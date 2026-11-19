Coming to you from Formnext 2026, Joris Peels and Maxwell Bogue welcome Neil Hopkinson, Vice President of SAF Technology at Stratasys, for a conversation about what’s next in industrial 3D printing. Hopkinson discusses the company’s newly launched H550 3D printer, explaining how Stratasys is making larger parts without sacrificing consistency. The conversation also gets into some of the less glamorous but important challenges of powder bed fusion, from controlling heat and improving part quality to dealing with leftover powder. One particularly interesting topic is SAF ReLife, which can turn waste powder from other 3D printing systems into usable parts, potentially saving manufacturers money while reducing waste. The hosts also share early impressions and discoveries from the Formnext show floor.
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