’s AUTOMAT3D software and detergent to remove excess resin.

A series of Carbon L1 3D printers. Image courtesy of Carbon.

Due to the size and design of the machine, the entire build platform of the large-format L1 or two build platforms from M2 3D printers can be placed inside the DEMI 910 for automated resin removal. Because the parts never leave the build platform, productivity is increased, as are post-print cycle times and ergonomics for machine operators. PostProcess noted that several early access Carbon customers have already placed orders.

The ability of the DEMI 910 to handle an entire build platform from the L1 or two from the M2 represents a major advantage of the machine. In my previous article on the topic, I wondered if Carbon had some strategy to replace its existing Smart Part Washer with PostProcess technologies. However, in my conversation with Tim Avila, Carbon’s Vice President of Marketing, I learned that that was not the case.

The DEMI 910 rinsing station from PostProcess Technologies. Image courtesy of PostProcess Technologies.

Though the DEMI 910 does rely on intelligence features for optimum part rinsing, the Smart Part Washer includes elements that are more tailored to the M series than the PostProcess machine. In addition to being smaller than the DEMI 910, the Smart Part Washer automatically recognizes the resin that was printed and then relies on scripts to optimize and automate the wash cycle for that specific resin, as well as some of the part geometry. The time of the wash cycle and the rotational forces are then tailored to clean that print.

The DEMI 910 is meant for larger builds and does not include some of that same automation technology featured in the Smart Part Washer, such as geometry-optimized rinsing or the ability to automatically register the resin with which a component was made. Though the cycle for the PostProcess machine is automated in terms of the cleaning process, an operator still has to remove the parts from the washing solvent.

Carbon’s SpeedCell, featuring a Smart Part Washer alongside M2 and M1 3D printers. Image courtesy of Carbon.

“We have customers for the M series that just love the Smart Part Washer. It’s part of something we call our SpeedCell for customers that use M series platforms for more production-grade work. And that’s really what it’s great at. Our partnership with PostProcess has really been about expanding our ecosystem and building out Carbon’s partnerships, particularly around washing,” Avila said. “These just are two different systems that give our customers the choice around what they want based on their needs. If you’re doing higher volumes or bigger parts, the DEMI 910 is a great solution. If you want an automated solution that is designed really around the M series, the Smart Part Washer is a good choice, although you could also use the DEMI for that, too.”

The Head of Strategic Partnerships at PostProcess, Dean VonBank, highlighted that the DEMI 910 might also work for customers with a fleet of systems.

“[The DEMI 910] was designed specifically for the L Series. The initial conversation with Carbon was to determine how we could align with one another. We determined we could provide more just because of the size of the tank. For high-volume customers that have a mix of multiple printers, this could also be a solution that matches really well with their needs,” VonBank said.

This is just the beginning of the partnership between PostProcess and Carbon. As noted in the previous article and elsewhere on 3DPrint.com, the industry is now recognizing just how important post-processing is to industrializing additive manufacturing. In many ways, the fabrication technology itself is meeting the standards of end part production, but the overall workflow is now being addressed with greater attention. This is where companies like PostProcess come in.

Avila and VonBank were not able to comment on the specific roadmap the two firms had in mind. What Avila was able to say is, “I think you’re going to see more from Carbon and PostProcess particularly around the L series work that we’ve been doing.” The partners will be discussing the product launch and their collaboration in a webinar to be hosted on June 22, so it may be possible to get a better sense of where they are heading. In particular, I’m excited to see how greater automation will factor into future product releases, as that will further reduce the labor associated with 3D printing. As detailed in the “Automation, Additive Manufacturing and the Factory of the Future” report from SmarTech Analysis, automation will be key in the next stage of evolution for 3D printing.

Tagged with:

Share this Article

Recent News

Launcher 3D Prints First LOX Turbopump for Rocket Engine Using VELO3D’s Sapphire

B9Creations & Black Hills Works Partner to 3D Print Customized Assistive Devices

View More

Categories

3D Design

3D Printed Art

3D Printed Guns

3D Printer Reviews

View More

You May Also Like

Featured
3D Printing MaterialsBusinessFeatured Stories

Fortify Teams with Rogers Corporation for 3D Printed Dielectric Materials and RF Devices

As Joris Peels, 3DPrint.com Executive Editor and Vice President of Consulting for SmarTech Analysis, has pointed out, antennas and related components are ripe for 3D printed disruption. One firm that...

6 hours
BusinessMedical 3D Printing

IBM and Ricoh Partner for 3D Printed Anatomical Models

IBM (NYSE: IBM) has announced a platform update that will become a part of a larger strategy for smart healthcare solutions that include 3D printed anatomical models. The newest release of...

May 25, 2021
3D PrintingBusinessMetal 3D Printing

ExOne Announces New North American Sales Partners & Depowdering Station

Binder jet 3D printing leader ExOne (Nasdaq: XONE) just reported revenue losses for Q1 2021. However, it remains optimistic for an “economic rebound,” which could be aided by an expanding...

May 20, 2021
Sponsored
BioprintingMedical 3D PrintingSponsored

ROKIT Healthcare Establishes Korea’s First Premium Anti-Aging Wellness Center in Hungary

ROKIT Healthcare has announced establishment of a high-end anti-aging wellness center in Hungary. This is a joint project with a Dubai-based investment company with an expected outcome of a “Kozseg...

May 18, 2021

Shop

View our broad assortment of in house and third party products.

3D Printers
3D Scanners
3D Filaments
Print Services
Databases

Services & Data

Printer & Scanner Price Quotes

Upload your 3D Models and get them printed quickly and efficiently.

FacFox 3ERP Lava.limited 3D Systems Xometry Deed3D Upload via Treatstock Craftcloud® jawstec Makelab 3DBGPRINT
3DBGPrint
+359 889 101 327
DESIGN & 3D PRINT
About 3DBGPrint
LCD Printer
FDM Printer
POLY Printer
SLA Printer
Contact with 3DBGPrint
Powered by Aniwaa

Events

Inside 3D Printing

Seoul, October 13-15, 2021

Additive Manufacturing Strategies

Industry Intelligence Summit, February 2022
View More

Jobs

3D Printing jobs around the world.

View More

3D Printing Guides