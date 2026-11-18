Continuum Powders is releasing the new Argos Melt-to-Powder (M2P) atomizer. This takes the firm’s offering to a more industrial large-scale setting. The system is a hybrid plasma torch melting and inert gas atomization unit that could make up to 4 metric tonnes of powder every day. This is a stark contrast to the firm’s current Greyhound M2P units. The systems are more compact and expeditionary, and could make up to a 100 or 500 kilos of powder a day depending on the configuration. The cost per kilo of powder is also said to be reduced with the Argos.

Continuum Powders CEO Jon Cozens said,

“For manufacturers moving into sustained production, powder supply is a long-term decision.They need confidence in the material and in the capabilities of the company producing it. Argos is an investment in that foundation, strengthening the technology behind our powders and our ability to support customers as their production needs grow.”

The Argos unit has half a megawatt of power and comes with, as Continuum states, “Max DP atomization die technology, an anti-satellite system optimized through computational fluid dynamics and automated pouring technology. Together, these advances are designed to support high yields and spherical powder morphology at industrial scale.”

The company always has integrated powder handing, and could be seen as a second source unit in addition to bigger lines. The company thinks that “securing qualified powder supply is a critical part of long-term planning. Long-term supply agreements and additional qualified sources can help manufacturers manage availability, reduce exposure to disruptions and support production continuity.” This kind of continuity play could be of interest to people dealing with long wait times, or who rely on a single site to produce all their powder.

Continuum CTO Matt Charles stated,

“With Argos, we’ve focused on how each stage of the process contributes to sustained production. We’ve advanced the entire process, from how we feed and melt material to how we control the pour. Our automated pouring technology is an achievement I’m particularly proud of, helping us extend pours and make better use of the platform’s melting capacity. That’s the focus behind Argos: turning engineering advances into practical production capability.”

The company will also use the new Argos units in-house to service its powder customers. Initially, the firm will focus on OptiPowder 718 (Ni718).

This is an ambitious move by Continuum: it has gone from containerized production in small batches to a near industrial solution. Does this mean that the firm is going to challenge SMS group, ALD, or Tekna? It could potentially win some deals for people whose requirements closely match the Argos machine. But, I think that the bigger play for Continuum is to focus on developing solutions that work for manufacturers. Eventually car companies, medical device firms, and more will move more towards wanting to recycle in-house and make their own powder. Not all of them, but some of them. To develop a specific solution for them would be good. And to have an expeditionary system to scale up solution in play for overseas, remote, and exigent production also seems like a great way forward.

To me, producing powders in the US and making specific powders available is still the better business. But with its new unit, Continuum is bringing a new offering to an established market, and this means that they could still shake things up a bit.

Continuum will be at Formnext Hall 11.0, Booth A55 this week.

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