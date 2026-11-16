3DPOD 321: 3D Printing at ORNL, Part IV – Amir Ziabari and Obaid Rahman

Yes, we’re talking to even more people at ORNL today. Amir Ziabari is an R&D staff scientist at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL); he specializes in data science, physics-based computational imaging, computer vision, and machine/deep learning. One of the things he’s trying to do is marry physics-based experiments and data with generative AI. Obaid, meanwhile, is a Data Analytics Researcher for Computational Imaging. Both work at the intersection of machine learning, imaging, and AI, a very exciting frontier. But where is AI useful in determining the future of additive manufacturing? What can we do with new advanced imaging techniques? And what will this confluence of technologies mean for us?

This episode of the 3DPOD is brought to you by HP Additive Manufacturing Solutions, leaders in industrial 3D printing. With multi-jet fusion and metal jet technology, HP delivers speed, design freedom, and cost efficiency at scale, empowering manufacturers to produce sustainable end-use parts and transform how industries innovate.

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